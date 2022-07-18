Sad but unavoidable end of tree

AN exhibition of works by artist Eleanor Short is ... [more]
Monday, 18 July 2022
Sir, — It was very sad to see the copper beech on Station Park, Henley, being cut down on Friday due to irreversible decay affecting its structural condition and roots.
Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council are to be applauded for their swift action to ensure the safety of local residents and nearby buildings. Credit where credit’s due.
From an appreciative and very local resident. — Yours faithfully,
Steve Ludlow
Station Road, Henley
18 July 2022
More News:
Couple create wild flower meadow in rented field
A WILD FLOWER meadow has been created near ... [more]
POLL: Have your say