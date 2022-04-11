Artist writes his own review...

Once he’d seen his oeuvre

In the Louvre

Pendant at the Nat and in

The Met

And been thrilled to bittzi

When it dangled in Uffizi

And known how sublime it

Was to Guggenheim it

And swooned into a coma

When he made it into Moma

With red spots like measles

On the product of his easels

And when a bit of wall space

He did squidge,

In darkest Russia’s

Splendid Hermitage,

He chucked his beret on the fire

For man can reach no higher

And having made his mark

He spent the day at Kempton Park.

James Kelso

Gorwell, Watlington