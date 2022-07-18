Sad but unavoidable end of tree

Sir, — It was very sad to see the copper beech on Station Park, Henley, being cut down on Friday due to irreversible decay affecting its structural condition and roots.

Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council are to be applauded for their swift action to ensure the safety of local residents and nearby buildings. Credit where credit’s due.

From an appreciative and very local resident. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley