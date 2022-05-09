Your letters...

Large tree in wrong place

Sir, — I read with dismay about the tree which sentimental resident Colin Brathwaite took upon himself to save from the chop because he used to walk past it as a boy (Standard, April 29).

My sympathies lie entirely with the tree’s owners.

I live in a cul de sac in Henley in the middle of which stands a huge American red oak that is subject to a permanent preservation order which was applied for by misguided residents who no longer live here and granted by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Because the tree is on private land, it is now the responsibility of those homeowners in its vicinity (all of very modest means) to manage it by regular careful and expensive pruning to ensure it doesn’t shed branches during storms which could injure or kill an innocent delivery man, resident, postman etc.

The tree is far too big for the space it occupies, blocks out a lot of natural sunlight and has caused significant damage to the surrounding paving, which is another hazard — one that is eye-wateringly expensive to mitigate against.

But we have no choice but to put up with it, while the district council shrugs its sloping shoulders.

So, while trees are great in the right place, they are an expensive liability in some circumstances and I suspect that the owners of the one so lyrically described by Mr Brathwaite feel exactly that about theirs.

Perhaps Mr Brathwaite and the neighbours who supported his tree preservation order application would like to put their hands in their pockets and help the owners to prune the tree so it can remain a much-loved landmark, or allow them to cut it down and buy them something more manageable as a replacement?

No, I thought not.

I sincerely hope the next time you are passing by, Mr Brathwaite, a large bird sitting in the tree’s overgrown branches drops its calling card on your head. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Boyce

Damer Gardens, Henley

Trees should be cherished

Your news story about saving an “old” oak tree prompted me to make this observation.

At 150 years, it’s hardly old, it’s a mere stripling (or should I say sapling).

Most oak trees can expect to live for at least 600 years or longer, give or take a few chainsaws or bulldozers.

So a massive thanks to Colin Brathwaite for saving this beautiful specimen.

We should do everything in our power to protect our trees, they’re not only beautiful but promote health and mental wellbeing, a point made by the Queen only last week.

You also reported on Oxfordshire County Council’s new policy with a “presumption in favour of trees”.

Given the number of trees we lost in the storms recently, we should cherish the healthy trees that are still gracing our towns and countryside. — Yours faithfully,

Rodger Stanier

Henley

Go easier on pub tenants

Sir, — I was interested to read that Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies feels that his tenant-landlords are facing a “worrying time” with high energy bills and the effects of the Ukraine war (Standard, April 22).

When speaking to pub landlords in Henley, I hear several complaints of Brakspear taking “months” to perform basic building maintenance, hiking rents to extortionate levels straight after the covid pandemic and forcing them to pay uncompetitive prices for alcoholic beverages and supplies.

Even a percentage of the Government’s small business grants received by tenant-landlords during the pandemic was expected to be syphoned off to Brakspear.

All this while the parent company spends hundreds of thousands refurbishing its flagship site, the Bull in Bell Street, which unfairly eats into its nearby tenant-run pubs’ margins. While Wetherspoons in Hart Street charges consumers, in some cases, as little as a third of the price of equivalent food and beverage offerings at Brakspear premises, is it not time for Mr Davies and his team to make life easier for their hard-working tenants? — Yours faithfully,

Martin Dew

Northfield End, Henley

Trying time for landlords

Sir, — I was looking forward to reading your report on pubs facing a perfect storm.

A number of pubs in Henley and the surrounding area have struggled to remain profitable well before the pandemic and recent economic developments.

I was therefore disappointed that a key question remains unanswered.

Other than hoping energy prices will come down again, what will Tom Davies and Brakspear be doing to tangibly help the people who run their pubs in these trying times?

The revolving door of landlords and empty pubs can’t continue. — Yours faithfully,

Brian Price

Chilterns End Close, Henley

Worrying development

I object to the planning application to redevelop Caversham Park House and build a significant number of flats and houses in the grounds of this historic building.

I am not against redevelopment of this site in principle, rather I believe that the current application includes too much development and I hope the developer will reconsider its plans.

I also hope it will be possible for Reading Borough Council and residents to work with the developer.

I want to encourage a sensible discussion about public access to the parkland and sports facilities on the site.

Caversham Park House is an important historic building, which needs to be protected and I am pleased that the Grade II listing is recognised by the developer.

The house was originally a stately home, then housed the Oratory School before being used by BBC Monitoring, which played an important role during the Cold War and more recent history.

The BBC was an important local employer and many residents worked at Caversham Park and their work should be commemorated.

I hope that as well as preserving the exterior, features inside the house, such as the dining room and chapel, can be protected and that a small museum could be included in the redevelopment (possibly taking up a room or a part of a larger room within the building).

The museum would recognise the important work carried out at the house and celebrate the contribution of BBC and other staff.

The house is surrounded by mature parkland and has sweeping views across Berkshire. There is also a number of sports facilities on the site.

I hope the redevelopment of this important building and grounds will allow public access to the grounds and these facilities as this could make a significant difference to the local community in both Emmer Green and Reading as a whole.

As with many historic buildings, there is a risk of overdevelopment of both the original house and the grounds and I hope this can be avoided and that the redevelopment will be sympathetic and that it will be in keeping with the needs of residents.

I am particularly concerned that parkland is not lost and that the scale of redevelopment is in keeping with the number and location of outbuildings currently on the site.

I am opposed to large amounts of new building at the site. The related issue of access, traffic and congestion is also a real concern to me and the local community.

Peppard Road is already very busy and the section near the Hill School is congested, particularly at the start and finish of the school day. There is a bend in this section of road and no pavement on one side.

I am concerned about road safety and the effect of pollution and congestion on residents and on the environment. I hope the developer can look into these issues and work on a solution that reduces car traffic and encourages the use of public transport and walking and cycling.

I have carried out a survey of constituents on the redevelopment and this showed there was a great deal of interest in and concern about the proposals.

The results show that most of the residents surveyed are concerned that the proposed development could cause an increase in traffic, a negative impact on the local environment and undue strain on local services and amenities.

In addition, the consultation indicates that there is broad support among residents for there to be public right of access to this land for walking and recreation.

I thank the developer for considering local views and I hope that it will carefully consider these points and work with the council and the local community to revise this application. — Yours faithfully,

Matt Rodda

Reading East MP

Accept need for houses

Sir, — I sympathise with Douglas Wright bemoaning the changes for Caversham Park House (Standard, April 29) but note that he does not offer alternative suggestions or does he want it to just fall into disrepair?

It is one of the most impressive buildings I have ever visited.

He lives in a road on the former grounds of the house which were much enjoyed as acres of fields and woodland where as children we would be chased off by gamekeepers carrying guns for picking blackberries or collecting conkers, which was pretty harmless.

Along came Caversham Park Village, which took all of the land but we had to accept people needed houses and we had to find other places to play. — Yours faithfully,

Stephanie Clarke

Caversham

Economic expertise

On the question of Tom Fort’s remarks about my op-ed article (Standard, April 15), I think it is appropriate to say the following.

I am more inclined to be informed by General Dwight D Eisenhower’s opinion about the destruction of economic wealth resulting from wars than Mr Fort’s possible understanding of economics.

I recommend to Mr Fort listening to both David Starkey and Niall Ferguson on the extraordinary dangers we have exposed ourselves to by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On the issue of the certainty of taking as many refugees as possible, I recommend Bertrand Russell who said: “One of the painful things about our time is that those who feel certainty are stupid and those with any imagination and understanding are filled with doubt and indecision.”

Finally, I am an apologist for only one thing and that is the quality of UK intellectual traditions and I refer Mr Fort to read Russell on this topic as well. Now I will leave it alone. — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Can we use tidal energy?

I cannot imagine why I, or any of us, bother to put forward innovative ideas when we receive responses such as the one I had from the Government, which is supposed to have the care and the best interests of the United Kingdom under its control.

I wrote the following to the Prime Minister:

“My dear Boris,

“Since I have known of you from your days at Eton with our elder son and then when you were our pretty good Member of Parliament in South Oxfordshire and as I am now almost 80, I feel it is time to talk to you like a grandmother.

“The UK is surrounded by water with waves that bob up and down most days and tides that advance and retire twice a day 365(6) days of the year. So why do we never hear about harnessing all that wave power energy for electricity?

“If we were to run a wave energy device across the Bristol Channel from England to Wales, I understand that alone could produce enough electricity for some or all of the UK and possibly allow us a surplus to sell elsewhere.

“Accepting that there may have to be some shipping diversions (not so much these days because most large vessels head for Milford Haven) and that marine life may have to adapt to living with a new machine, this method of harnessing energy is clean and it would not present the problem of storing/disposing of nuclear waste and, unless the oceans run dry, should be with us forever.

“I realise the installation would cost billions but put against the cost of building nuclear power stations, the ridiculous cost of that high-speed railway track from London to Birmingham to cut 30 minutes off a journey time and the cost of paying millions of pounds in compensation to electricity boards to switch off wind turbines when it is too windy, surely it makes the overall investment more realistic.

“So why do we never hear about harnessing wave power for electricity?

“My best wishes to you — on the whole I think you’ve coped with the last three years remarkably well. I am very glad not to have been standing in your shoes.”

I then sent a copy to Kwasi Kwarteng, the Energy Secretary, saying I had written to the Prime Minister in the hope that enough MPs would get together and really consider harnessing tidal and wave power.

I received a reply from Lauren Wood in the correspondence unit of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, saying: “The minister receives significant volumes of correspondence on a daily basis and, regrettably, is unable to respond to each one personally.

“I have been asked to respond on his behalf.

“You are correct that the UK possesses tremendous tidal energy resources and I can assure you that the Government remains open to considering well-developed proposals for harnessing the tidal range energy in the bays and estuaries around our coastlines, including barrage schemes and other alternatives.

“Of course, any such proposal would need to demonstrate strong evidence of value for money in the context of other renewable technologies as well as details of its associated energy system benefits and environmental impact mitigation strategies before the Government could take a view on its potential or on the funding models appropriate for exploration. Thank you once again for taking the time to write. I hope this response is helpful to you.”

I felt that this was a rather expected, lackadaisical response to a method of producing energy for this country which could ultimately fulfil most, if not all, of our energy requirements in an endless (unless the oceans run dry), clean/green manner.

It would be nice to know if anybody has ever explored harnessing tidal energy. — Yours faithfully,

Gillian Ovey

Rotherfield Greys

So who do we believe?

John Howell MP wrote: “I do not believe the Prime Minister has lied to Parliament over this issue” (Standard, April 22).

That alone is not enough. There is a second branch to the ministerial code, which says: “It is of paramount importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity.”

Let us imagine, however difficult it may be, that the PM really did tell the truth as he believed it to be about the lawbreaking gatherings during lockdown.

For the sake of argument, let us accept that to see where it leads. Did he correct “any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity”?

At some point he must have become aware that his previous statements were mistaken.

I have read the transcript of the debate in Parliament on April 21, “Referral of Prime Minister to the committee of privileges”.

I was impressed by Caroline Lucas MP, who put it like this: “This is not just about parties, cake or a fixed penalty notice akin to a parking ticket.

“What is up for debate today is our most profound democratic principles and the very concept of decency in public life — leading by example versus hypocrisy, truth versus lies and respect versus contempt.

“Being able to trust our ministers and, above all, the Prime Minister matters in this place more than anything because without it the whole edifice collapses.

“If ministers can get away with misleading answers, what is the point of asking the questions?” — Yours faithfully,

Phil Jones

Bridgestone Drive, Bourne End

Volunteers required

Headway Thames Valley is a charity that supports people living in Berkshire and South Oxfordshire, helping to improve life after brain injury.

There are many possible causes of brain injury, including a fall, a road accident, sports injury, tumour, stroke, cardiac arrest, complications during operations and post-viral infections such as meningitis.

Since slowly re-introducing our face-to-face services last April, we have gradually increased our numbers at our centre in Greys Road, Henley.

We are now in need of some volunteers to help support our services and ensure our clients continue to get the best out of their time with Headway Thames Valley.

We are open Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 3pm and would like to talk to anyone who has even an hour to spare.

We have a variety of volunteer roles to suit your skills, interests and availability. We need help in our centre, everything from making tea and coffee and chatting with clients to assisting with activities, outings, gardening and transporting our clients.

The benefits to you are:

• The enjoyment of meeting new people (clients, staff and other volunteers) and being part of a friendly team.

• Learning new skills or sharing your skills and knowledge.

Relevant training and support will be provided. We also have a new website designed by Stimulus Creative, of Henley, which should launch in mid-May, and a new logo designed by Identity Digital, of Wokingham. We’re really excited to launch them both. — Yours faithfully,

Jamie Higgins

Manager, Headway Thames Valley, Greys Road, Henley

Good golf experience

Well done to Henley Town Council for investing a large sum of money in creating the new 18-hole miniature golf course.

The course was very busy and the efficient and friendly golf team gave the children little Easter eggs.

Our three generations had a very enjoyable experience. — Yours faithfully,

Gwen Cotton

Goring

Wonderful amenity

Sir, — I was delighted to hear the Mayor support our Henley 60-Plus Club when she opened its refurbished kitchen in the centre of Henley on Thursday last week. “I will not say how long it is before I am eligible to join,” she quipped, “but I am looking forward to booking my place in the club.”

Her support of this gem that has such potential for the welfare of everyone over 60 in Henley and the surrounding area is hugely important.

The facility, just beside Market Place, lends itself to a great range of potential activities, anything from amateur dramatics, talks on every subject under the sun, dance classes, art classes, coffee mornings, cooking classes, counselling and whatever else fulfils its charitable objective to promote “the welfare of the over-60s”.

The club has enjoyed a quiet year, emerging from the constraints of the enforced lockdowns but as Henley breathes again it faces an exciting future.

The daughter of one man in his mid-60s who recently lost his wife was heard asking if there was anything suitable at the club for the likes of him.

The answer is that although at the moment the club hosts lunches on three days a week, offers cut-price coffee and biscuits and runs a bingo afternoon on Fridays, it could do much more with support from the 60- and 70-year-olds who form a large and impressive part of the Henley population.

The club is for everyone who is over 60, whether they are working or not, who wants to have a place to drop into in the heart of Henley.

It costs £10 to join and the doors open at 10am five days a week. — Yours faithfully,

Bill Bowder

Northfield End, Henley

Shop is a handy bank

Sir, — I would like to add Binfield Heath Stores to the list of local post offices.

I have used it for my banking needs for many years and have found it both an efficient and convenient way of doing business. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Law

Binfield Heath

Darker side of light

Sir, — When did you last see nocturnal moths buzzing around street lights?

If you are young you would probably say, “Never”. If you are old you would probably say, “A few decades ago”.

That external artificial night lighting has done such damage to nocturnal moths in such a short time period is tragic, to say the least.

Unfortunately, it gets much worse for wildlife thanks to the lights.

A fuller picture of the impact on wildlife by light pollution can be found in the July 2021 article at BBC Future titled “The argument for switching off lights at night” (www.bbc.com/

future/article/20210719-why-light-pollution-is-harming-our-wildlife).

Artificial light is exactly that — artificial, unnatural and alien to a planet designed for day (diurnal) and night (nocturnal) existence.

As the light from a single candle can affect the behaviour of nocturnal moths and can often be fatal, all exterior lighting will affect and harm wildlife.

While there can be no issue with responsible lights for safety and security, we can substantially improve matters for wildlife by turning off unnecessary lights such as the illumination and floodlighting of human- made structures that you can see during the day (buildings, bridges, churches).

While much is said about gardens being wildlife corridors, garden lights are also damaging to wildlife.

It would also help by preventing light spillage from windows. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Chandler

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Prayer for peace day

Sir, — I was pleased to read the daily prayer for peace in Ukraine. which Fr Michael Sharkey shared with us in his Thought for the Week (Standard, April 29).

Like everyone in Britain, Quakers are very distressed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the suffering that the war is causing.

We, too, are praying for weapons to be laid down and for more attention to be given to negotiation, so that the pain and fear will be eased and lives will be saved.

On Sunday, May 15, Henley Quakers will be holding a Meeting for Worship to pray for all those who are working for peace, in particular for the peace groups in Ukraine and Russia as well as those in the UN, Nato and others who are bringing their peace-making skills to the conflict.

We have chosen that day because it is International Conscientious Objectors Day, when people all over the world will be remembering those who keep the light of peace shining in the darkness of war.

We will be meeting by the Tree for Peace in Mill Meadows in front of the River & Rowing Museum at 12.30pm.

The Meeting will open with a short prayer followed by 20 minutes of silent individual prayer and a closing prayer.

All are welcome to join us; please come with a chair or rug to sit on. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Tod

Henley Quakers

Do you know this driver?

On Friday, we completed another section of the Oxfordshire Way walk.

We were returning to Henley at about 5.30pm when we were involved in a collision through no fault of our own.

We had just emerged from the main Nettlebed roundabout on to the A4130 in a stream of traffic near Catslip.

Suddenly a red car in the other lane veered towards us. I swerved, but the other car smashed our driver’s side wing mirror and scratched our car’s body.

The driver drove off without stopping.

However, as well as collecting our car parts, we also picked up the other car’s red mirror cover and smashed mirror.

If there was any vehicle in either direction that had an on-board camera that recorded the collision could the driver contact us in the hope we may be able to contact the other driver?

Please advise the Henley Standard of your contact details and we will be in touch. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Hoskins

St Mark’s Road, Henley

Lost contact with old pals

Sir, — In the Fifties, my family lived in Albert Road, Henley.

I remember the four lads over the way, the Paines.

Roy, the eldest, joined the police and Graham and his family moved away.

Sadly, all this meant that I lost touch with them and many others I knew from my schooldays. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants