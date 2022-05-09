60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
Sharon Hewitt, from Wargrave, says: “We have a pair of partridges walking up our road at the moment. They don’t fly away but also didn’t let me get too close. Also collared doves. My father-in-law used to get one to eat out of his hand.”
09 May 2022
