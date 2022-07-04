Letters to the editor...

The wrong priorities

Sir, — Last week you reported on the fact that, in the face of Conservative opposition, the Liberal Democrat/Green administration at South Oxfordshire District Council introduced a controversial policy to clear the planning enforcement backlog.

Planning infringements considered minor are not now investigated.

Ian Adams, the Woodcote resident featured in your article, may disagree the infringement impacting upon him is minor but there is nothing he can do about it.

Another consequence of the backlog is that even major breaches can take months to investigate.

I am aware of a house being built in a garden without permission that took eight months for the case even to be allocated to an enforcement officer.

The blunt truth is that the planning department is under-resourced and its officers are overworked.

At a council meeting in May the administration announced that six climate change officers were to be appointed.

I am unclear what these officers are going to do and realistically what impact they can have on climate change.

Many residents may consider that the appointment of six extra planning officers would be a better use of council resources. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew

Conservative, Sonning Common ward, South Oxfordshire District Council

No point in objecting

Now is it just me or is there absolutely no point in the planning and objection process any more?

I have no vested interest in either of the two people involved in your planning stories about Clive Hemsley and Ian Adams (Standard, June 17 and 24) and I do not know either of them personally.

Mr Hemsley has been ordered to tear down what I consider to be a very attractive building because it’s bigger than in the proposed application.

You haven’t published any aerial plans or photographs of the site but to me it looks like it’s a stand-alone building which probably affects nobody (please enlighten me if I’m wrong).

And then there’s poor Mr Adams, from Woodcote, who can do nothing about the garden office built next to his property, which to me does look very imposing.

I guess South Oxfordshire District Council is far too busy allowing planning applications for these massive developments taking place which blight the land and definitely affect the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In the past, we have objected to planning applications only to find they then go to appeal and are passed anyway, so what is the point?

As usual, the big companies, with their “fat cats” and big wallets, get their own way and us lesser mortals will always lose.

Rant over and good luck to anyone with an ongoing planning issue. — Yours faithfully,

Chris Irvin

Woodcote

True winner from E10 fuel

Sir, — Can anyone explain the logic, when there are millions short of food in Africa, of taking part of the food crop and putting it through an energy-intensive process to convert it into ethanol?

The ethanol is then used to dilute petrol to the E10 standard, i.e 10 per cent ethanol content.

Those drivers who keep records of fuel consumption seem to be recording that E10 is between five and 10 per cent less efficient than the previously standard E5, meaning they have to use up to 10 per cent more fuel to cover the same mileage with the consequent 10 per cent increase in expenditure on fuel.

I can see that E10 might be marginally more environmentally friendly than E5 but this must in part be offset by the extra amount of fuel consumed.

The one clear winner in this process would appear to be HM Treasury (and European equivalents) who are collecting an extra five to 10 per cent fuel duty and VAT irrespective of the price per litre. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys

Let shoppers decide, Ken

Councillor Ken Arlett is wrong to say that Henley has too many bakeries (Standard, July 24).

The success of Gail’s Bakery in Market Place already demonstrates huge demand.

Ole & Steen would be a fantastic addition to Henley and is exactly the type of business we should be looking to attract.

Far from discouraging businesses, Henley Residents Group should be welcoming new food businesses to the town.

Cllr Arlett should stop trying to design Henley by committee and allow consumers to decide with their feet. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Freddie van Mierlo

Conservative, Chalgrove and Watlington division, Oxfordshire County Council

No golf for girl guides

Sir, — I had a booking for my guide unit (14 girls and three adults) to visit the new adventure golf attraction in Henley for Tuesday this week.

I had been unable to book online, despite it being advertised as being open until late, but spoke to someone to make the booking.

We arrived at our due time to find everything locked up and nobody turned up for the session. This left a group of very disappointed girls but it was also an appalling advert for a new tourist attraction as well as a huge loss of money — it’s not cheap at £9 per person!

But hats off to the chippy in Friday Street, which was pleased to supply us with a bag of chips each. — Yours faithfully,

Heather O’Halloran

Guide guider, 1st Caversham Park Guides

The Adventure Golf Team responds: “We were devastated to hear that this occurred as we pride ourselves in offering a positive experience to all customers.

“This is our first season in operation so there is an element of finding the best way with certain factors.

“Sadly, an administrative error occurred with this booking and it was missed.

“However, this doesn’t excuse what has happened and we will look into it to make sure it doesn't happen again.

“We will, of course, offer the guides a return visit when would suit and make sure they have an amazing time.”

Vanishing greats

It’s maddening! I turn on the radio to learn Wilfred Owen and Philip Larkin have gone.

Slashed from the syllabus, cut from the curriculum, eradicated from education.

I think I’ll go and listen at George Orwell’s grave to see whether he’s spinning or laughing.

These authors are by no means my favourites but are great and powerful.

I learn that both Shaw and Heaney are authors to which secondary school pupils are no longer exposed.

When I was at the Henley Literary Festival I asked Robert Harris who his icon was and he replied Joseph Conrad.

I have a book list rather than a particular author.

I wonder what authors are lodged in your heart? — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Kick in the ********

I would assume Robert Davies’s wife also read his comments regarding her prettiness fully attired and, quote, “less so without” in connection with his objection to his neighbour felling a willow tree (Standard, June 24).

As a consequence, may I enquire as to what gender he now relates to? — Yours faithfully,

Martin Vine

Upper Basildon

Alternative view...

I write to disagree most strongly with with Robert Davies regarding the tree in Mill Lane.

While he’s correct about the tree (and I hope it can be saved), having spent an afternoon in Henley studying the matter in some detail, it’s clear his wife looks absolutely beautiful with no clothes on! — Yours faithfully,

Richard Frodin

Headington, Oxford

Our first 4x4 for Ukraine

Sir, — Thank you for Marianna Casal’s article about our mission to deliver urgently needed supplies to our friends on the front line in Ukraine (Standard, June 24).

Thanks to local generosity and a donation from the Lions, we have been able to buy our first 4x4.

We also have a growing amount of medical supplies.

We will be in Henley market place today (Friday) with the 4x4 to raise awareness of our cause. Please come and see us. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Ledaca

Park Road, Henley