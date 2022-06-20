Monday, 20 June 2022

Wild flowers

Rosemary Ruane, of Henley Road, Caverham, took those pictures of wild and cultivated flowers, clockwise from top left, a white-flowered columbine, hemlock water-dropwort, Beauty of Littleworth rhododendron, foxglove, the leaves of a pin oak (Quercus palustris) and a mass of buttercups. 

