Your letters...

Utterly despicable

Sir, — I have written a letter this week to Henley MP John Howell regarding the Metropolitan Police findings of criminality at No 10 Downing Street.

I would like to share it with your readers (below). — Yours faithfully,

Kate Goodman

Farm Road, Henley

“Dear Mr Howell,

“I am writing as one of your constituents.

“I have worked on the front line throughout the pandemic as a paramedic.

“Indeed, I was ‘fortunate’ enough to meet and sit for many hours with symptomatic Wuhan residents who were removed from a plane at Heathrow back in January 2020.

“Coronavirus wasn’t yet in the country and we didn’t know what personal protective equipment was sufficient or which hospital could accommodate them or how deadly and transmissible the virus was.

“The PPE didn’t fit together so I sat for those hours wondering if this was what was going to kill me, so totally new and unknown it all was.

“But I carried on. I turned up for work each day, I helped the sick and dying and I worried if I was going to carry the virus back to Henley and the people I cared about after every shift.

“I took every precaution possible and followed the rules.

“I had the fears of the population bruised into my skin as people would grab my arms and beg me to look after their relatives as I took them to hospital alone, all of us knowing this was the final goodbye.

“I tried to persuade bored toddlers to say goodbye to their fathers and wondered if they’d remember that they refused or if they’d have their memories given to them by their scared mothers.

“But what were you all doing while I was going through this? You were all laughing at us. Holding your parties and laughing at us. Breaking the very laws you wrote.

“It is utterly despicable.

“You can claim that you were not involved and, quite frankly, I don’t care one jot whether you were invited or not.

“By the very fact you still support Boris Johnson, you are as bad as him. I hold you equally responsible.

“There have been so many reasons for you to stop supporting your leader but you have refused them all.

“Are you also going to turn a blind eye to his criminality and blatant lying in parliament? Because he can’t be there without your support.

“I look forward to your reply. I do hope it isn’t a cut and paste one — I really do deserve better than that.”

Hands off Channel 4

Last week I wrote to our MP, John Howell, regarding the proposed privatisation of Channel 4.

This was my letter:

“Dear Mr Howell,

“When John Birt was appointed director-general of the BBC his remit was to sort the place out.

And, yes, there were problems — for example, the place was getting management heavy and there’s no doubt that there were those who milked the system. But it buzzed.

“Wages were low compared to the other TV companies but people worked there because they were proud to be part of it.

“Due to the fact that, thanks to the licence fee, it didn’t have to bow to political masters, didn’t have to please advertisers or chase viewing figures, it was a hub of creativity and originality, peopled by those who were prepared to experiment and, as a result, produced programmes that are repeated and watched to this day.

“Unfortunately, it would appear that Birt, in his eagerness to clean the stable, overlooked everything that was good about it, brought in the bean counters and time and motion “experts”* and ended up throwing the baby out with the bathwater, basically eviscerating the corporation.

“But despite that and the best efforts of some politicians, from both sides of the house, it retained its reputation as a bastion of truth, an organisation that people trusted.

“I have travelled widely in my job and it would seem that wherever I go in the world the BBC’s reputation for honest and truthful reporting stands as a shining example.

“We now have a Culture Secretary who obviously has set her sights on not only the BBC but also Channel 4, a publicly owned broadcaster, also of enviable reputation, that costs the taxpayer nothing, despite waffling hints that this may not be the case.

“I know I am not alone in your constituency in being sick and tired of governments selling off the family silver and, in this case, to what end?

In order to replace it with the equivalent of Fox News or similar because it’s felt the vendor might gain short-term political advantage? Who knows?

“I strongly urge you to stand against this ill-thought through proposal.

“Regards,

“Roger.”

This was Mr Howell’s one- line reply:

“Dear Roger,

“I agree with the privatisation of Channel 4. The ownership of a broadcaster is not something government should be doing.

“John.”

In response to his somewhat curt reply. I would like to point out that government owns neither the BBC nor Channel 4.

The BBC we pay for via our licence fee and Channel 4’s ownership model means its profits from advertising are reinvested into new programme development.

We, the public, own them both. They belong to us. The private model the Government is proposing means dividends for shareholders rather than benefits for the common good.

There is evidently a certain forgetfulness about power with long-serving governments in that they only govern by the consent of the people and that they hold those things that belong to the people in trust. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Murray-Leach

Binfield Heath

* The management consultants brought in to sort out the BBC were McKinsey, a company involved in the Enron and Purdue Pharma scandals.

Listen to farmers

Sir, — I am writing in response to the letter from Lottie Rundall headlined “Time to go organic” (Standard, April 8).

Lottie is clearly and understandably concerned about the potential effects of pesticides on our health but her arguments lack the context necessary to draw safe conclusions.

She cites many studies linking pesticide exposure to nasty diseases and asks could this be coincidence? The answer is yes.

With a bit of determination it is possible to “link” almost anything with almost anything else but correlation is not the same as causation and proof of causation is almost never achieved in these studies.

In contrast, back in 2018 an academic group from Denmark attempted to quantify the risks to consumer health from pesticide residues in food. They concluded that the risk was equivalent to that of alcohol if a person was to drink only one glass of wine every seven years.

These days pesticide residues in food are irrelevant to human health.

Lottie is also specifically concerned about the potential carcinogenicity of the herbicide glyphosate.

This concern is based on a 2015 report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer which suggested that glyphosate should be considered “probably carcinogenic to humans”.

This sounds scary but, again, it is lacking context.

For instance, the same agency also categorises drinking hot drinks such as tea or coffee as probably carcinogenic, the same as glyphosate, whereas alcohol and sunlight are categorised as definitely carcinogenic to humans.

So if you enjoy a cup of tea in the morning and a glass of wine in the evening spring sunshine, then should you be concerned?

Common experience suggests that this does not make sense.

Technically speaking, the agency assesses carcinogenic hazard, not risk, and hence levels of exposure are not considered. This leads to significant challenges in interpreting its assessments.

It should also be pointed out that the agency is the only organisation in the world to suggest that glyphosate might be carcinogenic: dozens of regulatory agencies have performed similar analyses and they have all come to the opposite conclusion.

Also it is clear that the agency cherry-picked its data sources, emphasising certain studies which agree with its conclusion while ignoring others that disagree.

It also emerged that some members of the agency were being paid by the American law firms which subsequently took the manufacturers of the herbicide to court, which of course represents a huge conflict of interest that was not declared at the time.

Any assessment of whether or not glyphosate is truly carcinogenic needs to be grounded within this broader perspective.

Producing food at the scale required to feed eight billion people in a safe and sustainable way is tremendously complicated. If we really want to understand the situation we should listen to our farmers who understand the challenges better than anyone. — Yours faithfully,

David Hughes

Greys Road, Henley

Putting off our visitors

Editor, — Walking through the King’s Road car park in Henley, I was surprised to see that most of one section, adjacent to the public toilets, is still cordoned off and unusable.

On one side, 10 bays are out of use, apparently because the planning authority refuses to give permission to rebuild crumbling and dangerous walls.

On the opposite side of this section, 16 bays are out of use because they are being made ready for electric powered vehicles.

Very commendable you would think but, as far as I know, there has been nobody working on this site for several weeks. Where is everybody?

We have Easter coming up and spring events starting but a large part of the car park is out of action.

Parking in Henley is pretty bad at the best of times: we are simply driving visitors to the town away if such basic and necessary facilities as this are unavailable.

Words such as “pull”, “finger” and “out” come to mind. — Yours faithfully,

John Moore

Henley

Apologist professor

Sir, — I am sure I am not alone in hoping that the Henley Standard will now give us an extended break from the depressingly incoherent and defeatist comments of Professor Dan Remenyi about the war in Ukraine.

It seems that the Professor’s area of academic expertise is something labelled “research methodology”; it is certainly not economics, international relations or history, and it shows.

Prof Remenyi has already expressed his view that we in this country cannot afford to help refugees from Ukraine.

His latest insight — in as far as it is possible to follow his arguments at all — seems to be that conducting warfare is extremely expensive and rebuilding countries devastated by conflict is extremely expensive and we cannot afford that either.

He refers to the destruction in the Second World War to support his contention that “in simple terms wars make the vast majority of us poorer”.

How would he explain that post-1945 the countries which paid the heaviest cost during the conflict enjoyed the greatest surge in living standards and prosperity in our history?

Towards the end of his latest ramble around the Ukrainian question, the professor offers the prediction that future historians will conclude that Ukraine faced a choice between living in what he bizarrely calls “relative prosperity” under Russian domination or seeing their country destroyed.

This is a highly disingenuous way of presenting what I assume is his view — that Ukraine would be better off submitting to a Putin dictatorship than standing up for the freedoms they have won and defended so bravely.

This makes him nothing more or less than an apologist for Putin and his crimes. He should be ashamed of himself. — Yours faithfully,

Tom Fort

Sonning Common

Welcoming Ukrainians

Thank you so much to everyone who attended our Infoshare meeting at the d:two centre in Henley.

Our Ukrainian friends Anastasia Lypysnka, Maria Moniatovsk and Olga Bovrosh shared how much they valued the support of our town for their family and friends back home and the opportunity to share a few of the practical ways we can support the people of Ukraine right here in Henley.

For those who were not able to join us in person or would like to watch again, here is the video link of the Infoshare on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=w9MRYxKd3hk

It was wonderful to hear from local resident Gemma Birch, who set up MotherSisterDaughter, and Henley town councillor David Eggleton, who has been transporting supplies to the border through trusted and personal connections with Ukrainian Nettlebed resident Anastasia in conjunction with the Starlife Foundation.

We also heard from Sarah Lane, of Nomad, a local charity already supporting young people and families in need in Henley.

There was also an incredible outpouring from local village initiatives that was heartwarming to hear.

Special thanks to Krish Kandiah, founder of the Sanctuary Foundation, who hosted the evening, and Maggie Filipova-Rivers, a South Oxfordshire district councillor, who shared from her experience of working with the Reading Refugee Support Group as well as the highlights of the council’s response to the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Since our meeting MotherSisterDaughter has helped connect six Ukrainian families with six fabulous host families in Henley.

While this may not sound like a particularly large number, the time spent ensuring that the matches are right was considerable.

There are many factors that need to be considered to ensure that each family’s individual needs, both host and Ukrainian guests, are met as much as possible for the programme to be successful.

We want to continue to work together to provide a support network for those fleeing the conflict and to those opening their homes to strangers.

We have compiled a list of helpful weblinks here https://www.mothersisterdaughter.org.uk/_files/ugd/8f91d4_67104f4ed10b430b9e9d26c8f8dc2a93.pdf

This covers practical information for new arrivals as well as potential hosts. This list will be updated. — Yours faithfully,

Maggie Atkinson

Henley

Our caring community

My experience of putting on the Concert for Ukraine is a touching reminder of what a caring community can achieve.

Music really does bring people together, connects our souls and raises the spirits. The Prolisok Ukrainian dance company stole the show and our hearts with a moving speech from Antonio Gresko, chairman of the Reading branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

The profound sense of passion and cultural pride shown through dance and song brought tears to my eyes and I think everyone in the room felt it, too. Everyone felt united.

I couldn’t have done it without an incredible team of generous-hearted humans, especially Sarah Gilbert, of Creative Duck, who worked alongside me tirelessly from beginning to end, helping raise awareness throughout Henley.

Enormous thanks to Quentin Clarke, of Silk Purse Videos, for live-streaming the event, the Kenton Theatre for the wonderful space, freelance helpers and brilliant soundman Kent and journalist Linda Serck for being the best co-host a girl could wish for.

And, of course, all our amazing artists for giving their time and talent for free. We have now raised more than £16,000 and the live stream is still there for anyone who wants to watch and donate. — Yours faithfully,

Rebecca Poole (Purdy)

Organiser, Henley Concert for Ukraine

Upsetting photograph

Sir, — I am an 88-year-old woman and not in very good health, looking after my husband with vascular dementia.

But when I feel sorry for myself I look at the photograph on the front page of the Daily Mail on Friday.

It’s all I can do to prevent myself from crying when I see this six-year-old boy standing next to his mother’s grave. I think this picture could be as iconic as the one of the little girl with her back covered in napalm taken during the Vietnam War. — Yours faithfully,

(very sad) Sonning Common resident

Dangerous comment

The last time our MP spoke out on aviation matters, he accused aircraft inbound to Heathrow of deliberately performing “handbrake turns” over Henley, increasing noise and annoying residents.

Stupid, but harmless.

Now John Howell says we should consider a no-fly zone over Ukraine (Standard, April 8).

This could mean the RAF shooting down Russian aircraft, almost certainly triggering a third world war.

Not so harmless. — Yours faithfully,

Phil Stradling

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

People before cars

During the pandemic, many of us rediscovered the simple act of walking — the oldest, cheapest and greenest transport there is.

Walking kept us connected to ourselves and to others and helped us to stay healthy and happy.

Walking is good for our minds, our bodies and our cities, towns and villages.

But lots of us still struggle with narrow, cluttered, uneven pavements, crossings that prioritise cars rather than people and growing numbers of speeding vehicles.

It doesn’t have to be like this. That’s why I support the demands that Living Streets has made ahead of this year’s council elections, calling on candidates to pledge to improve our streets for all, cut air pollution and make walking easier and safer.

For more information, visit livingstreets.org.uk/may22

Candidates must commit to setting targets of significant reductions in people killed and injured on our roads.

We call for commitments on default 20mph speed limits in built-up areas, improvements to our crossings and junctions and an increase in the number of low-traffic neighbourhoods. One person killed on our roads is one too many.

It is time we redesigned our streets around people, not cars. That way we can all enjoy the benefits of walking and build healthier, happier communities. — Yours faithfully,

Gill Goodwin

Swanston Field, Reading

Who are we to judge?

Sir, — On Tuesday last week, we went to a superbly acted charity production at the Kenton Theatre based on the trial of Mary Blandy, a Henley resident who was hanged for poisoning her father with arsenic in 1752.

The audience played the jury and using original evidence, the trial was conducted in a modern court.

The verdict this time was manslaughter, not a verdict available at that time, taking into account that Mary was somewhat unstable, “on the shelf” at 32 years of age and coerced by an unscrupulous lover who promptly fled and evaded justice.

In 1752 there was no mental health act and women were generally looked upon as possessions and chattels.

It made me ponder on why we need today’s cancel culture and put up with statues being torn down and people who lived 200 or 300 years ago being maligned.

Much like this trial, accepted perceptions and behaviours were different then.

It does not mean that what happened was right but rather than throwing the baby out with the bath water and expecting the world to conform to today’s standards we should reflect on the normalities of their lifetime.

Using an explanatory plaque, highlight the fact that what Rhodes and Colston, to name but two, did in their time would be wrong today. But who are we to judge people from the 18th and 19th centuries by our own standards now? — Yours faithfully,

Jacky F Hayward

Burchetts Green

Honour our village hero

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could name one of the roads in the new estates in Sonning Common after Francis “Fred” Slough.

He was the local brave soldier in the Parachute Regiment who gave his life 40 years ago in the Falklands War? — Yours faithfully,

Ian Scurr

Thank you for support

Sir, — The Henley Volunteer Drivers managed to hold a street collection on Friday, the first one since 2019.

Despite the low footfall, a cold wind and a lack of “ready cash”, we raised a grand total of £162.79.

This was considerably less than in 2019 but all money raised does go towards the running expenses of the charity and gives an opportunity to raise awareness of the service and hopefully recruit new drivers.

We are always grateful to the people of Henley for continuing to support this valuable community service.

Its aims are to provide door-to-door transport for elderly and frail people in Henley and Shiplake to essential medical appointments in Henley and surrounding hospitals.

Miraculously, it continued to run throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

We are always seeking new drivers. It is not an onerous, nor a regular commitment, so if you wish to volunteer, or would like more information, please call the bureau office on (01491) 572923. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Case

Henley Volunteer Drivers, Greys Road, Henley

We should help nature

Disappointed on Tuesday to see workmen mowing the grass on both sides of Fair Mile, Henley, and the dual carriageway middle verge.

I trust that Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is going to observe the No Mow May campaign.

We must learn to more appreciate and help wildlife and nature. — Yours faithfully,

Derek Whittingham

New Street, Henley

Easter chocs away

The touch paper’s lit

Flames heading our way

Send air cover now

Or regret the delay

End the disgrace

Spit fire in his face

— Yours faithfully,

James Kelso

Gorwell, Watlington