Monday, 20 June 2022

Strange sight

This strange sight was captured by Ian Potter, from Woodcote, near North Stoke. He says: “It is the work of the ermine moth caterpillar — they weave a web across a host tree or bush in order to safely feed beneath it, often completely defoliating the host. The webs gradually disappear and the host plant will recover. The moths and their caterpillars should be tolerated as they are an important part of the food chain.”

