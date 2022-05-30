Lightning's a bit lively

A SPECIAL tribute to Ukraine in the form of ... [more]
Monday, 30 May 2022
Caption: it was a bit lively during the storm on Wednesday night last week, says Amanda Stewart, from Checkendon, who took this picture of lightning
30 May 2022
More News:
Councillors row over 20mph speed limits branded ‘voluntary’
THE introduction of a 20mph speed limit on roads ... [more]
Tory leader takes parting shot after losing control of council
THE former leader of Wokingham Borough Council ... [more]
POLL: Have your say