Monday, 04 April 2022

Celebrate arrival of spring

Sir, — To celebrate the onset of spring, here is a view of the Ewelme watercress beds with the daffodils in full bloom.

It also recognises all the hard work of the local volunteers who give their time to keep the beds looking their best. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

