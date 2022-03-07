THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
Rare view: Simon Booker, from South Stoke, says: “You don’t see otters very often anywhere, let alone on the River Thames in South Oxfordshire. I was waiting for kingfishers in the Wallingford/Benson area and to my absolute joy a young otter emerged from undergrowth briefly just after sunrise. It swam alongside the far riverbank and emerged briefly for a scratch, a sniff and to contemplate the day’s hunting ahead. I waited three hours for another sighting but to no avail. This was a magical experience as these shy animals are not often seen in the wild. The picture was taken with a Nikon D850 camera and Sigma 150-800 lens.” To see more of Simon’s pictures, visit https://www.stokerpix.com
07 March 2022
More News:
Having covid made me want to be fit again, says charity runner
A MAN is to run a half marathon for charity after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say