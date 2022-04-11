Artist writes his own review...

ALL Easter church services held in Goring and ... [more]
Monday, 11 April 2022
Once he’d seen his oeuvre
In the Louvre
Pendant at the Nat and in
The Met
And been thrilled to bittzi
When it dangled in Uffizi
And known how sublime it
Was to Guggenheim it
And swooned into a coma
When he made it into Moma
With red spots like measles
On the product of his easels
And when a bit of wall space
He did squidge,
In darkest Russia’s
Splendid Hermitage,
He chucked his beret on the fire
For man can reach no higher
And having made his mark
He spent the day at Kempton Park.
James Kelso
Gorwell, Watlington
11 April 2022
