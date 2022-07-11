Our dog stole show

THE Care Hub in Goring will stage a “Communi-Tea” ... [more]
Monday, 11 July 2022
Here is a picture of our little pomeranian Mango living her very best life on the river at Henley Royal Regatta.
We were in our boat called Coconut, which we moor at Phyllis Court Club.
Mango just loves boating and she stole the show!
Lyndsay and Steve
Dunning
Elizabeth Road, Henley
11 July 2022
