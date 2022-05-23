Monday, 23 May 2022

One council ignoring No Mow May

Sir, — I thought your readers might be interested in the different approaches to No Mow May shown in these photographs.

Reading Borough Council has scalped its bit, leaving nothing for the insects but a discarded face mask.

Meanwhile, Oxfordshire County Council has left the wildflowers for the benefit of bees and passing humans.

The entirety of Caversham is rendered hideous with vandalised verges — for what purpose?

Meanwhile, the council’s petrol mowers add to the pollution and do their bit for global warming at considerable expense to council taxpayers.

“Welcome to Reading” indeed. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

