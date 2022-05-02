Your letters...

Farming and food safety

Sir, — Last week you published letters from Diana Barnett and Lottie Rundall both expressing concerns about modern farming and the use of chemical pesticides in particular.

I agree with a lot of what they say but there are some specific points that I feel need clarification.

Diana says: “If we douse our gardens in Roundup we won’t have any honeybees, bumblebees and other useful insects.”

She is right to be concerned about insect biodiversity but Roundup is a herbicide which has no direct effect on insects at the concentration at which it should be used.

The effects of herbicides on insects are primarily about the removal of plants which may be a food source or a habitat for insects.

That is a human decision and the impact on insects is the same regardless of the means of removal.

Blaming herbicide use for insect declines is therefore rather missing the point.

Diana also reflects the outrage many have expressed about the decision to allow the use of neonicotinoid insecticides to save the UK sugar beet crop this year.

People are right to be concerned about the welfare of pollinating insects but one point in this debate which is almost always overlooked is that pollinators are irrelevant to sugar beet cultivation since the crop is harvested before it flowers.

Sugar beet fields are completely unattractive to bees and hence any risk of exposure is extremely small.

Lottie says: “There is evidence on both sides of the glyphosate argument” around the potential of that herbicide to cause cancer.

That is true but it is categorically untrue to suggest that the volume and quality of evidence on both sides is somehow even and hence it is valid to arbitrarily choose which bits of evidence you believe and which you don’t believe.

Dozens of scientific reviews have been performed by independent regulatory agencies and scientific institutions right around the world, evaluating all the available evidence, and they unanimously agree that glyphosate is “unlikely” to cause cancer.

The rather compromised report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer is the only outlier.

I agree that the use of the word “unlikely” may not sound so reassuring in a world where society constantly seeks absolute assurances of safety, but such questions can only be tackled through rigorous statistical analysis and hence absolute assurances are never possible.

Both correspondents express concern about the damage our farming systems are doing to our environment. I am in complete agreement.

Working out how to adequately feed 10 billion people in the most environmentally sustainable way possible over the next 30 years is the greatest challenge humanity faces.

Rejecting modern technologies and retreating back to agronomic systems that struggled to feed two billion people 100 years ago is surely not a viable solution. — Yours faithfully,

David Hughes

Greys Road, Henley

World with no chocolate?

Sir, — I wholeheartedly agree with Diana Barnett, humans are a part of nature and not apart from nature, as she elegantly puts it.

Our belief in our supremacy, and our cavalier destruction of other species, is foolhardy. We know this yet we persist. We seem only to learn lessons when we suffer personally as a result of our mistakes.

Let’s hope that ultimately our instinct for self-preservation may make us see sense.

A tiny species of midge is the sole pollinator of the cocoa plant: without this little creature, we would live in a world without chocolate.

How easily could such an apparently insignificant bug be wiped out through the over-zealous use of “pest” control.

Perhaps it will take a loss as catastrophic as this to make us reflect more seriously on the havoc we wreak on the natural world.

There’s no doubt that herbicides and pesticides damage nature — that’s the whole point! Once we achieve a critical mass of evidence that they also damage us (for we are not a part of nature?), perhaps we’ll finally get the message.

As in so many other areas of the modern world, money is the root of the problem and Diana is right that we need to address the idea of compensating farmers for lower yields in order to make organic farming more viable.

We also need big business to be a force for good rather than pursuing profit at any cost. — Yours faithfully,

Lottie Rundall

Wallingford

Save money and wildlife

Sir, — I entirely agree with your correspondent Derek Whittingham (Standard, April 15), it is so disappointing to see the green spaces of Henley strimmed down to the earth in spring, just when nature gets going after winter, and then through the summer.

I understand verges are cut in rotation as it has been “the practice of the council for many years”. Why?

On April 20 BBC news reported a catastrophic fall of 50 per cent of many insect populations.

Henley and its surroundings with a profusion of flowers and all the small creatures we need and love — and a large cost saving — is surely the correct path.

So let’s stop strimming now and encourage our flora and fauna. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Paine

Northfield End, Henley

Important impression

Sir, — All credit to Henley Town Council for pressure-washing Market Place paving last Saturday.

For my part, I’ve spring cleaned the Station Park noticeboard inside and out and look forward to the date for the Station Park paving and pavement being pressure-washed (to be confirmed by the council at the end of the month). The same excellent contractor can now be booked for Station Park, which is the main gateway to our town.

The tourist season is well underway and Henley Royal Regatta draws ever closer.

Station Park and the pavement are of equal importance to Market Place in terms of cleanliness and presentation for visitors and (council tax-paying) residents alike. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Spoiling our heritage

Caversham Park House and Estate, which dates back to the Norman Conquest, is under threat from a developer. William the Conqueror gifted the manor house and estate to his cousin and it was registered in the Domesday Book as having 2,400 acres.

Then in the 13th century Henry III granted William Earl of Pembroke 10 does to establish a deer park at Caversham Park.

Subsequent owners and visitors included Sir Frances Knollys, Elizabeth I and James I while Charles I was imprisoned at Caversham Park before his execution.

Then followed Lord Craven, Lord Cadogan and Capability Brown. Major Charles Marsac, who had made his fortune in India, followed in 1784.

Another visitor was Thomas Jefferson who became president of the United States.

In 1838 William Crawshay, owner of the biggest ironworks in the world, bought Caversham Park. Then in 1926 George V and Queen Mary visited the Royal Horticultural Show in the grounds of Caversham Park.

I am appalled that a proposal has been put to Reading Borough Council, seeking to destroy such an important part of our national heritage.

What is next — the profit-seeking grabbing of the Tower of London and Windsor Castle for “development”? They, too, are 1,000 years old. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Wright

Lowfield Green, Caversham

Stop homes at airfield

Sir, — With reference to your news story about the proposed development of Chalgrove Airfield and Oxfordshire County Council “not objecting” (Standard, April 15), it was a specific motion regarding the suitability of car-based sites.

The county and those who are both county and district councillors were concerned that the specifics of naming Chalgrove might run the risk of predeterminism but if the motion had been more generic in nature, I am sure it would have passed.

I spoke in favour of the motion proposed by Councillor Freddie van Mierlo (Chalgrove and Watlington), which called on the council to write to the Housing Secretary and the Department for Transport to question how a 3,000-house development in Chalgrove aligns with the stated environmental aims of the Government.

Unfortunately, the motion was defeated by 23 votes to 18 with two abstentions.

Although this is very disappointing, in some ways it was not wholly unexpected.

The case was made specifically for Chalgrove and is within South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan.

This seems to have caused some procedural issues within the council, some confusion about the intent of the motion and the usual assumption that this is a Nimby issue.

It is not — we have never argued that more homes are not needed in Oxfordshire, all we ask is that they are built in sustainable locations — the right kind of house in the right place at the right price.

Chalgrove is already car-dependent yet is experiencing housing growth of 30 per cent, as are many of the local villages.

There are many proposed development sites in Oxfordshire that are rural and isolated and all should be looked at through both an environmental and a sustainability lens.

The Chalgrove site is unique in that it is being promoted solely by a Government agency, Homes England, at a time when every level of Government, from parish council to Westminster, has declared a climate emergency and should be working to create a low/zero-carbon infrastructure as a matter of urgency.

It was highlighted during the debate that the zero emission zone in Oxford was welcome but that 90 per cent of Oxfordshire’s road transport emissions come from rural transport.

Creating more car-dependent settlements in areas like this with no viable public transport option, as confirmed by the Oxford Bus Company’s response to the planning application, is clearly going to outweigh any benefits from this and similar initiatives.

In the end, divisions in the council, as is so often the case, were made along party lines, irrespective of the value of the motion being debated or the impact such decisions will have on the people who live in Oxfordshire.

We have always been of the opinion that elected officials should owe their allegiance to those who elect them rather than the party they represent.

The council has made some powerful claims about its commitment to lowering carbon emissions.

We find it astonishing and, frankly, embarrassing that it cannot even agree to write a simple letter to government departments to ask how developments of this nature support this commitment.

The site at Chalgrove (and others) directly contradicts the district, county and government policy regarding the declared climate emergency.

As things stand, there is no planning application in place for the airfield as Homes England withdrew its original application. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Boone

Chair, Chalgrove Airfield Action Group

Skip men did us proud

Sir, — Can I congratulate Richard Hazell and Chris Stanley on their generous initiative to raise money for Cancer Research UK and promoting it for all to see (Standard, April 22)?

There was obviously some commercial gain for their company and why not?

I understand some of the pink skips were used by others as waste bins but any mess in and around them was quickly cleared up by Hazell & Jefferies, as was so aptly demonstrated by the many letters of support published in the Henley Standard.

What a shame that Freddie van Mierlo, Watlington’s Oxfordshire county councillor, seems so out of touch with local feelings.

Well done, Mr Hazell and Mr Stanley, you have done us all proud. — Yours faithfully,

David Orpwood

Watlington

Excellent initiative

Sir, — An Oxfordshire county councillor complains about the pink skip initiative from Hazell & Jefferies. Really…

Running a business is far from easy and marketing to attract new business is getting harder and harder.

The pink skip approach was a brilliant idea with a nice touch of being a benefit for charity.

If there were no laws broken and no real impact on others (other than personal opinion), then why has this been raised?

Local councils should be championing local business as opposed to tying their hands through personal opinion. Talk about stifling business… utterly ridiculous.

Well done to the Henley Standard for your article, which was great coverage for Hazell & Jefferies. — Yours faithfully,

Sean Taylor

Managing director, the Forces Group, Henley

Try harder, councillor

Sir. — I write to inform you of my disgust at the ”performance” to date of Freddie van Mierlo, Watlington’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council.

His behaviour thus far has shown that he is seriously out of touch with local residents both in his obvious disdain for local farmers and now charity fundraising.

Firstly, as a member of the “vegan-only lunch brigade” and more recently instrumental in the removal of the charity initiative involving pink skips. Honestly. For once in my life, words fail me. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Downing

Stonor

Scurrilous interfering

Sir, — I thoroughly applaud the initiative shown by Hazell & Jefferies in their March fundraising efforts.

On the other hand I cannot think what Councillor Freddie van Mierlo was thinking of by taking the action he took to curtail this fun and effective method of raising funds for such an excellent charity.

I would also question what he was implying with his statement: “...donate an appropriate sum directly to the charity they claim to support.”

I am most unhappy to feel that a local councillor feels that he can make such a scurrilous interference in public. I urge him to make a public apology. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Wylie

Britwell Salome

More from Prof please

Sir, — We were indeed fortunate to have an article by Professor Dan Remenyi in our local paper full of down-to-earth common sense about the huge cost of the war in Ukraine with the question of who is going to pay.

I wish we had more of this sort of discussion on mainstream media rather than the constant grumbling of how the rise in the state pension is not big enough, that it won’t cover the cost of a hairdresser, or having your toenails cut, and that we will all be starving or freezing to death next winter.

It’s extraordinary to me that we have any increase at all with our national debt at astronomical levels.

There is always a material cost to doing the right thing and waving blue and yellow flags may make people feel they are doing something but we are all going to have to consider how to we cut our own expenditure.

We have had years and years of living beyond our means and become used to a feeling of entitlement, whether it’s healthcare, pensions, benefits or mortgage relief, to name but a few.

And now we will have to have years and years of belt-tightening.

More please from people like Prof Remenyi. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Hutchinson

King’s Road, Henley

Misleading poll result

Sir, — It was disappointing to see last week the result of your poll of readers of your website, www.henleystandard.co.uk, which showed that 51 per cent thought “asylum seekers should be sent to Rwanda for processing”.

The result is perhaps not surprising as the question itself gave the misleading impression that those sent there would have their applications to live in the UK decided there.

In fact, what is being proposed is permanent deportation for those seeking asylum to a country thousands of miles away where none will have ever lived or have any family connections.

I think — and would much hope — that in a town like Henley, which prides itself on helping, for instance, Ukrainian families fleeing from war, if the reality of this inhuman policy had been better understood and the question better phrased, that the result would have been entirely different. — Yours faithfully,

Dominic Scott

Church Lane, Peppard

You can bank at post office

For those like your correspondent Mike Romans who have found themselves abandoned by Barclays, Lloyds or Santander (Standard, April 22), banking is available at post offices.

We accept cheque deposits, cash deposits and cash withdrawals (up to certain amounts) and balance enquiries for most banks apart from Nationwide, which is cash withdrawal only.

There are post office branches in Henley, Shiplake, Hambleden, Caversham and Emmer Green and mobile branches that visit Nettlebed, Wargrave and Stoke Row. — Yours faithfully,

Carol Harvey

Sub-postmistress, Lower Shiplake Post Office

‘Banking’ difficulties

Sir, — I would like to say how lucky Mike Romans was to have a cheque.

At least he can take that to the nearby post office and pop it in an envelope, with or without a paying in slip.

I am the honorary treasurer of two local churches and wish to bank the collections, which are in cash.

This is not so easy as the Post Office does not have Barclays Bank listed on its system so it can only take it with a debit or credit card, but these are community accounts so there is no debit or credit card.

Barclays has closed both its Marlow and Henley branches.

I agree with Mr Romans’s excellent idea of a community bank building for all the main banks where we can continue to bank cash and cheques (while both are still legal tender).

I believe that Barclays does “hang out” in the library in Marlow but only to talk to its customers. — Yours faithfully,

Helen Jackson

Fingest

Outrageous increase

Editor, — In these straightened times, how can the £1.20 slot in the car parks go up by 40p?

I make that 30 per cent increase. Even inflation is seven per cent.

Don’t the powers-that-be want people to come to Henley? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Warrick

Churchill Crescent, Sonning Common

Health talk from expert

Sir, — Sonning Common Health Centre’s patient participation group would like people to talk more openly about breast cancer, so it is holding a breast cancer health information event. We would like to invite people to attend the event with guest speaker Brendan Smith on Tuesday, May 4 from 6pm to 7.15pm via Zoom.

Mr Smith is a highly trained and dedicated consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon with more than 15 years of specialist experience.

This wealth of experience has resulted in leading expertise across the field of oncoplastic breast surgery, such as breast reconstruction, breast cancer, breast reduction, breast augmentation, benign breast diseases and revisional breast surgery.

Mr Smith is kindly going to share some of his wealth of knowledge about breast cancer.

Information will include what to look for, how to get help if you find anything of concern, what treatments are available and how breast cancer can be managed.

If you would like to attend the talk, please email schcppg@gmail.com — Yours faithfully,

Vicky Mynott

Panacea Physiotherapy and Pilates, Gravel Road, Binfield Heath