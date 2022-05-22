River pictures

Simon Booker, from South Stoke, took these pictures on the river in Goring on April 16. He says: “A speeding Mrs Kingfisher granted me a spectacular couple of hours of morning, sitting and flying on the far riverbank. It took me some time and a lot of failed photographs but, as always, my patience was rewarded with a few sharp ones.”

Simon used a Nikon D850 camera and Sigma 150-600 Contemporary lens. To see more of his wildlife pictures, visit https://www.stokerpix.com