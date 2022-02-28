Full moon in clouds

I took this picture of the full moon at about 10pm on Wednesday last week.

I could not help but notice that it was being passed by cloud formations racing across it and sometimes obscuring it.

I managed to set up the camera on the tripod and take a few photographs before retiring.

I did have to set it up in manual override mode as sometimes even clever auto-digital does not work. —Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme