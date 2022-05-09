Ukraine war reminds me of mother’s escape from Nazis

Sir, — Seeing the war in Ukraine reminds me of my mother’s escape from Louvain in Belgium in the First World War when the Nazis invaded.

As the Germans marched through the town, the family fled out of the back door.

The young children made it but they caught her parents and she never saw them again.

My mother’s name was Sidonie Maria De Meyer. She arrived at the seaside town of Folkestone with a wonderful man who was escorting so many across the Channel and was the Mayor of Louvain.

There is a picture he painted of their arrival and this hangs in the Grand Hotel in Folkestone.

This amazing man went back with the boats bringing the refugees over from France time and time again, a really dangerous crossing as you can imagine. My mother arrived in Henley and worked at Orchard Dene along Fair Mile where she met my father, Thomas Henry Chaplin.

They went on to marry and have six children, of which I am the youngest.

I remember my mother looking after a lot of refugees during the Second World War and our house was always spotless with good home cooking. I did, however, wonder who all these people were (I was three at the time).

When they had the 100th remembrance service in Folkestone, which Prince Harry took part in, my mother’s story was read out in the harbour where she had arrived all these years ago with many thousands of others.

Sadly, she died when I was 12 and my father died when I was 13. Three of us were still at school and two in the army and marines. Albert, who was the youngest then, had already died aged two.

Times were very hard for so many people. Now it is happening in Ukraine and let’s hope the Russian people who just happen to have a mad leader in their midst will win through.

My first and only job before I married Geoff Wright was at Higgs & Co and the Henley Standard for nine years.

My employer, Tom Luker, who I believe was a councillor at the time, was in the housing department so they looked after us in Henley. He was very kind to me and later John and Anne Luker were too. They were a wonderful family.

My sister Margaret trained as a nurse and received her SRN from Douglas Bader at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. There is a picture of her in the book The History of The Royal Berkshire Hospital 1839-1989.

Our eldest daughter is called Sidonie Maria after my mother and is now a community matron, married with four children and a wonderful daughter.

Incidentally, our next door neighbour was Percy Coleman, who was the editor of the Henley Standard at the time, and his family.

His lovely wife was Julia and while I was still at school she cooked me a meal and sent one of her boys (there were four) round with it and a pudding too.

I often wondered if they drew lots as to who should go each time. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Wright

Henley