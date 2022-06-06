Residents save wandering ducks

Sir, — This mother duck and her offspring arrived in our back garden in Shiplake on Saturday.

We ushered them back out on to the street and after almost an hour of dodging the local feline and canine population, and with the help of brilliant neighbours, the 10 baby ducklings were gently scooped up into this flowerpot.

Magnificent mother duck flew from roof to roof to fence following their safe passage as they communicated with each other while being carried back to the river where the family was reunited on the water.

A job well done and here’s to their survival. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied