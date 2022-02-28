Your letters...

Anti-plastic action day...

Sir. — I wish Julia Carey all the best with her campaign against the plague of plastic in Henley (Standard, February 18).

If there is anything I can contribute, I would be happy to do so.

Two years ago, I reported in the letters page of the Henley Standard on my own isolated efforts to persuade Waitrose to improve its lamentable performance with regard to non-recyclable packaging.

I had started to return such packaging to the store when doing my Thursday shop and I have continued to do so.

At the time, a Waitrose spokesperson came out with the predictable guff about how much progress they’d made, how they were working day and night to tackle the matter, how they were striving to meet targets for reducing use of non-recyclable plastics etc, etc.

Since then there has been no perceptible improvement.

My Maris Piper spuds still come in a bag that can’t be recycled at home (while the Charlottes are in a bag that can).

Almost all the packaged salad and herbs come in non-recyclable packaging, as does the coffee, much of the bread etc.

And the message on the packaging remains “Not Yet Recycled”, suggesting that any time soon it will change, only it does not.

Waitrose claim to be doing so well compared with some other chains but they are not doing enough fast enough. Simple as that.

I would urge Mrs Carey not to be too well-mannered in her campaigning.

I would like to see her call a Day of Anti-Plastic Action in Henley, say a Saturday morning when every shopper at Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Tesco (and any other transgressing food outlet) unwraps the food they have bought before they go home, separates the non-recyclable from the recyclable and returns the offending material to customer service (or piles it up at the entrance).

I am sure the Henley Standard would be delighted to cover such an event and it might at least have the beneficial effect of causing some red faces at Waitrose HQ. — Yours faithfully,

Tom Fort

Sonning Common

Happy times at hospice

Sir, — Like Anne Sanders (Standard, February 18), I too am in mourning for the end of hospice care at Joyce Grove.

Despite much evidence to the contrary, the trustees have decided that there is no need for dedicated end-of-life care in a hospice setting.

My sadness is also for the hundreds of volunteers who dedicated much of their spare time to running the sales, which made so much money for the hospice and were ended so abruptly with no opportunity for a formal thank-you for all their work.

I can only speak for the book team but I know that volunteers in all the departments worked equally hard.

The book department had, I think, about 10 volunteers, including Anne’s husband Edward.

The fiction was carefully sorted into alphabetical order by author, the non-

fiction into categories.

We had a regular clientele who came in with their book lists and also asked us for recommendations.

The children’s books had a separate section, which was very popular.

It was very satisfying to help customers with their choice of books, knowing that you were making money for the hospice. Happy times. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Please move this bus stop

Radical changes are needed to the bus stop in Bell Street, close to Market Place, Henley.

The narrow pavement easily becomes crowded, impeding other pedestrians. Moreover, some buses loiter there, perhaps catching up on their schedules but thereby impeding access to other buses.

This makes it difficult or impossible to signal to a succeeding request service, as happened to us recently when, despite our frantic waving and shouting, our bus simply roared past, leaving us with a three-hour wait.

I realise this is a congested area with constant traffic but there must be a solution, perhaps by moving the stop to a more spacious area, possibly in Market Place itself. — Yours faithfully,

Professor John R Bennett

Thamesfield, Henley

Absurd as a theatre farce

Sir, — I feel quite bamboozled by the strange case of the Air Marshal Andrew Turner (Standard, February 18).

The case doesn’t make any sense to me. I feel that we should immediately summon Sherlock Holmes as I fear that it will take a superior brain to mine to comprehend the farce you reported.

I am struggling to get my mind around what could have happened. Did Simon Herbert and Lesley Stevens call 999 and report a naked man or did they report the appearance of two end cheeks in the garden next door?

What did the duty officer say when this purported crime was proclaimed? Is it possible that the police station ground to a halt with hilarity?

Are you really telling me that the complaint against Air Marshal Turner was thoroughly investigated by the police and referred to the Crown Prosecution Service?

What would a thorough investigation of such an incident look like and what does a community resolution order look like?

I can hardly believe it. Surely a man has the right to stand naked in his garden if he wishes? If he wanted to show his posterior to his neighbour as a form of insult then, although this would be an act of questionable taste, how could it be an offence? Shouldn’t the neighbour just look away?

What is this country coming to? How could the criminal justice system possibly have the time for this sort of trivia? Have we run out of criminals to chase?

As for the RAF, why can’t Air Marshal Turner reply to his accuser? I am, frankly, stunned by this nonsense.

We do live in absurd times but this incident has shot right off the scale of absurdities. You should have reported this event under a heading of “Current local theatrical farces”.

But, dear readers, don’t laugh too much. If the police can take this type of thing seriously and thoroughly investigate it, what could be in store for us in the future? — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Neighbourly nonsense

Sir, — We live in strange times.

While Russia stands on the verge of invading Western Europe, one of our top men, Air Marshal Andrew Turner, has been forced on to the sidelines due to a neighbourly spat.

A police investigation has taken place and no wrongdoing was found to have occurred.

The dispute now boils down to the precise wording of an informal apology.

As a serving officer, the Air Marshal must keep his own counsel.

Let’s hope he gets back to work before the situation on the ground, by which I mean Ukraine, not Cane End, deteriorates further.

Is it too much to hope that a sense of proportion prevails and this opportunism is seen for what it is? — Yours faithfully,

Justin Sutherland

Henley

Think again, councillors

I am writing on behalf of the organisers of the Oxfordshire Food and Farming Rally held outside County Hall in Oxford in support of the county’s farmers and food producers (Standard, February 11).

We were protesting about the motion passed by Oxfordshire County Council in December to supply only vegan food at official council events.

We have received wide public support since then.

We believe a local council has a duty to support all its residents and businesses and were disappointed that, by insisting on making this high-profile gesture, the council seems to be choosing publicly to undermine farmers here in Oxfordshire.

We recognise the importance of a mixed diet rich in vegetables and grains and hope the council will seek to serve produce from local vegetable and arable farms in its catering operations.

But we find it extraordinary that the council would choose to ban high-quality meat and dairy produce from Oxfordshire’s livestock farmers in favour of imported vegan ingredients from who knows where.

We believe the vegan motion fails to take into account both the UK livestock farming sector’s movement towards net zero and the positive impact it already has on the immediate environment in terms of soil health, carbon sequestration, enhancement of nature and production of natural fertilisers as well as the stewardship of the countryside and our iconic Oxfordshire landscapes.

Farms and farmers sit at the heart of our rural communities and play an important role in the local economy.

Please join us and write to county councillors urging them to reconsider their motion. — Yours faithfully,

Caroline Newton

Oxfordshire Food and Farming Rally

Fight this cruel bill

I’m writing to tell other local people about cruel new laws that our MP John Howell should be fighting in Parliament.

The anti-refugee Nationality and Borders Bill breaches the UN convention on refugees. Rules were put in place after the Holocaust to protect all of us if we flee torture, war or persecution.

Refugees could be separated from their families, and even locked up. No one should be punished for trying to find safety.

The bill is being discussed in the House of Lords right now and then it will go back to MPs.

I want to call on Mr Howell to do the right thing and vote for the amendment to remove clause 11 from this bill. Clause 11 would punish refugees and torture survivors for trying to find safety and prevent people from rebuilding their lives. — Yours faithfully,

Valerie Johnstone, Middle Assendon

Annabella Marks, Sonning Eye

Questionable introspection

Sir, — The mural made by the pupils of Kidmore End Primary School to boost mental health (Standard, February 18) is a tribute to the children’s creativity.

However, I seriously question the advisability of the undue emphasis upon mental health and in particular the encouragement by the headteacher for the children to wear “scarves of protection”, representing things that help the children to feel safe.

True mental illness is a reality that requires proper professional attention but the current needless emphasis on it with children who are not ill is out of all proportion and potentially harmful.

Even a child with normal worries is often seen as having a mental health problem.

Certainly, the Kidmore End pupils have gone through a difficult time educationally because of covid but their concerns hardly amount to a general mental health issue. I was at primary school from 1940 to 1946, the period of the Blitz, evacuation, V1s and V2s, many nights spent in air raid shelters, fear of invasion, stringent rationing and most fathers away in the forces.

However, l have no recollection of mental health problems for the children at my school. As with the adults, we simply “got on with it”.

It is a pity that the artistic talents of the Kidmore End pupils were not directed towards exploring the happiness of life rather than questionable introspection around mental health. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Sexism from golf club

I write with reference to your article about the course at The Caversham golf club (Standard, February 18).

I am upset about the general manager’s comments stating that the academy course will benefit juniors and ladies.

Why single out ladies and not include men? — Yours faithfully,

Mrs Cotton

Goring