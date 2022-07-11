Your letters...

Widen appeal of museum

Editor, — I read your front page article about the River & Rowing Museum in Henley and the comments by David Worthington, chairman of trustees, about its difficulties, both financially and with the fabric of the building itself (Standard, July 1).

I have just returned from a few days in Falmouth where I took time to visit the National Maritime Museum and found the exhibits thoroughly absorbing.

As those familiar with that museum will know, it is fortunate to have, for example, Sir Ben Ainslie’s yacht Rita in its collection as he learnt to sail in Falmouth while growing up.

But the way museum is curated hooks interest even to non-sailors immediately upon entry.

My suggestion to Mr Worthington and his fellow trustees therefore would be, in the spirit of trying to find a way out of the River & Rowing Museum’s current predicament, to try to make its remit slightly less niche and a bit more enthralling.

I imagine the publicity generated by this article and the steps which Mr Worthington outlined being taken may help to restore/turn around this asset to the Henley area and I hope succeed.

I hope my comments are taken in the spirit of wanting to see the trustees achieve this at this particularly challenging time.

I wish them every success in their endeavours. — Yours faithfully,

Joanna Rowley

Park Lane, Charvil

HGVs would use bypass

Sir, — I read with concern the claims that the proposed Watlington bypass will not be used by heavy goods vehicles (Standard, June 24).

Watlington parish councillor Steve Bollingbroke correctly points out that the bypass does not yet exist.

While it is correct that the B4009 and the wider countryside area surrounding Watlington itself currently lie within a 7.5-tonne weight limit zone, this policy is currently under review by Oxfordshire County Council as the highway authority.

This review is designed to inform and support a new freight and road classification strategy and is subject to a two-year review period.

The council has stated: “Any future approval of area-wide weight restrictions would likely see existing environmental weight restrictions revoked, subject to consultation.”

Councillor Freddie van Mierlo, who represents Watlington on the council, states that he has asked Councillor Duncan Enright, cabinet member for travel & development strategy, to put “on record” that the as yet unconsented, unspecified and unbuilt Watlington bypass will be subject to a 7.5-tonne weight limit.

This limit must in any event be subject to the outcome of the two-year review.

The recent decision by the county council cabinet to recommend approval of the new Local Transport Connectivity Plan, to be adopted on Tuesday, would appear to conflict with the proposed Watlington bypass.

The link from the A34 via the Clifton Hampden corridor to the M40 (J6) via the proposed Watlington bypass is clear to see.

Redrow Homes confirmed at its recent drop-in event for its residential developments in Watlington that its sections of the bypass will be constructed to a specification that will be suitable for HGVs and to a 30mph speed restriction, as required in the specification set by the county council.

Despite Cllr van Mierlo’s comments, the future of the Watlington bypass as an HGV route is far from certain and any such claims to the contrary should be treated with caution.

There does seem to be some confusion as to whether there will be a formal public consultation on phase II of the county council’s forthcoming option assessment report. — Yours faithfully,

R Parker

Chairman, Shirburn Parish Meeting

Too many EV spaces

Sir, — When I visited the King’s Road car park on the afternoon of the Saturday before last, when Henley is usually at its busiest, every single one of the spaces for the new electric vehicle charging hubs was empty.

How can we sustain the footfall that we need to maintain and improve the number of visitors to our town when large sections of both this and the Greys Road car park have been changed to accommodate only electric cars, thus preventing use by the majority of everyday car users?

Parking in Henley, particularly at the weekend, has always been a problem, so how short-sighted was South Oxfordshire District Council’s decision to make this move at a time when the use of electric cars is in its infancy?

Is it possible that the use of some of these newly created electric charging spaces could be made more flexible? — Yours faithfully,

Judy Mitchell

Newtown Gardens, Henley

Ashamed of our streets

Sir, — I was ashamed and disgusted when walking through our lovely town on Monday morning.

The post-regatta rubbish and condition of the pavements was atrocious with litter and horrible evidence of celebration or drowning sorrows.

It is a great shame that the authorities were unable to arrange a team to clean on Sunday night, as they do on the continent, with a team of people hosing the pavements and collecting the rubbish.

I was truly ashamed that our visitors to the regatta from around the world should have experienced and witnessed the conditions I did. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Long

Henley

Protect all the swans

Sir, — I was saddened to learn that a cygnet had been killed by a rowing eight just below Marsh Lock (Standard, July 1).

That cygnet was one of eight which had hatched three weeks previously in a nest at the bottom of our garden.

During Henley Royal Regatta week all swans and cygnets on the river in the middle of town and along the race course are removed to the Swan Sanctuary at Egham out of harm’s way and so that they do not interrupt the racing.

Until a few years ago, the swans by Marsh Lock were also removed but no longer.

As the regatta has now been extended to six days, inevitably there are more boats on the river, racing and training.

I think swans below Marsh Lock should be removed again for their own safety but I do not know to whom to apply. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Bridge must be safe too

Sir, — We have been told residents cannot have tickets to the boating area at Henley Royal Regatta for “safety reasons”.

But we seem to have created enormous danger by not putting up the temporary railings for crossing the bridge.

If the regatta is really concerned about safety it should ensure these are reinstated or there will be an accident on the bridge. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Wright

Greys Road, Henley

Return of Dad’s Army

Sir, — I note that the Government is planning to increase our defence spending by one half of one per cent by 2030.

In the intervening eight years, I take it they will elevate our parish clerks to the ranks of “captain” with optional Webley & Scott revolver, and authorise them to issue all parishioners with lead-lined underwear to preserve future generations and standard pitchforks to all Home Guard Yeomanry volunteers?

I am much pleased by the degree of urgency displayed but I rather suspect that by 2030 we will all be either dead, frizzled or learning Russian. — Yours faithfully,

Capt (rtd) Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Lovely visit to Scotland

Sir, — It was a week of cloudy skies with glimpses of sunshine.

The rich and the famous don’t go to Scotland for sunshine, they go to sail their yachts and admire the spectacular scenery and dramatic sunsets.

The rest of us sail on the ferries and, if we are very fortunate, on the famous paddle steamer, The Waverley.

Shank’s Pony is one of the best ways of getting around but beware the signs put up by the natives. I learned this twice on one day.

Leaving the station in Helensburgh, I followed the signs which pointed “To the ferries” but found that not only were there no ferries but the pier had been demolished.

Later that day, I boarded a bus which displayed the sign “Balloch”.

When the driver told me that he was not going to Balloch his response to my challenge was, “Och, Jimmy could na’ have changed the sign”.

They are a friendly lot really for at Millport, when we paid for putting at a well-laid out course, the keeper told us we could go round as many times as we liked.

On another occasion when we asked where we could get ice cream a lady offered to drive to get us some.

When having coffee after the service at Old Gourock church one of the ladies said that she remembered my face from primary school.

As for midges, the salt water spray and sea winds kept them away. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Wright

Lowfield Green, Caversham

Thank you for support

Sir, — I would like to earnestly thank the Henley Standard and all others who supported our community-powered Armed Forces Day musical celebration.

The Henley Poppy Appeal is run by a small team of volunteers without an expense budget, so we are immensely grateful for the kind collaboration and generosity of the many who helped us to deliver this event and raise almost £1,600 for the Royal British Legion’s charitable aim to support our armed forces community in need.

Special thanks are due to:

•Henley Town Council for giving us the free use of Market Place and other amenities.

• Henley Freemasons for enthusiastically helping with logistics and throughout the event, including with setting up the gazebo kindly loaned by Honeys of Henley.

•Gail’s bakery for providing refreshments for the RAF musicians.

•Re-enactor Richard Pinches for dressing up in a Second World War uniform and displaying his 1943 Willys LRDG jeep, when other classic vehicles were not able to attend.

•All the local parish councils, community organisations and businesses for helping us promote the event, especially estate agents Hamptons for putting up advertising boards.

I truly appreciate the Henley community leaders who assisted in organising this event, in particular Lady Hall for being a tireless ambassador.

It was gracious of the RAF Salon Orchestra to play in our modest gazebo; I cherish their kindness.

Thank you to all who came to see and hear these remarkably accomplished musicians.

It was unfortunate that the orchestra had to stop a bit early due to high gusts of wind destabilising their gazebo.

I would love to hear from anybody who has a small weatherproof marquee and is willing to lend it to us for our next outdoor event, or would like to join our friendly team of volunteers.

You can get in touch with me by email at henley@saraabey.com — Yours faithfully,

Sara Abey

Fundraiser, Royal British Legion, Henley Community Poppy Appeal