Your letters...

How to solve ‘stagflation’

Sir, — A very large amount of money was created in 2020 during the pandemic in addition to quantitative easing following the 2007 crash.

The result of all this extra money in circulation has been, until recently, not inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index but asset prices increasing, both property and shares.

In addition to the demand generated following the opening up of economies around the world after the pandemic, there have been supply problems, partly because supply chains have been disrupted and partly due to energy supply being restricted by earlier policies to phase out generation from coal.

The supply was again disrupted by the war between Russia and Ukraine and the West’s sanctions against Russia. Other major supplies of goods from that area, mainly grain and chemicals for agriculture, have suddenly dried up.

So we now have the classic conditions for inflation — high demand and low supply — exacerbated by a loose money supply following years of low interest rates and periods of QE.

Clearly there is also a lack of labour in the UK due to many years of relying on cheap labour from Europe and Brexit in 2019, which cut off that flow of labour.

The stated policy of the Government is to expand the economy to make most people feel affluent as a result of good jobs and an abundance of goods resulting from investment and active competition.

This policy looks a lot like wishful thinking given that there are major supply problems and high prices for limited commodities.

The response so far on the financial front has been to raise interest rates tentatively, with expectations of more to come.

This is clearly the very last thing that will help. This is not government action but the Bank of England. They need to talk to each other, as we must assume they do, even though the latter is independent.

So can we rely on QE again? There must be a limit to the amount that can be done and there is strong indication that that limit has passed. Indeed at some stage QE should be replaced with quantitative tightening.

The time to do that is when an economy is buoyant. Is it now? Possibly not but the response from the Bank so far has been qualitative tightening, which is totally inappropriate because it puts more pressure on the mass of the population — wage-earners if they have borrowings and entrepreneurs in the costs of business.

What would “QT” do now? The Bank would sell the gilts that it bought with QE and cancel the money it received. The price of gilts would therefore be lower than it would otherwise be (greater supply) and the concomitant of that is that when the Government wants to issue more gilts it would have to make them more attractive by issuing at higher yields.

This means that in the asset market prices are slightly suppressed and yields are slightly higher but such higher rates would not impact directly on the mass of the population.

So what the Bank should be doing is to keep interest rates really low to encourage growth in the economy and if any tightening is deemed necessary now, tighten money by QT.

Clearly, the Government needs to do more. The lower quartile of earners is manifestly under pressure from higher prices, not as a result of monetary policy but structural imbalances analogous to the OPEC price of oil hikes in the Seventies.

There have been calls for a “windfall” tax on energy companies with a view to providing a handout to hard-pressed families. This sticking plaster policy does not address the fundamentals, which the government should address.

Until the advent of QE, the Bank did not create money. The commercial banks did, in response to the requests from businesses to finance wealth creation.

This is a necessary function to grow the economy and if it were not to happen the increased wealth with a static supply of money would mean deflation, an untenable state of affairs.

Commercial banks are poor financiers of businesses. They do not properly evaluate a business idea in depth and instead rely on security from the entrepreneur. This security is very often a property and the consequence of that is that property becomes an inflated asset and the supply of money is inappropriately increased.

The Government wants to expand the economy to negate the effects of the inflation we are experiencing. This would take time and it would be necessary to keep interest rates really low to encourage investment.

The labour market is tight due to Brexit so capital goods must be used to automate production (and services where possible). Wages for highly productive labour will need to rise. The less productive will need to be retrained. The supply of money needs to increase for wealth creation.

How to achieve all that? The fundamental factor that has been missing is the proper collection of rent (see my book The Real Questions). It is now urgent and should be implemented in an emergency budget

When rent is collected by government, property loses its appeal except in so far as it is needed for production or for accommodation. The revenue from rent will be very substantial and therefore other revenue-raising by government — taxation and NI — can be reduced, stimulating the economy.

There is also the very important effect that when rent is collected by government the proportion of wealth creation that ends up in wages is increased.

Better paid labour will be able to cope with price shocks such as those unexpected ones due to energy and food shortages, which we are now experiencing.

Business property is subject to rates. These can be replaced by the appropriate rent which should be applied at the full economic value of the property on an annual basis as if the site was not built on. In other words, higher in the economically active areas and lower or nil in the less sought-after regions. As a consequence, Michael Gove would be able to achieve his levelling up agenda.

For speed of implementation businesses should self-assess their rental value. As properties change hands on the open market, the true rent will be revealed and the self-assessment can be modified by local assessors in due course.

Phasing in rent collection for residential properties should be done on the basis of council tax bands.

As properties change hands, it will be seen whether the rent level is correct because the market will make it clear if a property changes hands at a price higher than the value of the built structure.

To phase in the impact of the new government revenue- raising regimen until taxation levels are radically reduced, the rent paid could be partially set off against other taxes of the individual. The new conditions resulting from proper rent collection would mean low interest rates, high wages, low taxation, high government revenue, incentive for wealth creation to be automated, banks providing proper scrutiny for requests for loans for wealth creation, lower property prices and lower mortgage costs and high disposable incomes. — Yours faithfully,

Anthony Arkell

Henley

Where’s the plan then?

What has happened to the Oxfordshire Plan 2050?

This document, which is being drawn up by all our local authorities, is supposed to be setting out the level and nature of growth in the county over the next 30 years. You might think this would have been an important campaign issue in the recent local elections.

Surely how much development, where it should go, how it should be built and how we should protect our countryside are all critical issues?

Instead, it seems to have barely had a mention and there has been no clear update on progress with the plan since the public consultation at the end of last summer.

The consultation responses showed local people would prefer development to be limited to what we actually need, while developers are seeking what they call “transformational” levels of development.

By now, we had hoped to have clarity on how decisions on growth would be made, with another full public consultation before anything is set in stone, whereas there is nothing but suspicious silence.

What are our political leaders afraid of? Surely they aren’t planning to push through a level of growth that isn’t supported by the local electorate?

Is our fate to be decided behind closed doors again? — Yours faithfully,

Helen Marshall

Director, CPRE Oxfordshire

Shoebox homes

Editor, — Politicians boast of the number of houses built, miles of road repaired etc., but do they care about the quality?

How many houses built today meet the basic standards set by Parker Morris for public housing in the Sixties?

Boris Johnson, when Mayor of London. wanted these standards imposed not only on public but on private housing.

He was persuaded by the developers that this would mean fewer houses would be built so it was dropped.

The result is shoebox homes all round and tower blocks which are no more than unsafe human filing cabinets.

How many miles of road which Reading Borough Council is resurfacing at the moment meet the quality standards?

Residents complaining to the council are met with, “It’s the contractor” or “central government” or “who cares?” — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Wright

Lowfield Green, Caversham

Walkers may have case

Editor, — With reference to your story about walkers being stopped from using paths through Joyce Grove, Nettlebed (Standard, May 13), all may not be lost.

If people have used the routes for 20 years without permission, challenge, or force, and assuming there were no notices telling them to keep out, they can claim the paths as public highways.

They should gather evidence of use from witnesses for the 20-year period from the date when their use was challenged.

The forms for making the claim, under section 53 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, can be obtained from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

There is information on the Open Spaces Society’s website of how to do this.

It may take the council some time to process the application but if the routes are proved to be public highways they are protected by law. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Ashbrook

General secretary, the Open Spaces Society, Bell Street, Henley

Can’t park by card now

Sir, — Are there any other readers whose bank cards are being refused by parking machines in Henley?

Since this started happening to my card a couple of months ago my wife’s card (different bank) is now being refused, which makes parking somewhat difficult unless we happen to have coins.

If this is happening to visitors it doesn’t encourage them to revisit. The cards are accepted in all retail outlets, bank machines and Reading parking machines, so what is so special about those in Henley?

When it first happened, I contacted Saba Parking who told me that it was due to “SDA regulation changes” and they were trying to resolve the problem with “the banks concerned”.

A month later and still no resolution.

Not great for the town.

Looking up SDA on the internet gave me the Submarine Delivery Agency and some gobbledegook about EU regulation, which I suspect means Brexit.

If so, then presumably this is yet another unintended consequence of our glorious independence. — Yours faithfully,

D Butler

Peppard Road, Sonning Common

My tale of woe-dworks

Sir, — On Sunday morning it was an early start to drive my wife into Reading in order that she could exchange an item of clothing at Marks & Spencer.

Unfortunately, when we arrived, I was unable to take her to the entrance of the store as there were road-works in Blagrave Street and Forbury Road, which were closed to traffic.

Therefore I had to drop her off at a convenient place to allow her to get to the store on foot.

We agreed that I would go and park at the Tesco store, which would allow me to take a short walk over Horseshoe Bridge and then a stroll alongside the canal to see if there was anything left of the old gasometer.

As I was walking over the bridge, I received a phone call from my good lady to tell me that M&S no longer opened at 10am and it was now 11am instead before any transactions could take place.

We agreed that it was not worthwhile waiting so I made haste and returned from Tesco and thence to The Forbury.

However, on our way home to Ewelme, we discovered that using the B4074 was not a wise decision.

We progressed quite easily along the the B4074 only to find it was closed to all traffic and had to turn off on to the B4526 to Goring.

We then turned off right at Crays Pond only to find this road was also closed for cable laying.

So we had to turn back and get to Goring and thence on to the B4009 to get back on to the B4074.

It was a good job I had enough fuel to complete the journey. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Thrilled by your article

Sir, — I write to thank your reporter Albert Tait for the article he wrote concerning my retirement from Gabriel Machin butchers in Henley after 54 years in the trade (Standard, April 29).

I couldn’t have been more pleased.

This contributed to the phenomenal response from customers which made my final working days an amazing experience. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Colby

Peppard Lane, Henley

Such caring shop staff

Sir, — I would like to compliment the staff at M&Co in Bell Street, Henley.

My mother fell in the store on Wednesday last week and the staff took very good care of her.

One member of staff got her some water and even checked where her car was and ensured she got back to the car safely.

We are so fortunate to have such caring people working in this store.

Thank you, Jo and all the staff at M&Co, for your care.

My parents look forward to going for lunch at the café on another day. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Inspired by ‘Bowelbabe’

Sir, — I am writing with thanks for all the amazing support we have received, thus far, in raising money for Cancer Research.

Our cake sale on Saturday was prompted by the change in circumstances for Deborah James #bowelbabe and her move to end-of-life care at home.

Deborah has been inspirational in her achievements, raising awareness of bowel cancer, driving a hugely successful fundraising campaign for research and treatments and managing to do it all with incredible positivity.

We have raised nearly £2,000 for this cause and any further contributions would be greatly appreciated. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-butcher27

Thanks also to Micah at Pavilion Foods Henley, who kindly donated an array of baked goods that went down a storm. Gail’s, Wetherspoon, and Harris & Hoole, your support and donations are also greatly appreciated.

To those who donated goodies and popped by to support us, what a fantastic result.

Our thoughts remain with those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Sending love to you all. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Butcher and Jo Saunders

Henley

Name for lots of crises

Sir, — In response to Paul Fairweather’s letter (Standard, May 13), I believe that the correct collective noun for unprecedented crises is, in fact, an “OMG”. — Yours faithfully,

Kerry Miller

Henley