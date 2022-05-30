Your letters...

End of our branch line?

Sir, — On Monday I made a trip to south-west London so I had duly looked at the train service from Henley only to find that it appears that “somebody” (no doubt in the Department for Transport) is intent on persuading people not to use it.

Some of the once decent off-peak connections to and from London have vanished and journey times have been extended.

It seems the aim now is to dump passengers from the branch line on to the bloated Underground trains operated by Transport for London and Crossrail (or whatever its name is — I believe it changes this week to something fairly meaningless outside London).

So instead of trains with comfortable, albeit hard, seats, tables and even luggage racks, we will be dumped on to something which not only lacks all these but also such essential amenities as toilets.

Moreover, this train will stop at every station between Twyford and London Paddington.

True, I could, and did — at my chosen Henley departure time — wait a quarter of an hour at Twyford for a proper train but why destroy our connections to such trains?

You’d need to be daft to take one of the uncomfortable, ill-equipped Crossrail trains from Twyford when a real train is, or should be, on offer.

Even when — eventually — the trains run through on to the central section of the new Elizabeth Line it will be simple and quicker to change at Ealing Broadway (where you won’t even need to leave the platform you alighted at) to join something to take you into the heart of London.

Once it is fully open the change from Crossrail to the Underground line I took from Paddington will be no better than it is now.

So welcome to the new Henley branch line — revenue lost because the Henley booking office has been closed and the conductor doesn’t have time to check all tickets, especially if he has to issue some (he never even got to me on Monday morning to see if I had a ticket).

No pocket timetables to check when there will be a train and the type of connecting train is no longer on the timetable posters.

A reduced standard of service drives people away. Add in the daft plan to build a hotel on part of the busy car park at Henley station and you can almost see the closure posters going up.

All at a time when we are supposed to be embracing the use of public transport to reduce pollution. You couldn’t make it up.

So, Mr Civil Servant (the word “servant” seemingly no longer applies to the inhabitants of DfT), somebody has messed up big time.

If you want to save money I’ll be happy to show you exactly how you can make savings without hitting journeys or dissuading people from travelling by rail (yes, I really do know how to do it).

And as ever I doubt that our MP will do anything at all to press the case for his constituents except to offer some blurb spouted by his political masters.

Had I made a similar journey more than 50 years ago, apart from the train from Twyford actually boasting a toilet, the advertised journey time would have been two minutes shorter.

It looks to me that all the extra money spent to take Crossrail trains out of London has been spent very badly with trains lacking amenities, a seating layout that takes us back to the Fifties and journey times that can’t even match the mid-Sixties. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Country’s conundrum

Sir, — We read weekly in the Standard of the distress created by bureaucratic delays in the UK civil service which would enable Ukrainian families, comprising mainly mothers and children, to enter Britain on a special visa and stay with a host family.

While, of course, hosting is a noble gesture, there are a number of other considerations. What happens if the partner is captured or, worse, killed?

What happens if the mother or child becomes ill? What happens if the parties have a bust-up?

Presumably then there will be a moral, if not legal, obligation on behalf of the Government to continue to offer the benefits of this country indefinitely.

How does this compare with the arrangements made for the hundreds of south coast arrivals lacking proper entry documentation?

They are apparently given temporary accommodation in budget hotels.

Ultimately both these factors can be expected to put further pressure on the health, education and housing markets.

Next take a look at the visa delay. While not wishing to dismiss this, in the interest of fairness, one should also look at other existing problem areas.

For example, try renewing a passport, retrieving a driving licence or registering power of attorney.

As for the NHS elective surgery delays, don’t even think about it.

How to resolve this dilemma. As there seems to be a labour shortage with restaurants, bars and many other businesses and services needing staff, some suggest a relaxation of border entry requirements to counteract the effects of covid, working from home and a shorter working week.

Here we are again solving one problem and creating another.

Let’s hope Jacob Rees- Mogg can resolve the conundrum, perhaps — as the rail unions suggest — by going on strike. If not, answers on a postcard please. — Yours faithfully,

William A Fitzhugh

Caversham

Who supplies your gas?

Sir, — I am not an expert in world energy supply but I do take some disappointment at seeing a Henley town councillor try to disparage the town clerk for matters that seem more fitting for his own party to sort out in Parliament rather than relying on other countries to fix for us (Standard, May 20).

Can Councillor Will Hamilton and John Howell MP please divulge who supplies their domestic gas and where they buy their diesel so we can get a bit of transparency here?

So much for taking back control. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Tom Buckley

Henley Town Council

Computers can’t lie

I almost can’t believe that the current issue relating to supposedly untrustworthy Post Office personnel “having” to be jailed is still knocking around but, sadly, this is Britain.

The powers-that-be in government and in the Post Office at the time had no meaningful grasp of computer capabilities so they imagined that there was no way a computer could make a mistake. This lack of comprehension may or may not yet have changed.

Having been in computing since about 1969, I can inform them that while computers, on their own, very seldom make computational errors, this cannot be said of the programs that run on them nor of the computer users who are supposed to “feed” their supposedly carefully pre-screened data securely into those programs.

The totally unjustified imprisoning of postmasters etc is a tragedy that has been made significantly worse by a failure of the public to be made aware of the above.

In the computer industry there’s a very well-known acronym, GIGO (Garbage In/Garbage Out).

Unless data is filtered by quasi-artificial intelligence, this usually still applies to a computer’s handling of the information fed into it.

It seems likely that our top level of government has little or no appreciation of the foregoing precepts. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro BSc (electrical engineering)

Blandy Road, Henley

Unavoidable development

Editor, — Stephanie Clarke quite rightly said that I had offered no alternative suggestion for the Caversham Park House and estate (Standard, May 6).

This is because it was sold by the BBC to a developer who is in business to maximise his profit.

We are where we are and apart from scrapping the business deal, I would suggest the involvement of English Heritage and the National Trust in planning decisions.

Then, as I wrote previously, very strict controls should be put in place and council employees should act with the highest integrity. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Wright

Lowfield Green, Caversham

Let’s turn on those lights

Sir, — I applaud Daniel Bausor and his team at Make Henley Shine for taking up the baton left by Clive Hemsley, who started the whole idea of having lights on the bridge (Standard, May 20).

They have come a long way since the fairy lights were first put up.

The proposed LED lights, as shown in the paper, look like a good compromise.

The lights would give us not only something to be proud of but would also lift our spirits when we look at them, either from the river, the town or coming down the hill from Remenham.

I lived in London for six years near the Albert Bridge in SW3. The joy that the lights there gave us was immeasurable and something I missed when I came to Henley.

I am all for the night lighting and feel certain that when (hopefully) planning permission has been granted and charitable status acquired, there will be no difficulties in raising the remaining funded needed. — Yours faithfully,

Lene de Wesselow

Rupert Close, Henley

Hemsley’s last stand

Sir, — The “H” daubed on Henley Bridge (Standard, May 6) is very neat, carefully executed and, dare I say it, quite artistic.

Hardly the work of a fly-by-night vandal.

Perhaps “Hemsley’s last stand” (Sorry, Clive, couldn’t resist it). — Yours with tongue in cheek,

Rhodri Williams

Burchetts Green

Question of priorities

Sir, — A large highway maintenance vehicle was parked in the King’s Road car park in Henley at 10.30am on Friday.

Considering Henley Royal Regatta is only weeks away, wouldn’t it be better for Highway Maintenance to be fixing some appallingly large holes in the roads rather than taking up two spaces and a chunk of the road? — Yours faithfully,

Martin Akehurst

Two Tree Hill, Henley

Held up by long letter...

Sir, — I trust those readers who have also experienced the frustration caused by the number of roadworks in the area appreciated my letter last week.

However, I cannot fail but to comment that my journey actually took less time than it did for me to read Anthony Arkell’s letter.

Maybe I am a very slow reader. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

...and you missed a bit

Sir, — You published my long letter last week headed “How to solve ‘stagflation’”.

Inevitably, you made some changes but there was one element deleted that was crucial.

My original text proposed that rent collection by government on properties in council tax bands A to D should be exempted for the initial years (say three) until lower taxes had been introduced and the invigorated economy was providing higher wages, and that the full rent be collected from all other properties. — Yours faithfully,

Anthony Arkell

Henley

Thank you to bus driver

Sir, — I was a passenger on the Arriva bus which caught fire in Binfield Heath on Thursday last week.

I would just like to express my thanks to the bus driver, without whose quick thinking and action in getting the passengers off the bus, the incident could have been much worse.

The bus caught fire very quickly after we had all disembarked.

A big thank-you, too, to local residents Karen, who kindly drove some of us back home to Caversham, and the gentleman who lives opposite the village stores and produced chairs and water. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jones

Caversham

The perfect afternoon

Sir, — We would like to thank all the ladies and gentlemen at the Henley Meeting House for a most wonderful open day on Sunday afternoon. The weather was great, the food and teas were delicious and the gardens were beautiful.

As the song goes, who could ask for anything more? — Yours faithfully,

Peter and Frieda Entwisle

Nicholas Road, Henley

Inspiring art exhibition

I wrote this poem after visiting an art exhibition last week. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Henley

The Exhibition

I sit and watch each visitor peer

A questioning look, a quizzical leer

A pondering gaze, or a thoughtful stare. What are they feeling and do they care?

A point, a nod, a smile that fades

A touch of the canvas, feel the shades

How the paint moves, how was this formed? Paintings of life and an image that dawned.

To feel the course of a passionate vein

A mirage of colour on a canvas plane.

A story is told, in a painting with mood. Each tells a tale and for the mind food.

So take it all in and breathe in the life

Of the brush, the paint and the pallet knife.