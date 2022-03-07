Your letters...

Do we give in to bullying?

Sir, — Watching the television news has become so distressful. Irrespective of the channel one chooses, the news seems to be long accounts of the very sad situation in the Ukraine and on its borders.

And the news value of what is being broadcast is so very low. One is getting the same story told again and again. The situation is indeed dreadful but does it need to be rebroadcast quite so repetitively?

The interviewers seem desperate to find new angles and they frequently engage in painful interviews with highly traumatised people which is simply painful to watch.

Is there a soul on this planet who does not know of the agony of being chased out of one’s home by fear?

Then we have our politicians who seem to be overwhelmingly convinced that we must fight for freedom and democracy.

Of course, they immediately announce what is meant by “fight for” by repeatedly announcing the “no-boots-on-the-ground” policy. And we need to be very grateful for this as it would indeed be quite a different matter to try to militarily face off against the nation which is believed to be equipped with the most nuclear warheads in the world.

Thus we are left with a policy of sanctions. But do sanctions work? This is a moot point. I believe that they may not have much impact on the Russian political and military classes but may hurt our citizens.

What is also worth commenting on is how readily Putin has been compared to Hitler. I suspect that this is a very poor comparison, or at least I hope that it is.

Hitler kept the Nazi war machine going from a bunker even after every major city in Germany had been bombed flat.

His attitude was that if he couldn’t lead Germany to world domination then Germany might as well be destroyed. Putin is a different character in just about every way.

But it is a great mistake to think that he is not serious about success in this war and if the Ukrainians supported by the West are successful in staving off the Russian army, it will be very important not to think that Putin will give up and admit that this war has been a mistake.

The Russian troops may be getting bogged down but he has other means at his disposal. Readers will have heard the question asked, “Does Putin want to turn Kyiv into another Grozny?” And yes, he could do that. Clearly he doesn’t want to for if he did he could have achieved this already.

Putin wants a Ukraine which is not a member of the EU and not a member of NATO. Might it not be in everyone’s interest to develop Ukraine as an independent nation much like Switzerland? One can’t get much more independent, democratic and prosperous than Switzerland.

Agreed, this would be being imposed on a free nation in an unpleasant way. But big nations have bullied small nations from time immemorial. This might be the price of a peace.

In the meantime, I wonder what all those who wanted our borders closed to EU citizens will have to say about our admitting Ukrainian refugees? — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End



We can help resist Putin

Freedom and democracy that Henley Standard readers take for granted are about to be denied to 40 million people by a former KGB spy.

Vladimir Putin’s favourite film shows one Russian spy saving Russia from the Nazis. Is his personal vision to recreate mother Russia and wipe out Ukraine and other former satellites?

Sadly, Putin now has the personal power to start the third world war. His brutal form of Communism is a totalitarian dictatorship.

A former KGB officer who worked in East Germany is trying to force another 40 million people into his criminal systems of economic and social slavery.

This is why many former Soviet satellite countries joined NATO in 2004.

In 1993 I went to Estonia and it has shown what can be achieved by a tiny former Soviet satellite.

A country of 1.3 million people, Estonia is independent and supported by NATO, the European Commission and all Nordic countries.

It has developed the best e-government and education systems and the highest number of local “Unicorns” — euro-billion companies per capita — in Europe in just 30 years.

Latvia, Lithuania and all other former Soviet satellites also prefer democracy.

Can NATO countries help prevent an isolated, insecure, 69-year-old Russian dictator from causing incalculable destruction, death and misery?

What can we as individuals do that can make a difference?

In a word, communicate. Schools can write to Ukrainian schools, Rotary clubs and other affinity groups can use the internet to reach out to Ukrainian affinity groups so that ordinary people are linked to democracy and motivated to oppose Putin locally.

Ordinary people in Ukraine need hope and we can provide this.

Since 2014 I’ve been assisting Ukraine’s department of theoretical physics, the Institute of Physics, part of Ukraine’s National Academy of Science.

I’m now appealing for local entrepreneurs and other interested parties to work with scientists and entrepreneurs in Ukraine, creating outsourcing for Ukrainian firms that can be paid securely, via the online foreign exchange service TransferWISE, for research and development work they can do in Ukraine.

I’m also asking my fellow Binfield Heath resident Rupert Murdoch to instruct his editorial teams to ensure the world understands the threat posed by Putin and other dictators.

There are many other residents living in South Oxfordshire who can help support Ukrainians to resist Putin. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

We must help Ukrainians

Sir, — I’m sure that John Howell is following the news from Ukraine with the same outraged disbelief as all of us citizens of Europe and the world. Faced with the callous and cynical invasion of a sovereign nation on the European mainland, it no longer matters whether or not the UK is in the European Union or whether or not Ukraine is in NATO.

This is so clearly an attack on our democratic, peace-loving values that I would like Mr Howell to ask the Prime Minister in parliament what diplomatic and moral leadership Britain intends to take on the issue.

I would like to see a generous national effort, both in terms of equipment for Ukrainians on the ground and in terms of opening our borders to refugees, who by the sound of those interviewed on TV and radio, are unlikely to want to remain in Britain once their country has been made safe again.

War striking at the heart of Europe is a sobering wake-up call.

I hope Parliament will also investigate Britain’s readiness should the military situation get out of hand and our own national security be compromised. — Yours faithfully,

Florence Phillips

Harpsden

Let’s show that we care

Sir, — I am writing to highlight the plight of the parents caring for disabled children in the Ukraine. Children with learning disabilities often have additional medical needs, such as epilepsy and diabetes. They need regular medication and can’t survive without it.

They have little understanding and find it difficult to express themselves as they like routine in their lives.

Suddenly their routines have gone and who knows when they can return?

Changing the nappy of a baby in an air raid shelter would be difficult and unpleasant but if they are 10 years old it would result in a loss of dignity.

There are amazing charities which will do all they can to support these families but we must be mindful moving forward that caring for a disabled child is very, very demanding, rewarding and often heartbreaking but it does give you a capacity to empathise.

My disabled son has taught me a great deal about reaching out to others and trying to “walk in their shoes”.

If we all show how much we care that is a good start in tackling this humanitarian disaster. — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Avenue, Henley

Where are the police?

Sir, — In the 18 months since I moved to the wonderful town of Henley I have never encountered a police officer on the street and only once walked past a community support officer (who I’ve not seen since).

There is simply no police presence in the town and I think that this is cause for concern.

We are blessed to live in a safe, picturesque and friendly area but Henley should not take this for granted.

Antisocial behaviour such as littering, graffiti, drunk and disorderliness, doorstep scammers, vandalism and, most worryingly, speeding drivers are all commonplace.

I invite any reader to stand on Reading Road on any given evening and watch as cars pass in excess of 50mph, or observe the amount of discarded beer and vodka bottles on the street.

Yes, these are not violent offences and the stretched police have serious crimes to solve, but a police presence isn’t just about reactivity, it’s a proactive step in showing that in our community the law applies and will be enforced.

A marked police car parked in town, or some uniformed officers walking the streets — these send a message.

Right now you could be forgiven for thinking that Henley feels it doesn’t need police. This hopeful notion is naive. Policing is about more than solving crimes, it’s about preventing them too. — Yours faithfully,

Joe Talboys

Henley

Think about less able

Good luck to Brian Loveridge in his efforts to lower the kerb outside his house in Wallingford Road, Goring, because “the height of the kerbstones makes access from the north extremely difficult and uncomfortable for drivers and passengers”, I presume, in his car (Standard, February 25).

It is encouraging that the parish council has no objection to the plan.

The council should also spare a thought, however, for those of us obliged to rely on a mobility scooter to get around Goring.

Under normal conditions, my scooter must be used on the pavement.

Dropped kerbs on facing sides of the road are needed for us to cross safely but in Goring it is often difficult to find such a pair of dropped kerbs.

There are none outside my home and attempting to ride over the existing 4in kerb could destabilise the scooter and result in an accident.

South Oxfordshire District Council refuses to take remedial action on the grounds that highways are the responsibility of Oxfordshire County Council.

In spite of support from the mobility issues group for Goring and Streatley, and the intervention of our county council representative, Kevin Bulmer, my request for action by the county council has so far elicited no response, not even a site inspection.

It is increasingly evident that if I, and others like me, need dropped kerbs outside our homes, we can count on local councils at all levels to offer “no objection”, but only if we foot the bill. — Yours faithfully,

Briony Cooke

Homelea Road, Goring

Time to end project fear

Sir, — Your headline “Don’t drop your covid guard now” (Standard, February 25) sends the wrong signals.

Covid is now endemic, like flu and other infections, so let’s have no more recitations of gloomy statistics. No more testing.

Unless you’re a surgeon, I wonder whether all this washing and sterilising may be not only pointless but counter productive. We need good bugs to fight the bad ones.

As for face masks, is it healthy to breathe heavily recycled, thus under-oxygenated, air for lengthy periods?

The elderly and susceptible will continue to die of all sorts of infections, including covid, because that’s the natural order of things. We’re not immortal and each generation has to give way to the next.

Legal restrictions may have ended but the pandemic has made us far too self-obsessed.

Can we please have no more looking back over our shoulder at project fear? Don’t let covid “normal” become the new normal. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Proceeds not spent wisely

Valerie Alasia’s letter about affordable housing (Standard, February 18) referred to the cottages in Church Close, Rotherfield Greys, as being built “presumably on glebe land”.

This is not so; these houses were built on land given by my grandfather to the then rural district council in order that more council houses could be provided for local people who were unable to buy properties in the Henley area.

Most of the houses in Church Close are now privately owned.

While it can be argued that it was desirable that the tenants were given the opportunity to purchase these properties during the Thatcher era at a discounted rate because they had been long-term tenants, the pity was that the proceeds from those sales did not go towards providing more council housing for people who are unable to purchase but who still wish to live in their local area.

Had my grandfather imagined that his gift would ultimately have been lost to the local district rental sector, I am sure there would have been a covenant written into the gift to ensure that this could not have happened. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Ovey

Rotherfield Greys

Ripped off at the pump

Sir, — I filled up with diesel at the Shell garage in Reading Road, Henley, on Saturday and it was 154.9p per litre.

On Sunday I noticed they had put it up to 169.9p and on Monday it was 164.9p. At a Marks & Spencer filling station on Monday the cost was 154.9p.

This proves what I have said all along — Henley loves ripping people off. — Yours faithfully,

Jenny Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Different view...

The letters about the strange story of the Air Marshal Andrew Turner’s underpants (Standard, February 25), or rather the lack of them, made interesting reading.

One has to question whether the sensitive neighbour would have been quite so upset if the Air Marshal had been of the opposite sex? — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham