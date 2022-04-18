Flower boxes brighten up station

It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
Monday, 18 April 2022
My thanks to those people who have planted such beautiful flower boxes at Wargrave station.
It’s so nice to see them as you pass through the station from Henley to Twyford on the train. — Yours faithfully,
Sarah Temple
Caxton Court, Henley
P. S. This photograph was the best I could do passing through on the train!
