Your letters...

Importance of the past

Sir, — The diabolical Russian actions taking place in Ukraine remind us of the truth of Lord Acton’s aphorism “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely” and must give us pause to wonder how it all came to this.

Add the unanswered question tabled by Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor, historian and Nobel Laureate, around the turn of the century when he wrote: “The principal challenge of the 21st century is going to be exactly the same as the principal challenge of the 20th century: How do we deal with fanaticism armed with power?”

Wiesel had seen at first hand the murderous works of Hitler and Stalin and he knew that their like would appear again.

In recent years, while Putin has been openly gathering to himself untrammelled power and staggering wealth, we have also seen Isil in Iraq, Assad in Syria, Maduro in Venezuela, Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar and other dictators in parts of Africa not forgetting, of course, Xi Jinping in China — all of them prepared to make anyone opposing them suffer brutally and endlessly.

Yet nothing has been done about it apart from handing out peerages to dodgy oligarchs and their friends.

A key factor is that the politicians in power in Western democracies no longer recognise the importance of understanding the past when considering the present and the future.

Churchill’s saying that “The further backwards you look, the further forward you can see” has been forgotten, along with the key obligations of our Government to protect the nation, to ensure that we citizens can live safely in our families while working and trading, living and loving together and all the while enjoying the Queen’s Peace.

We now face real and present threats of rampant food cost inflation and/or scarcity, surging fuel prices across the board and shortages of the huge range of things we buy and use that are made from petrochemicals or, as with fertiliser, are made using gas.

Never has the lunacy of the Climate Change Act and the net zero target been more clearly and brutally exposed and yet our innumerate and technically illiterate Government still insists that our salvation will be in renewables, electric cars and banning new gas boilers.

Anyone who keeps an eye on where our daily electricity comes from by looking at www.gridwatch.templar.co.uk will know that we remain dependent on nuclear and combined cycle gas turbines to keep going and, indeed, in recent weeks coal-fired power has been called upon again.

Despite knowing these facts, the Government will continue to close down the UK’s first fracking site and to deny licences to open new oil and gas fields.

At least the ostrich spends most of its life with its head above the sand looking around for danger while our Government has its head firmly placed where the sun never shines. Remember, there is now another Stalin in Moscow, the last one killed at least 20 million people one way or another, and yet we have elected members getting worked up to mandate veganism on their council’s premises. You couldn’t make it up, or could you? — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Let’s rehome refugees

Sir, — As the disaster in Ukraine unfolds, I do accept the argument that John Howell put forward in favour of monetary contributions versus donated goods (Standard, March 11).

However, his article only addressed one aspect of the humanitarian crisis.

The plight of refugees wishing to come to this country requires further thought.

Over the next weeks and months, large numbers of people from Ukraine will be coming to this country and will be in need of immediate shelter, food and support.

As has been suggested in the national press over the last few days, there are huge numbers of buildings which could be used to provide temporary housing to shocked, terrified refugees.

Requisitioning mansions of Russian oligarchs is not the only, or the most significant, option.

There are more than 10,000 village halls, for example, which are empty most of the time and which have facilities which would allow families to live perfectly adequately while they find their feet.

There are many properties all over the country, some privately owned, some public, which could be used and which could be serviced by local volunteers who feel unable to house refugee families but are desperate to help.

There are problems with the organising of such a scheme, to be sure, but we must not let the idea of a perfect solution be the enemy of a good one. — Yours faithfully,

Mary Potter

Rotherfield Greys

What’s the difference?

Sir, — The dreadful state of Eastern Europe; Ukraine needs our help in whatever way possible and quickly.

But am I the only one who sees the hypocrisy of the Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Home Office?

At the time of writing, the UK has granted entrance to less than 100 evacuees.

These refugees, in the majority, are women with children, young teens and pensioners. Most, if not all, have identity papers or documents.

Yet they are having severe difficulties with our embassies and consulates. All this while their partners are fighting an invading army and creating a bulwark for the rest of Western Europe.

How ironic then that thousands of “pontoon people” are helped over the Channel by the French navy, picked up by our border force and located in accommodation and provided with food with an allowance and access to medical care. All in a matter of hours.

The majority of these are grown young men with no identity papers or language ability and all claiming to be “getting away from a dangerous place”.

Such a dangerous place that they left their wives and children to continue to fight or suffer in their stead.

Anyone with an ounce of sense can see the difference.

But then who am I to argue with experts who draw a six-figure pay cheque from hard-working taxpayers?

Love, hope and peace. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Some more perspective

Sir, — While the Henley Players present The Real Thing by Tom Stoppard at the Kenton Theatre, the powers-that-be in government and the BBC are staging another of his plays, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour.

So from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries saying this is the last TV licence settlement, we quickly move to yet another U-turn that it will be reviewed in five years followed by a tearful Commons speech praising the BBC’s heroic coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Steve Rosenberg, the BBC’s Moscow correspondent for three decades, during which time there was more chance of the sun not rising than him not sending a negative dispatch, is promoted to Russia editor.

Last week he claimed that the Russians who support Putin are brainwashed by the state-controlled Orwellian 1984 propaganda when by now even babes in their cradle know that Orwell based his Big Brother masterpiece on the BBC. After all, he did work there for a spell, long enough to get disillusioned.

Then there is the chorus of disapproval expressed in eight critical letters (Standard, March 11) of the publication of an article by Professors Andrew and Nada Kakabadse, making the case that the Ukrainian crisis requires diplomacy to be resolved.

This suggestion doesn’t seem to have enthused your gung-ho correspondents.

Theirs is an attitude that harks back to 19th century Russia-phobia when they were singing in pubs and music halls: “We don’t want to fight but by jingo if we do... the rugged Russian bear, full bent on blood and robbery, has crawled out of his lair.”

Queen Victoria prevailed on prime minister Disraeli to side with the Ottomans against Russia over the “Eastern question” and she rewarded him with the Order of the Garter for his compliance.

She also wrote in her diary: “Britain and its colonies must be prepared for attacks and wars somewhere or other continually.”

I couldn’t agree more with Professor Dan Remenyi’s assessment of the current mainstream news coverage, which, quite frankly, has become unlistenable: “The news value of what is being broadcast is so very low. One is getting the same story told again and again. The situation is indeed dreadful but does it need to be rebroadcast quite so repetitively?” (Standard, March 4).

There is only one perspective: it has become mono news. And as the BBC is being economical with its core responsibility of providing accurate information, a couple of facts to redress the balance.

This country has been involved in prising Ukraine away from the USSR and later Russia for as long as the BBC has been in existence through the close relation of the Government’s secret subversion and propaganda agency, the Information Research Department, with the BBC.

MI6 controlled Integral — the operation to send agents into Ukraine — “the first group of three was dropped from an RAF aircraft without wing markings, in the Kiev region in July 1949”.

The agents were trained at the special school in Holland Park (MI6 — 50 Years of Special Operations by Stephen Dorril, published in 2000).

So perhaps, just perhaps, mad Vlad, ex-KGB, may not be totally irrational and paranoid.

What is total madness is the anti-Russian hysteria concerning culture and sport, evidenced in such headlines as “Tchaikovsky blasted away”, “Netflix shelves Tolstoy adaptation” and The Times’ letter contributor Philip Buscombe, from Goring, calling for Russian tennis players to be banned from all tennis tournaments in Britain, including Wimbledon (The Times, March 4).

Mind you, as four players in the top 10 men’s singles players are Russian or have Russian parentage, it would give Britain’s Cameron Norrie a better chance of winning. — Yours faithfully,

Alexis Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caversham

Deterrent explained

Sir, — Sadly, Andy Robertson totally misses the point and shows a lack of understanding of the nuclear deterrent (Standard, March 11).

The deterrent has worked perfectly since 1948. It is not there to prevent terrible but localised wars, such as the one we are currently enduring in Ukraine, but to prevent nuclear attack.

If Putin attempted to escalate the current conflict with a nuclear attack on the West he knows we would retaliate. Hence the phrase Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD.

Simplified, is this is what deterrent is and I hope and believe it will continue to work regardless of Putin’s crazy ideology. — Yours faithfully,

Aldon Ferguson

Ridgeway, Wargrave

One-sided opinion

Sir, — I read with some disquiet the article on Ukraine by Professors Andrew and Nada Kakabadse (Standard, March 4).

Are they, by any chance, Russian or Belarusian? — Yours faithfully,

Vivienne Wheeler

Littlewick Green

Important to understand

Sir, — “I once heard of a woman who was born in Czechoslovakia, married in Hungary and died in Soviet Ukraine but she never left her village.” (Ukrainian writer Olia Hercules quoting a friend, Economist, March 5).

Last week’s letters page illustrates how little those who live in this small town in this small island fail to grasp the nature of change across central and eastern Europe over the past century.

While we may all be aware of the decline of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the rise of the communist state, Hitler’s Barbarossa campaign, the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, we have been comparative onlookers.

We have not suffered the deep political scares and dark social and religious fissures of those of the former Soviet Union states like Ukraine. Of course, nobody can possibly excuse the horrors that Putin has waged on Ukraine, but we need to understand why, yes why? How can this man act in such an abominale way?

You may not like what Professors Kakabadse told us but I would thank them for trying, even if what they said offended some of us.

May I request that the editor ensures they have another opportunity to reply to last week’s tirade of a rather mixed bag of letters to the editor?

A “free press” may often make us feel uncomfortable but without it, being told what we don’t wish to hear, we will remain in the dark to nurse our own narrow-minded prejudices.

We must let in the light of other people’s perspectives, even if with a little darkness on the side, no matter how uncomfortable that may feel.

We need to be able to understand, to understand with or without empathy, if we wish to argue an enlightened, fully informed case, whatever the subject may be. — Yours faithfully,

R Michael James

Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Make car park a road

Sir, — I appreciate that I may be a little late with these comments relating to the Greys Road car park in Henley as the installation of electric vehicle charging points is now well under way.

However, my concern is not with this installation work but the possibility that an ideal opportunity has been missed to improve both the car park and local traffic flow.

It’s a peculiarity of our town that we have a car park that is also utilised as a main, cross-town route. Basically, a road with no name so therefore fails to register on many visitors’ satnav devices.

One would suggest that a more conventional layout would have been to have a normal, i.e. named, roadway routed between Market Place and Greys Road, incorporating entrances and exits along its length to both car parking areas.

I wonder what other residents would make of such an idea — an improvement or not? — Yours faithfully,

R Cooke

Henley

Bridge still the answer

Sir, — What an excellent idea from your correspondent Hugh Crook to reverse the one-way system in Friday Street, Henley, and also to revert back to a roundabout at the Station Road/Reading Road junction (Standard, March 11).

In Henley there is local traffic and through traffic. As I and others have mentioned many times before, if another bridge was built over the Thames (originally planned to be between Shiplake and Sonning mainly for South Oxfordshire village traffic to get to Berkshire), then traffic in Henley would be very much reduced.

Unfortunately, Oxfordshire County Council will not spend money in South Oxfordshire as it is used for Oxford City and north Oxfordshire.

A few years ago, a new bridge was built near Marlow. Think what it would now be like if all the through traffic had to use the suspension bridge? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

Dangerous crossing

Sir, — Does anyone else share my concern about the zebra crossing on Reading Road, Henley, as you approach the Tesco roundabout from the town?

To the right coming from the Noble Road area the approach is almost obliterated to drivers by an overgrown hedge.

Anyone approaching the crossing from behind the hedge is not clearly visible until they are almost on the crossing.

I feel this hedge should be seriously cut back before there is a nasty accident. — Yours faithfully,

Minnie Wilson

Nicholas Road, Henley

Too harsh punishment

I read that an 82-year-old woman from Sonning Common was ordered to pay £224 for driving 39mph in a 30mph zone (Standard, March 4).

I don’t condone speeding and believe all culprits should be punished.

However, this woman’s punishment did seem surprisingly harsh or am I becoming alarmingly liberal in my older years? — Yours faithfully,

Mark Evans

Sonning Common

Do you know who hit me?

While I was driving through Highmoor village on the B481 from Nettlebed at 3pm on Friday, February 25, a large, black 4x4 drove at me from a bend at speed.

I had to swerve on to the pavement, as did the car behind me. The whole right-hand side of my red Hyundai was hit and is unlikely to be repairable.

Two cars behind mine with witnesses, and my passenger, were shocked that the driver kept going without stopping. My passenger has since been unwell.

The chairman of Highmoor Parish Council has been most helpful after seeing this reported on Facebook.

Maybe your readers can identify this driver? The car must have some red paint on its side. — Yours faithfully,

Jean Turner

Goring

Grown your own spuds

Sir, — While lambasting Waitrose for its lack of ecological effort, Tom Fort laments that “My maris piper spuds still come in a bag that can’t be recycled at home” (Standard, February 25).

Could I suggest that he grows his own maris pipers instead of buying them from Waitrose? This would be better for the environment (fewer food miles) and there would be an added benefit in that Tom could store them in a bag of his own choosing. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew McFarlane

Wood Lane, Sonning Common

Memorable woman

Sir, — I should like to mark the passing of Joan Madgwick, who lived in Henley and the surrounding area for a long time.

She died peacefully, at Salisbury District Hospital on January 16 after a short illness. Until 2011, the Madgwicks lived near the top of St Mark’s Road.

After her husband, Don, died, Joan, against her better judgment, moved to Shaftesbury in Dorset.

Though recognising Dorset to be the lovely rural county it undoubtedly is, she never really felt at home there, saying: “It’s not Henley, it’s just not Henley.”

Even some local people wondered: “Whatever possessed you to leave Henley?”

Joan grew up in Turville Heath, near Turville Grange.

She remembered as a little girl being taken around the garden.

Years later, she was in Waitrose at a checkout and found herself standing next to the then owner, Princess Lee Radziwill.

Her casual elegance was instantly appreciated by Joan and she described her as “the most beautiful woman I had ever seen”.

Joan enjoyed working for Sue Ryder in Nettlebed and at Stonor Park.

The recent two-part programme of Antiques Roadshow with the aerial shots of the park, made possible by modern television, brought happy memories.

Until covid disrupted travel, she would go on cruises at a great age and by herself. Joan Madgwick adored Henley and her words “...it’s not Henley, it’s just not Henley” will linger. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Willson

Pound Lane, Sonning

Grateful for gifted books

My sincere thanks to all the residents who donated children’s books at Henley town hall for World Book Day.

Last year we received 300 books so the total of 500 this time is just amazing. We will do this again next year.

Thank you to Councillor Ken Arlett and the town hall staff for their support.

Please know that every book is gratefully received and will support the children’s important gift of reading.

Thank you for all your kindness. — Yours faithfully,

Frances Oldershaw

Henley

Uplifting season

Sir, — Spring is an uplifting season with flowers appearing, days lengthening and trees becoming covered in blossom.

Along Berkshire Road, Henley, there is a bullace plum hedge with a couple of sizable trees now covered in white blossom.

South Oxfordshire is a good area to see these trees, particularly along the road from Henley to Reading.

Blackthorn comes later, usually in flower at the start of April, with a spell of cold weather known as a blackthorn winter.

The last common tree to come into flower is hawthorn. With this tree the leaves appear first and the flowers are often seen in May, giving the tree its other name. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley