Monday, 18 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sad but unavoidable end of tree

Sad but unavoidable end of tree

Sir, — It was very sad to see the copper beech on Station Park, Henley, being cut down on Friday due to irreversible decay affecting its structural condition and roots.

Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council are to be applauded for their swift action to ensure the safety of local residents and nearby buildings. Credit where credit’s due.

From an appreciative and very local resident. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33