Hawk moth

Roger Hanner, from Shiplake, says: “Just after mid-summer in the early evening I saw a large eyed hawk moth resting on our kitchen window and managed to take a quick photograph before it moved into the late sunlight. It was then that I was able to take a second shot with the moth having opened its hindwings. Reading up on this moth, it appears that it is well distributed throughout England and Wales and can be found flying in woodland and suburban areas from May to July.

