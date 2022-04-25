Your letters...

Well done to council

Sir, — It is not often that one congratulates the council but credit where it’s due.

My daughter Anna has lent her usually rented-out small terraced house in Wallingford to a Ukrainian family of four, who also had to leave Crimea in 2014.

They arrived, no thanks to the Home Office and its appalling visa system, on Tuesday last week.

Two days later, South Oxfordshire District Council arrived, both to check that the house was appropriate and also with £200 cash per head.

Given how little the family arrived with, this was really appreciated.

As council taxpayers, we heartily approve and congratulate the district as, I suspect, will most. — Yours faithfully,

Mark and Julie Weedon

The Mount, Whitchurch

Surely PM must go now

I wonder if John Howell has changed his position on the Prime Minister following his conviction in relation to the proven “Partygate” breaches.

As many have said previously, Boris Johnson is a morally corrupt liar of the highest degree. Brexit, Partygate et al.

He has lied to members of the House of Commons and repeatedly lied to the nation.

Surely in light of this latest development he should go?

I am calling on our MP to do the right thing and support a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

If he doesn’t, it would strongly suggest that he supports the Prime Minister’s actions, his breaches of the covid protocols and his repeated instances of telling barefaced lies.

Please do the right thing, Mr Howell. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Reynolds

Goring Heath

John Howell responds: I have taken on board the points made by Mr Reynolds. I am not replying to them all.

“However, in weighing these up, I do not believe that the Prime Minister has deliberately lied to Parliament over this issue.

“As I understand it, the fixed penalty notice has been paid and an apology given.

“As has been said, what we need now is stable government and leadership. There are important issues to be dealt with and I am not going to be writing to the 1922 Committee to demand a new leadership election.

“It is time to move on and ensure that these issues are dealt with.

“I am sure that whatever I say some will see it as simply accepting a party line but these are my views.”

Time to use tidal energy

Sir, — I read the Government’s recent energy strategy with both interest and dismay.

I wrote to our MP some months ago about the use of gravitational potential energy in the hope that the ideas would be passed on to the members with a scientific background. Clearly this has not happened. It is well known that solar energy, and winds that derive from it, are not reliable.

However, the rotation of the moon round the earth creates gravitational potential energy in the tides twice a day.

Fortunately, the UK has some of the largest tidal ranges (the height difference between high and low tides) in the world.

So the tides should be an important source of energy for generating electricity.

There are two main ways that this could be done without damming river estuaries. Dams can lead to environmental damage and difficulties for shipping, although it is used successfully at La Rance on the Normandy-Brittany border.

The first solution is to construct offshore lagoons. These would need to store a large volume of water to maximise the gravitational potential energy. However, they could also be used as wildlife sanctuaries. Seagrass (which absorbs CO2) could be grown inside and the area could act like a giant fish farm. The tides would come in and out of the lagoon twice a day through turbines to generate the electricity.

The alternative is to construct underwater turbines. The technology for these is well known. I was researching them more than 15 years ago for GCSE physics examinations.

These turbines would be operated by the tidal currents offshore. Furthermore they could be sited beneath the waves on every wind turbine at sea.

I believe that parliament should ensure that every offshore wind turbine should in future have a generator for both the wind and water currents. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Taylor

Knappe Close, Henley

Fall into step with nature

Sir, — “Pesticides cause both acute and long-term health impacts.” That is a direct quote taken from the UN Environmental Programme paper on pesticides 2020. So, arguing about whether the chemicals are carcinogenic or not is muddying the water really.

However, the argument against pesticides that Simon Beddows (Farming Matters, Standard, April 1) and subsequent correspondents have overlooked is that they do what they say on the tin. They kill insects — indiscriminately.

We are in an ecological crisis where our biodiversity has been put out of kilter by man’s misuse of our natural world. The last thing we should be doing is destroying nature. As eminent scientists like David Attenborough have said — without our invertebrates, humans and all other backboned creatures cannot survive.

Hence campaigns like No Mow May where everyone is encouraged to provide succour for bees and other pollinators. If we all douse our gardens in Roundup we won’t have any honeybees, bumblebees and other useful insects to pollinate our plants. No plants — no food.

I would like to congratulate the town council’s parks services team, which avoids using pesticides in all children’s play areas or anywhere near the river. Let’s hope the contractors that maintain all our schools are so careful. Sadly, I see that someone has sprayed herbicide along the edge of the Trinity Primary School playground at the border with the footpath to Vicarage Road, killing the lovely fresh green grass — why?

Yes, Simon Beddows is right about all the harmful chemicals lurking under the sinks in our homes. If humanity is to survive we all have to be conscientious consumers. Another area to consider is our food waste. Shockingly, it is estimated that globally a third of all food produced is wasted. If we were more careful with our consumption there would be less pressure on farmers to produce so much only for it to be wasted.

DEFRA has gone against the advice of its own scientific advisors and the new Environment Act 2021 in allowing the use this year of the banned neonicotinoids for sugar beet farmers (see Hansard, February 2, 2022). The Environment Act was the law that only came into being last year with great promises for halting the loss of species by 2030.

It is true that, in total, sugar beet farmers suffered about £6 million loss in crops in their 2018/19 harvest but British Sugar, who buys the beet and sets the rates they pay farmers, made a profit of £100 million in 2020.

Wouldn’t it be better for British Sugar to pay the farmers a fairer rate or to have some compensation scheme to help following a bad harvest? But nowhere in this debate has anyone asked the question “Aren’t we supposed to be reducing our sugar intake for our health?”

What we really need is a change of mindset. A weed is just a plant in a place you don’t want it, we don’t need to use poison to remove it. Insects have been around for 450 billion years, a lot longer than humans have, and do an incredible job in helping to maintain the soil and pollinate plants that we and other living things eat. We have to realise that we are a part of nature and not apart from nature. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Barnett

St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Adding to the debate

Sir, — I thank David Hughes for his thoughtful reply to my letter (Standard, April 15).

There is evidence on both sides of the glyphosate argument. I cannot profess to have read everything there is to read on the subject and Mr Hughes and I have clearly found different sources. Mine have persuaded me that the continued use of glyphosate as a herbicide gives serious cause for concern and that much of the evidence alleging its safety is dubious.

This ongoing debate between “big pharma” and science is reminiscent of another historic debate, when tobacco companies lobbied hard to discredit evidence of a causal link between smoking and lung cancer.

I don’t dispute that farmers understand the challenges of feeding the world’s population. I contend that we must enable them to move quickly to invest in producing food in ways that pose the least risk to us and to the environment, rather than continuing to use chemicals that are at very best deemed “unlikely” to cause harm — to other animals as well as to us.

We can’t keep wringing our hands about environmental damage without making changes to the way we live. I still don’t find that word “unlikely” especially reassuring. But, for all our sakes, let’s hope Mr Hughes is right and that the growing body of evidence linking glyphosate to numerous health problems is flawed. — Yours faithfully,

Lottie Rundall

Wallingford

Abandoned by Barclays

On Tuesday morning I received in the post a cheque — a simple and easy way of transferring money from one person to another. However, if you are a customer (a term I use advisedly in this context) of Barclays, which has abandoned those of us who live in Henley, I face a very simple problem — how to pay it into my account?

So, I rang the Barclays helpline and after going through several minutes of largely irrelevant nonsense I was told the waiting time to speak to a human being was 40 minutes. They could have told me that at the start and avoided me wasting my time on the phone.

Perhaps it would be better if they totally withdrew from retail banking so we all know exactly where we stand and need no longer bother with them because they obviously aren’t bothered about us.

What Henley needs is a combined bank branch which offers services to the customers of all the main retail banks including both those banks which have left us and the few which remain.

Thus, costs would be shared and, whichever bank we use, we would effectively still have a local branch for those things which cannot be done online such as paying in cheques or cash, discussing loans, and all the other things which go with frontline banking for ordinary people. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Politically correcting

Sir, — Could it be that our popular local paper, the Henley Standard, is drifting slowly but surely leftwards? It would be surprising, in Conservative-voting Henley.

Take, for example, the lengthy opening letter (April 15) headed “Utterly despicable” which says it all, without reading the letter.

This was followed by an even lengthier letter bemoaning the fact that Channel 4 is in line for privatisation. Do that many people care? Might it not be good to have a change?

The writer of this letter should listen to the BBC, in particular Question Time. Any mention of Mrs Thatcher or Boris Johnson is greeted with howls of derision.

The BBC has been revelling in seeing our Prime Minister squirm with the so-called “cake” incident and then the Rwanda story.

The cake story may be short-lived but it does give a fine example of the BBC interviewing (interrupting) technique of senior politicians. Then there’s the Rwanda story. This may well turn out to be a well-timed diversion but with figures of up to 600 people arriving each day on the south coast in rubber boats there must surely come a point when we need to raise the drawbridge.

Equally, there is more to the Ukrainian story than the UK “bureaucrats” holding up the arrival of many fleeing people from their homeland in the face of Russian bombing.

The fact is many do not have the UK as their first choice.

They would prefer to go to various countries including Germany, Sweden or Poland, where they have been made particularly welcome, with young people integrating swiftly into the cultural and educational lifestyle.

How many competent alternatives to Boris are there to take up the reins as PM – and that’s before we start on inflation, covid, energy costs and the never ending hospital crisis? — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Stonewall questions

Sir, — Your report (Standard, April 15) that St Mary’s School, Henley, has received Stonewall’s Silver Champion Award, presented by the Mayor of Henley, Cllr Miller, raises questions.

Over recent months, a number of high-profile employers who have been part of Stonewall’s “Diversity Champion” programme have ended their involvement. These include Channel 4, the Cabinet Office, the University of Essex, the Equality and Human Rights Commission and, significantly, Ofsted. The Equalities Minister has advised all government departments to withdraw from the programme.

The concerns of these bodies focus upon aspects of the advice Stonewall is giving and the lack of good value for money.

Before going along with Cllr Miller’s endorsement of Stonewall as “a fantastic organisation” and her commendation of the school, perhaps the parents of these young children should check the detail of what is being taught in this area. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Support new boat museum

I would very much like to support Adam Toop’s plans for the new museum (Standard, April 15). This is a wonderful collection of historic boats and it would be a great privilege for Henley to house it. It will give so many people great interest and pleasure and bring visitors to the town.

The boatyard opposite the River & Rowing Museum is the perfect position and it must be adapted accordingly. I very much hope the authorities are open to his suggestions. It would in no way be detrimental to the environment. — Yours faithfully,

Angela Adams

Shiplake

Limits must be enforced

Sir, — I fully agree with Gill Goodwin’s letter (Standard, April 15). Henley — like all towns, large or small — is first and foremost for people, not speeding cars. Many towns and villages have sensible road architecture, which naturally enforces the 20mph speed limit. Henley brought in the limit two years ago but it has not been enforced. Measures such as speed bumps, street narrowing and (working) speed cameras work.

Look at Nettlebed or Burchetts Green. Look at many London boroughs. The Henley authorities should wake up. You are letting down us local citizens. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Paine

Northfield End, Henley

Nice to be back in area

Sir, — As a regular local visitor to Henley, now that I live in this area, I am delighted to feel that not too much has changed with the ravages of time.

Having decided to reside locally permanently, I plan to investigate the local history of this area as it may relate to the area where I live.

With the River Thames passing through both our towns and Henley being my nearest historic town when I lived in this area 20 or so years ago, it is a place near my heart.

The history of the National Trust properties in the area is of particular interest. I look forward to enjoying my occasional visits to these properties and enjoying the summer events of the regatta season. — Yours faithfully,

David C Molyneux

Bridgestone Drive, Bourne End

Reasons to delay mowing

Sir, — A friend of ours who has for years mowed our lawn has retired and we have been plucking up courage to dust off our ancient lawnmower and do the chore ourselves.

However, we have a really good excuse to delay the inevitable as where the grass has been allowed to grow, there are several large patches of beautiful Lady’s Smock.

The country name in many places is milkmaids or cuckoo-flower. I have been trying to encourage them into the garden for some time but have only succeeded in spotting the odd plant, although my copy of The Observer’s Book of Wild Flowers tells me that they are “abundant throughout Britain”.

Some professional gardeners are of the opinion that areas of lawn should be left to grow not only for flowers but also wildlife; even a small area can be a much-needed haven.

For the moment we are enjoying the cheery flowers, a real spring bonus. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jackson

Ipsden