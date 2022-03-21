Monday, 21 March 2022

What a pair of winged wonders

On Tuesday last week we spent some time in the garden so were able to catch a couple of overflying objects.

It is rather obvious to say that one was far more graceful, silent and acrobatic. It’s also a wonder what Chinook helicopters can do nowadays. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

