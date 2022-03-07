Stop spilling concrete on roads

AS a student in “the steel city” of Sheffield in the late Nineties, I became a fan of brutalism and brutalist architecture.

Brutalism originates from an interpretation of the French phrase for raw concrete, “beton brut”.

After 15 years in beautiful Henley, those concrete buildings are, thankfully, a distant memory.

Imagine my surprise when I spotted a stunning and jarring concrete Christmas tree in Peppard.

I marvelled at its beauty and intelligence as a contextual icon of the hard covid years.

Over the last few years I have worryingly seen this brutalism extend to the road surface, particularly on the B481 at Peppard Hill.

The overspill from trucks on the hill and at the junction with Gallowstree Road has left a large amount of now-hardened concrete on the road surface.

These concrete spills are treacherous in the wet and I have personally seen a number of incidents with motorcycles, cyclists and large trucks struggling with traction.

Please can the council get these spills removed and returned to a functional road surface? — Yours faithfully,

Ian Smith

Wyfold