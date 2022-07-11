Monday, 11 July 2022

Our dog stole show

Here is a picture of our little pomeranian Mango living her very best life on the river at Henley Royal Regatta.

We were in our boat called Coconut, which we moor at Phyllis Court Club.

Mango just loves boating and she stole the show!

Lyndsay and Steve
Dunning

Elizabeth Road, Henley

