Monday, 07 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rare view

Rare view

Rare view: Simon Booker, from South Stoke, says: “You don’t see otters very often anywhere, let alone on the River Thames in South Oxfordshire. I was waiting for kingfishers in the Wallingford/Benson area and to my absolute joy a young otter emerged from undergrowth briefly just after sunrise. It swam alongside the far riverbank and emerged briefly for a scratch, a sniff and to contemplate the day’s hunting ahead. I waited three hours for another sighting but to no avail. This was a magical experience as these shy animals are not often seen in the wild. The picture was taken with a Nikon D850 camera and Sigma 150-800 lens.” To see more of Simon’s pictures, visit https://www.stokerpix.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33