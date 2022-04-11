Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Artist writes his own review...

Artist writes his own review...

Once he’d seen his oeuvre
In the Louvre
Pendant at the Nat and in
The Met
And been thrilled to bittzi
When it dangled in Uffizi
And known how sublime it
Was to Guggenheim it
And swooned into a coma
When he made it into Moma
With red spots like measles
On the product of his easels
And when a bit of wall space
He did squidge,
In darkest Russia’s
Splendid Hermitage,
He chucked his beret on the fire
For man can reach no higher
And having made his mark
He spent the day at Kempton Park.

James Kelso

Gorwell, Watlington

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33