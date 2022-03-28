Cakes for Ukraine soon sold out

May I send a huge thank-you to all the lovely people who came to Henley town hall and supported Cook for Ukraine.

We had a fabulous table laden with homemade cakes donated by so many kind ladies in Henley, including me, and we sold out within two hours.

It was an occasion of togetherness organised by Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley.

I’ve been Henley’s baker for more than 40 years and it was a marvellous way to share my handmade cakes with Henley people and to raise money for such an important cause.

As I’ve always said, cake is a wonderful thing — a gift at times of joy and sadness, a way of showing you truly care.

It’s for feeding the soul and sharing with friends even when you can’t be there.

I created sunflower cupcakes especially for the day with all the proceeds being donated directly to Cook for Ukraine. — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Baker

Nicola Baker Bakes