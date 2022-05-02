New St George’s Cross on church

Your eagle-eyed readers may have spotted a difference in the shape of the St George’s Cross on St Mary’s Church in Henley.

It was an elongated pennant but the flagmaster tells me he has changed it for a rectangular flag. This photograph shows the new flag’s first outing on Saturday — appropriately St George’s Day — flying behind the Union flag on the Relais Henley (the old Red Lion Hotel). — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley