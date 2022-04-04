Celebrate arrival of spring

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
Sir, — To celebrate the onset of spring, here is a view of the Ewelme watercress beds with the daffodils in full bloom.
It also recognises all the hard work of the local volunteers who give their time to keep the beds looking their best. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
04 April 2022
