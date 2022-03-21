Are you related to this soldier?

Monday, 21 March 2022

Sir, — The purpose of this letter is to locate any surviving members of Leslie Thomas Read’s family in order to return this wonderful piece of historical interest.

I live in Leicestershire and recently acquired this memento at a local auction in the belief that I could return it to the family.

On the rear of the silk/embroidered picture is the name Private 22733270 Leslie Thomas Read, formerly of 46, Harpsden Road, Henley-on-Thames. We have undertaken a little bit of research as well as posting on a couple of Facebook sites with minimal results.

A lady who knew the family has contacted me, identified siblings and suggested I contact you for additional support to return it to the family.

Members of the family can contact me via the Henley Standard. — Yours faithfully,

Russell L’homme

Kibworth Beauchamp, Leicestershire

