Marvellous morning among nature

I thought you might like to see these photos from a birdsong walk I took on Sunday morning, sponsored by the Chilterns Conservation Board.

We met at 6.15am in the Whiteleaf car park. Jon Mason, known on social media as the Early Birder, was our guide.

The walk was organised by Chilterns Conservation Board member Dr Geeta Ludhra.

We walked through the woods at Whiteleaf Cross, then down through the Brush Hill nature reserve, learning many bird calls as well as the names of local trees and flowers.

While the birds were too quick for me to photograph, I did manage to capture some lovely spring flowers and a snail.

Jon was an excellent guide and the group had a marvellous morning. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green