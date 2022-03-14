Club comes together for humanity

Goring Thames Sailing Club was due to start its season sailing on Sunday but the Environment Agency’s red boards stopped that but not its fundraising efforts for the crisis unfurling in Ukraine.

Donations for bacon butties, coffee and upcycled wetsuits meant that more than £100 was raised, which was then donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Everyone is really affected by this appalling war and can barely imagine what the Ukrainian people are going through. Many feel helpless but coming together as a club helps us all cope and, more importantly, shows great solidarity with the rest of humanity.

The club is so much more than a sailing club and its caring and sharing ethos on, in and off the water is so important. — Yours faithfully,

Vice Commodore Rob Jones

Goring Thames Sailing Club