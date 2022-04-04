Your letters...

Compassion, not doctrine

Sir, — A Ukrainian family of four was due to come and stay with us next week — not part of the government scheme but booked before that was announced.

They initially had to cancel because the embassy told them they could not get a UK visa without going back to Ukraine for some documents, leaving them trying to find somewhere to shelter in Germany, along with hundreds of thousands of their countrymen.

It seems the embassy then softened its line, perhaps because the family have a baby on the way, and told them that a visa would be provided if they could provide certain documents electronically, which they duly did and rebooked with us once more.

They have now been told there is a six-week-plus waiting list for processing applications, so they have had to cancel once again.

They are now desperately trying to find an English- speaking country with decent medical provision where they can go to bring their baby into the world — it seems the Republic of Ireland is a good bet for them.

I acknowledge this is just one story, but given the woefully low numbers of refugees who have made it to the UK, I suspect it’s a very typical one and quite at odds with the rhetoric of the Government.

I didn’t think my opinion of our government could possibly sink any lower but they’ve pulled the rabbit out of the hat.

Cold-hearted indifference to the suffering of refugees, while simultaneously misleading the British public that we are bending over backwards to help.

How did it come to this? Didn’t we used to be a fundamentally decent bunch? We are, sadly, used to immoral behaviour from successive governments but for me this crosses a line.

Personally, I am ashamed to be part of a society that keeps this government in power, not because of politics but because I think civilised nations should prioritise humanity and compassion over doctrine. — Yours faithfully,

John Regan

Lower Shiplake

Random prejudice

Sir, — I am worried about the blood pressure of your correspondent Edward Sierpowski following his rant against France (Standard, March 25).

It is sad to see such unrestrained prejudice from the resident of a town that is proudly twinned with Falaise.

And, factually, his assertions are laughable. He accuses France of being in league with factions determined to destroy our democracy.

Before he casts random accusations, he might like to think abut how Russian money has propped up London’s financial industry and, indeed, the Conservative Party. And how influential was Russia in the Brexit vote?

Finally, his assertion that “everyone” agrees that laboratories in Wuhan were the source of covid-19 is ridiculous. Mr Sierpowski is, of course, entitled to his opinions but not his own facts. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Dickson

Greys Hill, Henley

Courage of Ukrainians

Dr Volodymyr Krasnoholovets is my Ukrainian scientific business partner.

I helped present his institute’s industrial waste disposal system to the Chinese authorities in Beijing in 2014.

They adopted it and have finally paid his institute.

His institute’s scientific medical team helped me recover from a Guillain-Barré syndrome virus in 2019, using Chernobyl-based solutions.

Currently we are working together to design a cyber-proof, satellite-based e-government system for Ukraine, using proven Estonian software systems. These will be linked by Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system.

Volodymyr is also sharing with me Ukrainian-owned IPs to consider developing joint ventures in the European Union in future.

He is quietly confident of Ukraine’s ultimate success.

His 19-year-old son is on the front line spotting, targeting then destroying Russian tanks and Russian military equipment.

I’m in daily contact with Volodymyr. He is remarkably phlegmatic and calm. He lives in central Kyiv.

Two years ago, I was teaching entrepreneurship to Ukrainian students. Now they face death every day.

It’s a demonstration of their daily, ongoing raw courage. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

How to deal with Putin

Sir, — You note that “The best and most direct way of supporting the people of Ukraine is via the Disasters Emergency Committee” (Standard, March 25).

I must, respectfully, disagree. In my opinion, the best and most direct way of supporting the people of Ukraine would be to crowdfund a mercenary who could put a bullet in Putin’s brain.

Anything other than that is simply palliative care. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew McFarlane

Wood Lane, Sonning Common

I feel for daughter

Sir, — How dreadfully sad to hear of Natalie Johnson’s plight (Standard, March 18).

It must be quite unbearable for her to know her dear mother is going through such hell in Kyiv. — Yours faithfully,

Susie Keys

Northfield End, Henley

How will we pay for this?

Sir, — We have all been moved by the horrific pictures featured nightly on our television screens.

One thought which occurred, at the end of six months when the Government’s domestic welcome scheme and payment is due to end, and if there is no agreement between visitor and householder about a future relationship, what happens then?A contribution is to be made from central funds to local councils towards these costs for six months.

Fine, but how do the councils fund these extraneous costs? Well, from the taxpayers supposedly.

Not only that but, as Professor Dan Remenyi pointed out in his article (Standard, March 25), the country has already taken in many refugees.

Frequently we are told of the housing shortage and NHS delays. Further demand can only exacerbate the situation.

Remember those distant days when the Chancellor was distributing money hither and yon, even helping with the cost of restaurant visits, and we were all saying, “How will he pay for it?” Well, now we know.

There certainly isn’t much to smile about these days and that’s before we think of inflation and energy costs, Ukraine and covid.

One exception — I must confess to being amused by the letter from Peter C Stone, chair of Walkers are Welcome Henley.

Does one really need a sub from the local council to go for a walk?

What on earth is the money spent on? Can one not just go for a walk with friends? Does one really need to be told by the Government and the NHS that walking is good for the health? Surely it’s common sense. What about the philatelists’ circle or the numismatists?

Cheers, chaps, pints all round. — Yours faithfully,

William A Fitzhugh

Caversham

Cinema is great asset

Sir, — The Henley cinema had a screening of a film called Olga about a young Ukrainian gymnast and the troubles in the country in 2014 when the country wanted more democracy. The film, which was screened as a fundraiser to help the people of Ukraine, was very informative and interesting. It was a great pity that very few people attended.

The cinema does a great job with its arts screening programmes and shows live performances from the National Theatre and opera from The Met as well as other arts-related programmes. It also shows the latest films.

The cinema helps many older people who can no longer travel to London to see shows and the train service does not reach Henley late at night.

The cinema is a great asset to the town but never gets much praise for its efforts. — Yours faithfully,

Odette Moss

Harpsden

Councillor overreacted

It is regrettable that a local waste and recycling company has been forced to abandon its charitable fund-raising drive by a member of Oxfordshire County Council (Standard, March 25).

Firstly, by the use of the word “purporting” in his email to Hazell & Jefferies, Councillor Freddie Van Mierlo implied that it was not making a legitimate donation to Cancer Research UK.

This, as Chris Stanley, general manager of the company stated, is “pretty insulting” as it had already raised £3,700.

When asked to clarify his comments, Cllr Van Mierlo then backtracked and said: “I am not doubting the intent, which is laudable and welcomed.”

Referring to the pink skips, he also stated: “However, I have driven past a number of these myself and it has not been evident they are for charity nor how.”

I have driven past a number of these skips myself and, as evidenced in your photo, it clearly states on the side of each one the name of the company and the conditions of the donation to Cancer Research UK.

Hazell & Jefferies appear to have done some pre-planning with local farmers and had been careful not to obstruct sightlines for local drivers.

The company also acknowledged that the skips had been used for fly-tipping, which I witnessed when driving, but this had been dealt with.

Overall, the good that the company intended appears to have been thwarted by the action of one councillor overreacting to concerns and not checking the facts. — Yours faithfully,

Theresa McAdden

Woodcote

Generous gesture

Sir, — Such a shame people overlooked the charity benefit from such a great and generous idea from Richard Hazell with his pink skips.

Yes, putting skips in the countryside did attract them to be filled but actually it saved fly-tippers dumping in gateways and lay-bys which the council would have to pay to clear up.

In my view, the council should be thanking Mr Hazell and his team for disposing of all the rubbish that would normally be littering our local countryside. — Yours faithfully,

Guy Champion

Sedgewell Road, Sonning Common

Misplaced objection

I read your article about the pink skips raising money for cancer research and was amazed that Councillor Freddie Van Mierlo opposed the idea and effectively forced Hazell & Jefferies to curtail the fundraising initiative early.

Have people not got more important things to worry about? I thought this was an excellent idea and I smiled every time I passed one of the skips.

As the last week of fund-raising has been brought to a halt prematurely, I have decided to send Hazell & Jefferies a donation of £500 to add to the fantastic £5,000 that Mr Hazell has already pledged.

I hope others who are equally appalled at reading the councillor’s comments will follow me and also donate.

I also hope voters remember Cllr van Mierlo’s comments at the next council elections. — Yours faithfully,

Jerry Widows

Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green

Pink skips cheered me

Sir, — It seems a great shame that Richard Hazell has had to remove his pink skips from around this area and will now have to fund the shortfall himself.

When I first saw the skips it seemed a really good idea, not only to promote Cancer Research UK and raise much-needed money for the charity but also on another level.

People started to put their rubbish in the skips, which may not have been Mr Hazell’s intention but certainly stopped fly-tipping for a while.

This is a constant problem blighting our countryside and leaving someone else with the problem of disposing of unwanted goods.

It was a pity that rubbish was left beside the skips when they became full and they were misused in that way.

So a good deed has had to be abandoned, but we will remember the skips which were, if nothing else, a cheery sight. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jackson

Homer Farm, Ipsden

Was anyone offended?

Sir, — I was sorry to read that Councillor Freddie Van Mierlo was disappointed to see the Hazell & Jefferies pink skips around our villages.

What a shame they have had to be taken back. It was only for March and you could not fail to see they were for a cancer charity.

I know people were filling them but the company would have emptied them. You only have to ride around our countryside to see all the fly-tipping. At least the skips were being used.

How many people were actually offended by this scheme? — Yours faithfully,

Mrs P Vines

Springfield Close, Watlington

Don’t blame the good guy

Sir, — I would like to respond to Councillor Fredddie Van Mierlo’s criticism of the Hazell & Jefferies skips to raise money for charity, which he said were causing people to fly-tip.

That is absolutely stupid. The only people fly-tipping would be the ones who usually do so at the roadside or in a poor farmer’s gateway.

I think they should be prosecuted more often.

When we drive down through Harpsden to Henley, we see rubbish dumped by the side of the road and in lay-bys.

Please blame these vermin, not someone who’s doing good. — Yours faithfully,

Cliff Silver

Beech Rise, Sonning Common

Not such a heavyweight

I must admit that I was puzzled when I read the letter from Tony Lawson-Smith (Standard, March 25).

Surely, I thought, there is a limit of 44 tons glw (gross laden weight) on road vehicles in Britain, so a container with a glw of 68 tons would be illegal unless very lightly loaded.

In any case, while it is quite a while since I was regularly concerned with the weight of containers loaded on to rail vehicles, I had never come across any ordinary containers that heavy.

A quick check confirmed that a 40ft long “high cube” container (seemingly the type described by Mr Lawson-Smith) has a glw of 67,200lb (not kg), which equates to a much more logical figure of 30 tons.

So Oxfordshire County Council’s highway and bridge engineers have no need to worry that that container, if legally loaded, definitely would not weigh 68 tons under any circumstances.

I encountered a further test of my memory when the letter went on to refer to “ancient signs” allowing only one horse-drawn vehicle at any time on Henley Bridge.

I’ve been crossing, or passing, by the bridge for more decades than I care to remember and I’d love to know where these signs are situated as I cannot recall ever having seen them.

Perhaps Mr Lawson- Smith is confusing the wording of the cast iron signs which warned (road) engine drivers not to take more than one loaded truck at one time over the bridge?

Or is there another sign which has seemingly eluded me for all those years?

Alas, once again I see the nonsense about a “rat run” for lorries has again reared its head.

Might I please ask somebody, anybody, to provide concrete evidence that lorries not legitimately permitted to pass through the town are doing so because I have yet to see such evidence.

Henley is on an official HGV route, hence heavy goods vehicles will use it until such time as a weight limit is imposed.

But even if a 7.5-ton glw limit is introduced, there will still be large articulated lorries passing through the town for local deliveries etc.

Or maybe Waitrose and Tesco are going to close their Henley branches? — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

No care for customers

Sir, — Having just paid a visit to the Tesco store in Henley, I have realised that it is not fit for purpose.

The opening hours are 8am to 9pm. I visited at 7pm on Monday and found nearly all shelves empty and only two tills open.

There were no staff in sight filling shelves.

Tesco, you should be ashamed of yourselves. Give up and let us have an Asda, Morrisons, Co-op as you don’t seem to care about your customers. — Yours faithfully,

Jenny Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

A Tesco spokeswoman responded: “We’re really sorry to hear this and for any inconvenience caused.

“We always want to offer the highest standard in our stores and we’re working hard to keep shelves fully stocked at our Henley superstore.”

Education transitioned

Sir. — Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach. (George Bernard Shaw, Man and Superman). An irritant to teachers across the world.

Rather than attempt to disprove the saying, teachers have strived to manoeuvre away from the subject.

An unfortunate product of the union of globalism and liberalism, our teaching landscape is a battlefield over the hearts and minds of youth. Not just of the moment but a prior generational issue.

In the bygone days of schooling the educators were experts and senior doyennes of their subjects and made an effort to enthuse their charges with similar desires.

How many of us can, with hand on heart, say that each and every one of their teachers was exciting, enthusiastic and energetic, that they imbued them with the desire to learn and search for more knowledge within their field?

I can count mine on the fingers of one hand.

Successful, enthusiastic people inspire those looking up to them for knowledge, inspiration and direction.

Conversely, the boring and uninspiring have possibly deterred advances by capable students.

As parents we want the best for our children now and for the future.

As a choice, teaching should have no less a goal, otherwise “In loco parentis” has no relevant meaning to parent, child or society in general, no matter how much, now or previously, the system is tweaked, shuffled or altered.

Phrases such as “In my day...” or “When I was a lad....”have become comedic tropes.

But perhaps when it comes to education they likewise have “transitioned” into tragic lamentations. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Welcome contribution

Sir, — With reference to Peter C Stone’s letter (Standard, March 25), can I please put readers’ minds at rest?

The money that Henley Town Council generously awarded Henley Choral Society was not to enable our singers to sing in the bath, nice though that would be.

In line with our charitable objectives, the money was to help bring the best possible musical talent to our local community to perform Mendelssohn’s Elijah, tomorrow (Saturday) at the Oratory School chapel (tickets are available from henleychoralsociety.org).

This masterpiece, despite its popularity, is not often performed due to the cost of production.

The council’s grant is a very welcome contribution. Thank you, Henley Town Council. — Yours faithfully,

Susan Edwards

Henley

Thank you for support

This weekend will be our 10th anniversary, so I wanted to take the opportunity of thanking all our loyal customers for supporting us over the decade, together with the fantastic staff who I have had the pleasure of working with.

We’ve had an amazing time here at Laurence Menswear and it has been an absolute privilege to be able to bring independent fashion brands to the high street of Henley. We’ve had so many memorable moments it would be tough to pick out any specific ones but, needless to say, dressing our customers for key events like the regatta and the festival is always special, together with seeing our colourful “party” shirts around town.

Everyone knows how tough the last few years have been, especially for the high street.

Having been closed for the best part of eight months over a year ago, it is largely due to the fantastic support from everyone here that we have managed to survive.

Please keep supporting local and we look forward to seeing you all soon. Here’s to the next 10 years.

Thank you, Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Laurence Morris

Laurence Menswear, Duke Street, Henley

Still miss my home town

Sir, — With reference to memorable women (Standard, March 18), there are many living among us and those that have passed on.

Joan Pick was one I knew but, alas, has left us.

I lived in Henley for many years but, sadly, my parents moved us away to London in the Fifties for a job in the catering trade.

There was hardly a tree but there was a park or two.

Although our River Thames was only a short bicycle ride away, it wasn’t Henley (my rowing home town).

In Henley, dear Mother had her job as a cleaner at the Greys Road infant school, now Goodall Close.

My sister and I went to local schools until we moved in 1954 when I was 13, a sorry time as we left our friends behind. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

Parkinson’s support group

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition, mainly causing difficulties with movement.

One in 500 people has the disorder, which means 145,000 in the UK have it.

Parkinson’s UK is the leading UK charity supporting those with the condition, together with their carers, family and friends.

The principal objective of Parkinson’s UK is to support those with Parkinson’s through research, information and campaigning and ultimately to find a cure.

The Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK was started in 2012 and 10 years later it continues to meet at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on the fourth Wednesday of each month between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

There is always a guest speaker, whose subject sometimes relates to Parkinson’s but may be on unrelated but interesting topics.

There is a raffle, coffee and chance for members to socialise and share their concerns with each other.

Sometimes, support workers from Parkinson’s UK come to provide advice on various matters, including any financial benefits that may be available.

There are other activities apart from the main branch meeting, such as voice exercise classes, appropriate physical exercise and quiz meetings with lunch.

The July meeting is traditionally a boat trip on the Thames and in December there is an excellent Christmas lunch.

An average of 30 to 40 people attend the meetings, which are informal and friendly.

If you have the condition or are a carer of someone with it and are interested in joining the group, please email the branch secretary Michelle Thompson at michellethompson.parkinsons

@gmail.com or, if you prefer, just come to a meeting and see what you think. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Terry Dudeney

Henley