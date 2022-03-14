Granddaughter’s message of hope

Sir, — Please allow me to share this photograph of my eight-year-old granddaughter Alana with a message of hope to Ukrainian children.

The poems reads:

Be brave

Don’t be scared,

Don’t be frightened

Be fearless

Be strong

Have no fear

Everyone is hear (sic) for you

Don’t be afraid

Try hard

Try to settle it

Be a good warrior

BE BRAVE!

Alana Stewart

March 2022

I asked her to include a note in a gift bag we were putting together to send to refugees from Ukraine. — Yours faithfully,

Jill Stewart

Badgemore, Henley