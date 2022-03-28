Monday, 28 March 2022

Finch gets ready for big flight

We had a late arrival winter visitor on our bird feeder last week — a brambling.

These finches come from Scandinavia for the winter and this one was already moulting into its summer plumage ready for the journey back north. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

