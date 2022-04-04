Bright symbol of our lost daughter

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
Sir, — When our daughter, Alice, was born premature and died nine weeks later, I decided on a Kerria japonica to symbolise her short, transformative life.
In spring the cheerful, sunny flowers — seen in so many gardens aside from our own — bring her to mind. In autumn they have been known to reappear in time for Alice’s anniversary. She would have been 35 this year.
I wonder if other readers have plants that help them to live with their loss. — Yours faithfully,
Inese Clayson
South Street, Caversham
04 April 2022
More News:
Cricket club to take over bowling green for training
GORING’S bowling green is to be used by the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say