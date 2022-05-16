Monday, 16 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Marvellous morning among nature

Marvellous morning among nature

I thought you might like to see these photos from a birdsong walk I took on Sunday morning, sponsored by the Chilterns Conservation Board.

We met at 6.15am in the Whiteleaf car park. Jon Mason, known on social media as the Early Birder, was our guide.

The walk was organised by Chilterns Conservation Board member Dr Geeta Ludhra.

We walked through the woods at Whiteleaf Cross, then down through the Brush Hill nature reserve, learning many bird calls as well as the names of local trees and flowers.

While the birds were too quick for me to photograph, I did manage to capture some lovely spring flowers and a snail.

Jon was an excellent guide and the group had a marvellous morning. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33