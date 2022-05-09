Monday, 09 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pair of partridges

Pair of partridges

Sharon Hewitt, from Wargrave, says: “We have a pair of partridges walking up our road at the moment. They don’t fly away but also didn’t let me get too close. Also collared doves. My father-in-law used to get one to eat out of his hand.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33