Granddaughter’s message of hope

Monday, 14 March 2022
Sir, — Please allow me to share this photograph of my eight-year-old granddaughter Alana with a message of hope to Ukrainian children.
The poems reads:
Be brave
Don’t be scared,
Don’t be frightened
Be fearless
Be strong
Have no fear
Everyone is hear (sic) for you
Don’t be afraid
Try hard
Try to settle it
Be a good warrior
BE BRAVE!
Alana Stewart
March 2022
I asked her to include a note in a gift bag we were putting together to send to refugees from Ukraine. — Yours faithfully,
Jill Stewart
Badgemore, Henley
14 March 2022
