Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Granddaughter’s message of hope

Granddaughter’s message of hope

Sir, — Please allow me to share this photograph of my eight-year-old granddaughter Alana with a message of hope to Ukrainian children.

The poems reads:

Be brave

Don’t be scared,
Don’t be frightened
Be fearless
Be strong

Have no fear
Everyone is hear (sic) for you
Don’t be afraid

Try hard
Try to settle it
Be a good warrior
BE BRAVE!

Alana Stewart
March 2022

I asked her to include a note in a gift bag we were putting together to send to refugees from Ukraine. — Yours faithfully,

Jill Stewart

Badgemore, Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33