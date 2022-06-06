Monday, 06 June 2022

Restaurant bins ruining pavement

Restaurant bins ruining pavement

Sir — The main crossroads of our beautiful town is being used by the Côte restaurant to dump its waste food bins and bottle bins for collection.

The pavement has been badly stained by what looks like cooking oil and, as you can see from my photograph, the overall effect is absolutely disgusting.

No other business in Henley would ever think of dumping its bins on the public pavement to await collection, especially not a restaurant. This is Henley-on-Thames, not some downmarket suburb in the sticks.

I reported this to South Oxfordshire District Council and received a reply saying that its waste and enviro crime team was looking into this issue. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

