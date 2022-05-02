New St George’s Cross on church

A MAN who waited weeks to get a Ukrainian family ... [more]
Monday, 02 May 2022
Your eagle-eyed readers may have spotted a difference in the shape of the St George’s Cross on St Mary’s Church in Henley.
It was an elongated pennant but the flagmaster tells me he has changed it for a rectangular flag. This photograph shows the new flag’s first outing on Saturday — appropriately St George’s Day — flying behind the Union flag on the Relais Henley (the old Red Lion Hotel). — Yours faithfully,
Hugh Archibald
Greys Road, Henley
02 May 2022
More News:
Bus driver is fourth generation of family to take wheel
A CAREER on the buses is in the blood of Mark ... [more]
POLL: Have your say