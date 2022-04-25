Landscape in transition for spring

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
The landscape is now in a great state of transition but before we lose the filigree patterns of leafless trees and the striking shadows they cast, here is a reminder of what will soon disappear as the oaks follow the willows and chestnuts as they too come into leaf. — Yours faithfully,
Ron White
Milton Close, Henley
25 April 2022
