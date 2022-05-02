Monday, 02 May 2022

Bluebells turns three

Bluebells turns three

Henley’s Bluebells dementia day centre happily celebrated its third anniversary on Monday with a homemade birthday cake and singing.

Bluebells offers a full day of enjoyable activities and camaraderie for those living with dementia.

For more information, please contact the Christ Church Centre to ask for our number. — Yours faithfully,

Suri Poulos

Co-ordinator, Bluebells

