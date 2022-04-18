Monday, 18 April 2022

Flower boxes brighten up station

My thanks to those people who have planted such beautiful flower boxes at Wargrave station.

It’s so nice to see them as you pass through the station from Henley to Twyford on the train. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Temple

Caxton Court, Henley

P. S. This photograph was the best I could do passing through on the train!

