Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Landscape in transition for spring

Landscape in transition for spring

The landscape is now in a great state of transition but before we lose the filigree patterns of leafless trees and the striking shadows they cast, here is a reminder of what will soon disappear as the oaks follow the willows and chestnuts as they too come into leaf. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33