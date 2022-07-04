Monday, 04 July 2022
This picture of the “Sahara sand” sunset on Sunday, June 19 was taken by Angela Harrison, from Ewelme
standard
WI coffee
A COFFEE morning organised by Sonning Common WI ... [more]
Mini zoo
ZOOLAB will visit Sonning Common library on ... [more]
Minibus trips for month
THE minibus service in Sonning Common has ... [more]
Community ‘shed’ plan delayed
PLANS for a community “shed” in Peppard have been ... [more]
Drivers angry at sudden fines for parking in bay
Sue Ryder to offer night care after gift
Station hotel ‘wouldn’t cause more traffic’
Residents demand that overgrown path is finally cut back
Campaign for ‘plastic-free’ town succeeds
Mixed fortunes for Henley crews on day 1 of royal regatta
Museum to shut for £1m repairs
Visitors flock to river for extended regatta
Leander Club reach eight finals of Henley Royal Regatta
Leander struggle but Shiplake College progress on day 4 of royal regatta
Not far to go for literary festival speakers
Artist feels ‘positive’ after garage studio is finally approved
Welsh pair join 40th birthday party for ‘so English’ festival
Proms in jubilant return to Stonor after 14 years
