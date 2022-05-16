Golfing is great tourist attraction

Sir, — What a beautiful sunny weekend.

My family enjoyed the new miniature adventure golf course at Mill Meadows with models of historic Henley landmarks like the town hall, Temple Island and many more.

At £5 for Henley residents, it’s great value. I would like to add that the lovely young staff were so kind in providing our dog with fresh water.

What a great tourist attraction for visitors to Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Victoria Page

Henley