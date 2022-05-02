Thank you for the compliment

How lovely to have our station in Wargrave complimented by your correspondent Sarah Temple (Standard, April 15).

This is a real team effort and, thanks to donations, we now have seven planters along the platform.

There are 19 “vergers” who attend to the long flower bed outside the station railings. We are having a tea at the station on the afternoon of Sunday, June 19 as an add-on to the open gardens event during the Wargrave Festival.

Sarah, there is a piece of cake with your name on it awaiting you. — Yours faithfully,

Judi Rowlands

Wargrave