Your letters...

Time to go organic

Sir, — Simon Beddows’ Farming Matters column, which discussed the relative merits of glyphosate (Roundup) as a herbicide (Standard, April 1) seemed to conclude by advocating its continued use in the absence of an effective alternative, citing widely disputed claims that it is “unlikely to be carcinogenic”.

The article appeared on April Fool’s Day and the joke is, sadly, on all of us.

That word “unlikely” isn’t particularly reassuring. Indeed, global pharmaceutical giant Bayer, which makes Roundup, has set aside billions of dollars in America alone to settle numerous compensation claims implicating glyphosate in cases of cancer.

It has also agreed to phase out glyphosate in its garden products, in tacit acknowledgement of the chemical’s harmful effects.

There is a growing body of evidence that implicates glyphosate not just in cancer but in numerous other conditions as wide-ranging as coeliac disease, Alzheimer’s, autism... the list is long and frightening.

Glyphosate is designed to kill undesirable plants but its action on humans and other animals is complex.

Research shows that it disrupts vital enzymes and gut bacteria, killing the ones that are good for us and allowing pathogens to multiply.

The impact of this on our metabolism leads to serious health conditions.

Glyphosate was introduced in the Seventies and its use in farming has accelerated over the last 30 years.

During this same period, the incidence of conditions in which glyphosate is implicated has sky-rocketed. Coincidence?

I’m no scientist but there’s no shortage of evidence pointing to a link, as a quick browse of the internet will confirm.

I am heartened by Mr Beddows’ acknowledgement that non-chemical approaches to crop-growing are being sought and that so-called “regenerative farming” is a worthy aim.

The Government recently announced new incentives for farmers to go organic, so perhaps the time has come for more of them to adopt a farming model that does not poison the land, the wider environment and us. — Yours faithfully,

Lottie Rundall

Wallingford

What am I paying for?

Sir, — I have just received my Thames Water bill and it has gone up to £895.57 (for water only).

If I felt that Thames Water were doing a good job I’d grin and bear it but, according to the Environment Agency in 2021, the company spilled thousands of gallons of raw sewage into local rivers 14,713 times.

I wonder what our MP is doing about this. — Yours faithfully,

Rodney Cole

Whitchurch

Let’s revive old hotel

Sir, — What are Henley Town Council’s plans to enable the appropriate use of the Imperial Hotel?

I realise it’s privately owned but ever since we have lived in the area (nearly 17 years) it has not been used.

I understand it was being used as a cannabis factory recently but aren’t there plans for a new hotel in the station car park while this nearby building would be left to rot?

Britain has also had an influx of refugees who need places to live and it seems incredible this beautiful building in such an important location is still unused and seemingly unloved.

Doesn’t the town have a responsibility to ensure the hotel is re-opened soon after so many years of it going downhill?

Please can something be done to restore this iconic building soon? — Yours faithfully,

Sally Greenfield

Shiplake

Gateway in need of wash

Henley Town Council is legally responsible for the upkeep of Station Park, the main gateway and first impression visitors have of our wonderful town.

However, with Henley Royal Regatta less than three months away, the paving in Station Park is looking very neglected with ingrained dirt and badly needs pressure-washing.

The pavement surrounding Station Park also needs pressure-washing, although that area is the responsibility of Oxfordshire County Council as the highways authority.

I think the town council needs to bite the bullet and get the pavement pressure-washed at the same time as Station Park. It must be said that the lawn, flower beds and trees at Station Park are very well cared for.

Parks manager Karl Bishop and his team do a great job in keeping everything neat and trimmed, including an expert job with the strimmer last week.

Speaking as a very local resident (I keep the Station Park map board clean and tidy) and given the vast amounts of council tax we all pay — plus the considerable cash reserves of the council — there is no reason for the pressure-washing not to happen by the end of this month at the latest.

Covid cannot be used as an excuse in any way, shape or form in this instance. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Karl Bishop, parks service manager at Henley Town Council, responds: “Thank you very much for your positive feedback.

“It is always nice to see positive feedback via the Henley Standard.

“I am sorry we have not got to Station Park yet but we have not forgotten about coming to look at this area.

“We have been very much up against it and have been trying to complete projects while completing ongoing maintenance around the town.

“Me and my team are hoping to get to Station Park by the end of this month.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Infuriating roadworks

Sir, — Having sat for more than half an hour on Tuesday morning on Fair Mile trying to get into Henley, I was absolutely furious when we finally got to the roundabout where the roadworks were taking place, the four-way traffic control only had about three cars at the other three sets of lights.

Surely it is not beyond the wit of the people setting up these roadworks to realise there will be more traffic coming along Fair Mile than in other directions? — Yours faithfully,

Penny Cole

Coping with challenges

Sir, — I was taken aback by Jenny Leaver’s mean-spirited letter about Tesco (Standard, April 1).

Tesco is widely recognised as one of the world’s most capable and successful retailers.

It has kept us fed throughout the disruption of the supply chain challenges resulting from the pandemic, Brexit and now the war in Ukraine.

At a local level in my experience the staff — both in store and the delivery drivers — are a delight, where nothing is too much trouble. We should be grateful to have them and recognise the challenges they are coping with in these difficult times. — Yours faithfully,

Gill Giles

Crowsley Road, Shiplake

Up your game, Tesco

Sir, — I agree with Jenny Hadley’s letter.

She may have found the Tesco shelves empty at 7pm but they were no better at 9.45am last Thursday.

Tesco need to up their game — their stock control is appalling at the moment. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Cruickshank

Shiplake

Regal should advertise

Further to Odette Moss’s letter regarding the lack of audience at the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley (Standard, April 1), could I ask that the cinema returns to advertising their programme with dates and times in the Henley Standard?

If, like me, you have limited sight, trying to access information online is difficult. Much easier to use a magnifying glass if necessary and look in the newspaper. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Sonning Common

Surprising discovery

Sir, — Thank you for publishing my letter regarding the Regal Picturehouse cinema.

The film Olga was based on demands for democracy in Ukraine in 2020.

There were riots in cities and violence and Olga’s mother was very badly injured because she worked for the press.

I was aware the then pro-Russian president was removed but until I saw the film I had not realised this was only two years ago. — Yours faithfully,

Odette Moss

Harpsden

In praise of our GPs

Sir, — I am fully in agreement with the comments of Dr Andrew Cairns, a retired GP from Petersfield, Hants, in The Week magazine (April 2), saying that former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt had at last understood the importance of continuity of care in general practice.

He wrote: “The decision by Alan Johnson, as health secretary in 2008, to introduce legislation to allow patients to register with a practice rather than an individual GP has led to a dilution of personal responsibility held by a GP for his or her patients. This, in turn, has made the career less rewarding and is one reason why there is a recruitment crisis in general practice.”

Many of us value the relationship we enjoy by registering with individual GPs rather than a full practice.

Fortunately, our Henley GPs operate in this manner, which is not always the case elsewhere. Obviously, there will always need to be flexibility but this principle is certainly desirable and appreciated. — Yours faithfully,

Bruce Brown

Henley

Keep these tests free

Editor, — Your readers may be among those who have already supported the Alzheimer’s Society’s campaign to keep lateral flow tests free for care home visitors.

When the Government’s “Living with covid” plan came into force on Friday, all covid rules, including guidance on self-isolation, were dropped.

A recent poll by the society revealed that 75 per cent of people in the South-East were against the scrapping of free tests for care home visitors.

Only 14 per cent supported the plans.

Now more than 100 supporters in Oxfordshire and 1,870 across the South-East have written to their MP urging them to ask the Health Secretary to urgently rethink the decision and keep free testing for care home visitors.

With some high street shops now charging up to £12 for a pack of five tests, families are facing costs of up to £73 a month to be able to visit their loved ones in care homes safely.

The Government must recognise the disproportionate impact paying for tests will have.

Although a small number of care home visitors providing close personal care will continue to get free tests, we feel this doesn’t go nearly far enough to allow everyone to visit safely.

People with dementia have already experienced the devastating consequences of the pandemic and were the worst hit, with more than 30,000 dying of covid-19, many of them residents of care homes.

With more than 9,410 people in Oxfordshire living with dementia, families should not be financially penalised for trying to keep their loved ones safe.

To support the Alzheimer’s Society’s campaign, visit alzheimers.org.uk/keeptests

free — Yours faithfully,

Linda Goddard

Oxfordshire area manager, Alzheimer’s Society

Is fourth jab good idea?

Sir, — Who was it who proposed the idea of a fourth covid jab?

Presumably, not the Government as it has lifted almost all of the restrictions and not the Sage health advisors as they have been stood down.

You don’t think it was the pharmaceutical industry, do you? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Willson

Pound Lane, Sonning

Thanks for generosity

Members of Henley Rotary Club would like to thank generous members of the public who contributed £1,160 during the club’s collection in Market Place on Saturday.

The money will go directly to help embattled war victims in Ukraine and in refugee centres outside the country.

The funds will go to International Rotary’s Fellowship of Healthcare Professionals, a body of Rotarians working on the crisis.

Along with other money from Rotary clubs across the world, it will be used to buy everything from tourniquets to essential medicines and mobile X-ray machines.

No expenses will be taken out of the contributions and the money will be directed as needed by those on the ground, including Ukrainian Rotarians.

The fellowship only responds to frontline medics and works through Rotarians to ensure the money goes directly for what’s needed. — Yours faithfully,

Jeremy Gaunt

Henley Rotary Club

Do you need a friend?

My name is Edward, I am 36 and have autism spectrum disorder.

I have lived in Henley for most of my life.

I am wondering if there are any others like me living in the area who are feeling lonely and a little isolated and want to make some new friends.

I have been looking to join an Asperger’s group but unfortunately there seems to be nothing whatsoever in our area.

I then had the idea of trying to get a group together myself to meet up once a week or fortnight in a local pub for a drink and a chat.

If you are at all interested in joining in then please get in touch.

Please don’t be nervous or shy as it will be awkward for all of us to begin with but will get easier as we all get to know each other.

Georgina Bradley, my friend and helper, would love to hear from you.

Her number is 07507 891038. If necessary transport could be arranged.

We look forward to meeting you and hope you will give it a try. Many thanks. — Yours faithfully,

Edward

Henley