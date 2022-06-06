Your letters...

Stop mowing Fair Mile

Sir — The decisions by Henley Town Council to support No Mow May by refraining from mowing the verges along Fair Mile during May and to declare an ecological emergency are enlightened and to be commended.

However, unless No Mow May is followed by No Mow June, July and August and preceded by a No Mow April, the ecological benefits of not mowing Fair Mile in May will be almost entirely negated, so it was pointless.

This is because those plants that flower in May will not have had the opportunity to set seed and reproduce.

Similarly, species that flower in June and later will be mown before even having the chance to flower, never mind set seed.

During the covid lockdown of spring 2021, mowing was curtailed and it was possible to see what the Fair Mile would look like if it were not mown during the spring.

This curtailment allowed wild flowers, including at least two species of orchids (pyramidal and common spotted), to bloom there.

However, with the relaxation of covid lockdown in June 2021, grass cutting resumed with a vengeance and these orchids and all the other wild flowers in bloom were destroyed by mowing and strimming.

Fair Mile is one of the largest areas of land owned by the council. As such, it provides an opportunity to put the council’s enlightened environmental policies into practice.

Currently, except in May, the level ground of the Fair Mile is being mown once or twice monthly by the parks department using a large tractor-pulled gang-mower and smaller ride-on mowers.

Even the ditch that holds the Assendon stream when it flows does not escape as its bed and banks are shaved almost to the dirt by workers using strimmers.

Any amphibians such as toads, and reptiles such as slow worms are killed in the process.

After mowing, Fair Mile resembles a disaster area with heaps of mulched grass adorned with lumps of torn-up turf from over-zealous mowing. This is far from being ecologically or environmentally friendly and is inconsistent with the council’s declaration of an ecological emergency.

Instead, the grass areas of Fair Mile should be managed as a wild flower meadow and perhaps even be sown with wild flower seeds to increase species diversity.

It should be cut once a year on a high setting in the late autumn after wild flowers there have finished flowering and set seed.

Fair Mile is not a mile- long garden lawn. It may be owned by the council and within the town boundary but is bordered by countryside for much of its length. For all intents and purposes, it is part of the countryside, not the town.

Moreover, its eastern end lies within the town conservation area and the remainder is within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Mowing Fair Mile like a lawn is not consistent with either or its rural setting.

The ecological and environmental benefits of not frequently mowing Fair Mile are obvious.

Meadows that have a history of not having been sprayed with herbicides or pesticides contain a wide range of wild flowering plants and these in turn support a wide range of invertebrates, small mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians. Such habitats are nationally scarce and becoming rarer by the year.

Moreover, populations of flying insects have dropped by 60 per cent since 2022 (Natural England).

Managing Fair Mile as a wild flower meadow would help reverse these declines and increase local biodiversity, providing a habitat and food source for other species higher up the food chain.

Other environmental benefits are that the long grass would help visually screen the main road and absorb noise, dust and emissions from road vehicles.

Less obvious but equally as important is that not mowing Fair Mile would protect the turkey oak and lime trees that make up the double avenue from damage.

The lime trees have very shallow roots. As a result of negligent and excessively low gang-mowing over the years, the shallowest roots of almost every single lime tree have been scalped.

The damaged roots have died, are rotting and are now providing a pathway for fungal decay to enter the base of the tree trunks. This will ultimately cause the premature death of the trees.

By way of illustration, Storm Eunice earlier this year uprooted a lime tree at the east end of the Fair Mile. Inspection of the rootball shows why this one blew over and others did not. Many of its major roots were rotten and decay had entered the trunk base.

At least one other lime tree is now dead and others now look very sick, carrying very sparse foliage. Piling composted green waste around the bases of the lime trees, as is now being done, hides but will not remedy the harm already done. In fact, it may encourage fungal decay.

Additionally, other avenue trees of Fair Mile show the damage to the base of their trunks incurred from a history of machinery collision and from careless use of strimmers.

The resulting trunk damage is often so deep that it has penetrated the bark into the sapwood and the scars are unlikely to ever fully heal, again providing a route for fungal decay to enter.

Since part of the double avenue lies within the town conservation area, the trees there, including their root systems are protected by law.

Fines of up to £25,000 and £5,000 per tree can be imposed on the owner and a contractor respectively if they cause damage to any protected tree, whether it’s done above or below ground.

So not mowing Fair Mile, and especially not cutting the grass under the trees there, will help prevent further such damage being done.

However, frequent mowing of any grass under trees is in itself detrimental to them. Frequent mowing of grass stimulates its regrowth, thereby depriving the trees of moisture and nutrients, so stressing them.

This is particularly important for trees at times of drought. There are also economic benefits to not mowing Fair Mile.

When all the costs are considered, including operative wages, capital, fuel and maintenance costs of plant and machinery, it probably costs £1,000 a cut.

This, it appears, is being done once to twice monthly at present. Spending about £2,000 per month on grass cutting is by any measure a grotesque waste of public money.

The more so since this run of wicked rotten Tory governments has savagely cut the grant from central government to local authorities by 60 per cent since 2010.

There are more worthwhile things and causes the council should be spending its money on other than waging an unnecessary and pointless battle against nature. No doubt some will be up in arms at such an idea. To which the response to these proverbial “townies” should be that if you consider nature, wild flowers and long grass to be a mess that needs to be controlled, mown and gardened, then go and live in an inner city area. You might then appreciate some natural wildness.

In summary, there are many good environmental and also economic benefits of discontinuing the frequent mowing of Fair Mile and instead managing it as a wild flower meadow. There are no good reasons for the current detrimental policy of mowing it once or twice a month to continue. — Yours faithfully,

Nicholas Verge

Chestnut Close, Middle Assendon

Henley Town Council responds: “We thank Mr Verge for his interest in Fair Mile. The council is following the guidance issued by PlantLife, the originators of No Mow May, on the understanding that it is about giving bees and other insects a head start in spring.

“Does No Mow May go far enough with regards to cultivating wild flowers? No. But then it is most likely aimed at being a starting point to raise awareness and create debate, which it is evidently doing.

“Fair Mile is an iconic boulevard and gateway into Henley that has traditionally been closely mown. No Mow May is the start of the conversation. If we are to change the nature (literally) of Fair Mile, it’s going to need more debate.

“We understand the importance of the trees along Fair Mile and pay close attention to their health and wellbeing. As the writer says, even in the worst of storms, we actually came off quite lightly.

“The council is doing more ecological work than ever thanks to our dedicated conservation park warden and we are constantly reviewing our practices with regards to the ecological emergency.”

Do we need barbed wire?

My son lives on Fair Mile, Henley, and while out walking his dog on Tuesday morning last week, he discovered a fully grown roe deer trapped in barbed wire.

He went back home and returned with a small pair of pliers and gradually freed the deer.

He washed the wounds out with fresh water while he was cutting away the wire. Once free, the deer walked away and hopefully the wounds will heal.

Are there alternatives to using barbed wire due to the damage it can cause to all animals? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harman

No toilets on new trains

Sir, — When the Henley Branch Line User Group made representations to Crossrail years ago about the lack of toilets on their trains, they simply pointed out that Crossrail (Elizabeth Line) is basically a Tube train and Tube trains don’t have toilets.

I agree with Mike Romans (Standard, May 27) that the service and timings are not what they once were and we have made representations in meetings with the Department for Transport in London and with Great Western Railway, Crossrail and Network Rail at the planning stage.

We have not got all that we wished for but Mr Romans will know the extent to which the train operating companies such as GWR have to comply with the DfT’s grand plan.

In fairness, GWR have made adjustments to services and timings when we have raised issues with them.

We have also made GWR and DfT well aware that not everyone who works in Henley can afford to live in the town, or to run a car, and the town’s economy relies on trains bringing workers, students and commuters in and out every day.

On a happier note, HBUG was successful in a bid for a grant to install floral planters at stations along the line.

Henley Town Council’s parks department deserves credit for co-ordinating the purchase of solid planters and the project will soon be completed with floral displays at all stations.

Finally, I would ask John Howell MP to raise the question of why Freedom Pass holders in London can use the entire Elizabeth Line free of charge, while pensioners outside London enjoy no such benefit. — Yours faithfully,

Patricia Mulcahy

Chair, Henley Branch Line User Group

20mph limit won’t work

Sir — Reading the article concerning the introduction of a 20mph speed limit on roads across South Oxfordshire (Standard, May 27), I have to agree with Councillor David Bartholomew.

We live on High Street, Whitchurch, where the previous week you had an article on the village’s success at getting the speed limit changed to 20mph.

As I write this letter, I can hear the traffic roaring past our house — most doing 40mph, I suspect.

Even cyclists fly down the road doing far more than 20 mph.

It doesn’t matter how many signs are put up, those who wish to speed up the street will still do so.

They have had to slow down at the toll bridge end and at the narrows at the other end so, upon reaching a straight bit of road, the majority just put their foot down and there’s is nothing to deter them.

As Cllr Bartholomew says, there is nothing to enforce the limit.

The only things which may work are speed cameras or road humps.

We suggested the latter to the council but were told emphatically these would not be allowed — why ever not?

I’ve gone along many similar roads in villages with humps or chicanes which work wonderfully well to slow down the traffic.

I feel it’s a waste of £8 million to spend on these speed limits — money which could be better spent on improving road surfaces. — Yours faithfully,

Leslie Maynerd

High Street, Whitchurch

Solution is long bumps

Sir, — I read your article about the “success” of the introduction of a 20mph speed limit along Whitchurch high street.

As we live at the fastest point on the street, I thought I should write to tell you that in fact it has not made a jot of difference.

Traffic still races up and down the street, including cyclists at 40mph or more, and will continue to do so until it is restricted in some way.

Drivers from the Whitchurch Hill end, having been held up by the chicane at the bottom of the hill, are keen to get going again and traffic from the toll bridge and the chicane outside the Ferryboat pub is equally keen to get going, regardless of any signs.

This high speed driving has accounted for several of our parked cars being written off over the last five years.

Having spent a month in the Costa Blanca in January, I was very impressed by their intelligent use of speed bumps where they control the speed without causing a hazard or inconvenience.

The Spanish have realised that by varying the length of the speed bump they can get the traffic to pass through at the right speed without any discomfort to drivers, passengers or car suspensions.

By making the speed bump several feet long cars can travel up, along and over the bump with hardly any noticeable discomfort even at 40kph and they cleverly vary the length of their speed bumps to tie up with the local speed limit.

In the UK we have got used to the standard short speed bumps which have to be negotiated at walking pace to avoid wrecking your suspension. This need not be the case.

The longer the bump the faster the speed possible and drivers soon realise that if they stick to the speed limit they can pass along the road with absolutely no discomfort and without speeding up and slowing down.

There is no need for expensive cameras etc. involving maintenance, posting fines and so on.

Where we were staying in Moraira and the surrounding villages, for miles around we came across these bumps and they were different lengths for 10, 20, 30 and 40kph. Fantastic — so easy and so simple.

Please could our road transport departments look into this as soon as possible?

We mentioned speed bumps in the recent Whitchurch survey and were told, ‘Oh no, impossible for emergency vehicles” but in fact we already have a speed bump before the toll booth which has been there for years but as it is about 6ft long nobody really notices it! — Yours faithfully,

David Maynerd

High Street, Whitchurch

Limit made no difference

Editor, — One has been wondering: what exactly has Henley town centre’s conversion to a 20mph speed limit actually achieved?

The new limit came into force on February 3, 2020 at a cost of approximately £35,000 of which, as I understand it, £30,000 was contributed by the Henley Town Council.

To the casual observer, it is extremely difficult to appreciate any change or improvement whatsoever, particularly when one considers that pre-conversion, the “average” speed of traffic through the town was possibly already well below 30mph due to the lengthy queues of stationary traffic and these still exist.

I do actually believe that lowering speed limits through town centres and areas with high pedestrian traffic is valid.

However, through our town, was the issue the speed of the traffic or the volume?

More importantly, with the traffic situation virtually unchanged, has the result justified the expenditure? — Yours faithfully,

R Cooke

Henley

Rethink this EV rule

Sir, — As the owner of an electric vehicle, I was delighted to observe back in April that South Oxfordshire District Council had taken the very commendable decision to install seven proper EV charging points in the King’s Road car park in Henley and a similar number in the Greys Road car park.

The units have now been installed, though they are not yet functioning, and the signage governing their use has now been erected.

My delight has, I fear, turned to dismay.

The signs provide that an excess charge notice will be issued for the following:

• Electric vehicle not connected/charging.

•Non-electric vehicle parked in these bays.

The second of these is obviously reasonable and sensible, as is the first part of the first part, which prohibits the parking of an EV there if it is not connected.

But the threat of an excess charge notice where the EV is not charging is different and presents a considerable disincentive to use the facility, thereby defeating the rationale behind its provision in the first place.

The reason is that when one plugs in an EV to charge, you cannot ordinarily specify the time to be spent charging, only the maximum level of charge.

When plugging in your EV your might get a rough prediction from the car as to the time it will take to get to a certain level of charge but it will not be exact.

Such things vary with the state/age of the battery, the air temperature, the amps actually being delivered by the charger (which typically also vary considerably), etc.

So the hapless EV shopper will park, start the charge and then have virtually no idea when he/she will become liable for an excess charge.

So for an EV driver it will arguably be best not to park there and charge the battery at all but to use the normal places. An EV driver going to the cinema will almost certainly risk an excess charge.

The restriction will surely make it impossible for residents of houses unable to charge at home, such as the residents of King’s Road itself, to charge overnight when the electricity is cheapest.

Such a restriction effectively means that the EV driver will always have to stay with the car and watch the level of charge like a hawk to avoid the risk of an excess charge. Is that really what was intended?

I acknowledge that some provision is necessary to make sure that the facility is not hogged by fully charged EVs when others want or need to use it.

But there needs to be a period of grace, such as 30 minutes after the charge finishes, which would allow the driver to monitor the state of charge reasonably frequently and get back to move the vehicle when it is fully charged.

There also needs to be an exemption for local residents charging overnight, say between 10pm and 8am.

I do hope that the district council will think the situation through again and make its excellent provision as user-friendly as possible for residents, shoppers and visitors alike. — Yours faithfully,

Nicholas Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Town ‘shines’ already

Sir, — I am disappointed that the misguided scheme to put no fewer than 460 lights on Henley’s historic Grade I listed bridge continues to be pushed by the Make Henley Shine “group of business people” (Standard, May 20).

It is quite obvious that this is a business project to publicise the names of those few wealthy individuals and businesses (i.e. Leander Club, Phyllis Court Club, Henley Festival, Blandy & Blandy) since these sponsors are intending to have both their logos and names on plaques at both ends of the bridge.

It is also distasteful for a scheme supporter to use the spray-painted “H” on the bridge as an excuse for installing lighting for the spurious reason of deterring graffiti because the last thing the river and its night-time river-dwellers need is security-style lighting on the bridge.

Surely we should be reducing our use of lighting to preserve increasingly expensive energy supplies and to lessen light pollution, not installing unnecessary lighting, especially considering the damaging effects of any installation on a Grade I listed structure?

As for the statement that the lighting “would encourage people to spend more time by the river as well as making it safer”, this is highly disingenuous as both the town centre and riverside are heaving with people (which is wonderful) and Henley is already a very safe town and needs no illuminated bridge to make it “safer”.

How on earth can a cost of £150,000 be justified for this scheme? Are there truly no better ways to spend such a huge sum of money considering the current problems in our society?

The idea of awarding this scheme charitable status shows considerable disrespect to those genuine charities whose aim is to help those less well off and not publicise themselves.

Please could someone explain what “evolving the environmental and heritage reports” actually means?

Henley “shines” already and has made its mark for many centuries without such gawdy and vulgar lighting. The bridge does not need its architectural features “accentuated and enhanced” in this way. The beautiful stonework does that perfectly without any 21st century lighting.

The jewel of Henley’s riverside does indeed already enrich the community for everyone and will not benefit from lighting.

I appeal to those authorities in charge to refuse permission for this lighting on Henley Bridge. — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Robinson

Sonning Common

PM must go, Mr Howell

Sir, — When will our Member of Parliament, John Howell, have the courage to join those of his colleagues who have called for the removal of the Prime Minister from office?

The behaviour of Boris Johnson is no longer a matter of political disagreement, his behaviour is bringing shame on the whole country.

It is utterly disingenuous for him to claim that he was showing leadership by attending what have been revealed as drunken parties; leadership would have been to close them down and punish the culprits.

Either Johnson is lying or, to adapt a well-known phrase, he is too incompetent to recognise a piss-up in his own back garden. Either way, he should be removed from office immediately.

Some of his supporters have claimed that Johnson acted decisively over the pandemic. In fact, the opposite is true: his failure to act decisively in the early months cost thousands, if not tens of thousands of lives.

The successful unrolling of the vaccine programme was due to the immensely hard work and dedication of our doctors, nurses and other NHS staff, not politicians preening themselves before the cameras.

Those working flat out to save lives did not end their days drinking, fighting and throwing up.

Downing Street staff who did so, some of whom believed their behaviour was condoned by the Prime Minister and his senior staff, should be ashamed of themselves and those who arranged the parties should be sacked.

The philosopher Edmund Burke, often referred to as the father of modern Conservatism, observed that: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

If it goes too far to describe as “evil” the holding of parties in the heart of government while others could not hold the hands of their loved ones as they died, it is, at least, utterly shameful and degrading.

A number of Tory MPs have shown the courage to challenge this behaviour and demand Johnson’s resignation. John Howell does not appear to be one of them.

Indeed, he doesn’t seem to realise that the Prime Minister clearly holds his own party in contempt.

Perhaps he might like to explain why he puts loyalty to this demonstrably disreputable Prime Minister above the good of our country. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Luff

St Mark’s Road, Henley

MP must take consequences

Sir, — I hope that it will be widely recognised by his Henley constituents that by John Howell’s refusal to publicly condemn Boris Johnson’s behaviour and submit a letter of no confidence to the 1922 Committee, he is directly responsible for debasing standards in British public life. — Yours faithfully,

Bob Thomas

Western Road, Henley

Can’t defend indefensible

I wrote to John Howell MP on April 14 in relation to the stock cut-and-paste response that I and many others had received in relation to Boris Johnson and “Partygate”.

His response was that the Prime Minister had paid the fixed penalty fine, apologised and, as far as Mr Howell was concerned, that was the end of the matter.

I responded by asking Mr Howell to explain his position regarding alleged breaches of the ministerial code in relation to both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. It is clear that both broke the rules.

I am writing to advise that, as yet, I have not received any reply.

I do, however, accept the predicament that Mr Howell faces in that it is difficult to defend the indefensible — his apparent silence on the issue does speak volumes. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Reynolds

Goring Heath

I was taught not to lie...

Sir, — It would seem, according to the current standards set by the highest in the land, that I was wrongly brought up and, in turn, so were my children.

I was taught to tell the truth and not lies. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Time to ban foie gras

Sir, — I was rather disturbed to see that Gabriel Machin, our Henley butcher, stocks foie gras.

For those readers who don’t know how it is produced or what it is, let me enlighten you.

It is a type of fatty paté produced in France made from the livers of geese. The process involves force feeding the geese several times a day by inserting a crude tube into their throats until their livers become overly large before being slaughtered.

Death can only be seen as a massive relief for the geese that have endured a life of little more than barbaric torture.

The Conservative Party had promised the thousands of campaigners in recent months that it would impose a ban on foie gras in the UK, although it was not included in the recent Queen’s speech. Another U-turn perhaps?

Strasbourg, the home of the EU Parliament, has banned foie gras from all of its events and functions.

It’s just a pity our animal-loving nation couldn’t do the same. Shame on you, Boris. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Parton

Mill Road, Shiplake

Barry Wagner, owner of Machins, responds: “I am sorry to hear that an item we stock has caused you some distress. We don’t set out to do this deliberately.

“First and foremost, we are butchers. Our livelihood is dependent on the slaughter and butchering of animals and fish. This does indeed cause distress to some customers who choose not to eat meat or seafood as a consequence.

“In the overwhelming majority of cases, we go to great lengths to ensure all our meat is sourced locally and slaughtered ethically. I doubt that all butchers and supermarkets can say the same.

“In the case of foie gras, we are aware that there are objections to its production and there have been calls to ban it. As it stands, that has not happened nationally and for our part, while we don’t condone cruelty to animals, until we are informed that we cannot sell it, we will continue to stock it in very small quantities to satisfy those customers who wish to purchase it.

“We would be happy to discuss this with your reader or anyone else concerned about the welfare and slaughter of the products on sale.”

Don’t tell anyone but...

I am currently very wary. I’m reading an early publication by a racist, alcoholic, gun-loving misogynist, a white man.

I may even have to dispose of the item with fire.

It is an accurate description of European male attitudes that are no longer in favour. Stories of how local society worked, how people coped, who made it and who didn’t. Stories of men being men, doing manly things, and women doing feminine things.

Forty-five years ago a list of his books was on the GCE O-level syllabus list. Today he wouldn’t find a publisher.

This second book of collected early short stories has the kernel of what would later round out those very titles that were extolled, praised and rewarded.

Any prospective writer was pointed in his direction for sentence structure, descriptive form and pacing.

Ernest Hemingway — Men Without Women.

If you can get a secret missive to me, I may arrange to pass on this now illicit publication; a park bench, a white carnation in the lapel, book hidden in the folds of the Henley Standard. Otherwise it joins Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451.

Mind how you go. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Nicer game of football

Sir, — Are there any football teams who play on Saturday mornings and would like to join a different league?

Football of a fair standard, with referees for each match, played in a sporting manner without continual swearing.

Perhaps teams of under-18s who have to leave their present leagues, groups of friends who just want to play together, veterans etc.

Please call or text me on 07391 653064 or for more information email me at rlp.jenkins@tiscali.co.uk

Paul Jenkins

Rissington Close, Tilehurst