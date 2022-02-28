Full moon in clouds

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
I took this picture of the full moon at about 10pm on Wednesday last week.
I could not help but notice that it was being passed by cloud formations racing across it and sometimes obscuring it.
I managed to set up the camera on the tripod and take a few photographs before retiring.
I did have to set it up in manual override mode as sometimes even clever auto-digital does not work. —Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
28 February 2022
