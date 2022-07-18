Letters to the editor

Wild flowers cut down

Sir, — With depressing predictability, after No Mow May, comes Henley Royal Regatta week when the town council resumed the cutting of the grass on Fair Mile with a vengeance and included the wildflowers.

After explaining at length in my letter of June 3 the environmental and economic benefits of not mowing and how it conflicts with the council’s declaration of an ecological crisis and its aspirations to be eco-friendly, this act of wanton destruction can only described as moronic.

After the town council’s reply to my letter, I walked Fair Mile to see just how many different species of flowering plants are to be found there.

I expected to find about 35. However, not including grasses, sedges, trees and shrubs, I was able to find 95 and there are probably well over 100.

This is perhaps not so surprising since Fair Mile has probably never been ploughed, nor sprayed with herbicides.

As a piece of lowland dry valley bottom grassland, it is a nationally scarce and increasingly rare habitat and should be valued, conserved and sensitively maintained as such.

In his Nature Notes column two weeks ago, Vincent Ruane described his visit to Fair Mile before mowing resumed with his wife Rosemary, Sarah Thomas and myself.

The column was accompanied by Rosemary’s photographs of some of the 95 species flowering there.

Vincent recommended people visit Fair Mile to see them. However, if they did so they would have been in for a shock.

Since that article was published, the majority of the grassland of Fair Mile, except under the trees, has been cut and mulched.

The ditch of the Assendon Stream, home to the greatest number of species, has been strimmed along its entire length.

Visitors would be hard pushed to find a wild flower standing. No poppies, ox-eye daisies, field mallow, or orange hawkbit to be seen. Instead it now resembles a battlefield.

In its reply to my previous letter, the council described Fair Mile as Henley’s “iconic boulevard”.

I have never read such pretentious nonsense. Where do they think Fair Mile is situated? In Paris or Beverley Hills, perhaps?

It is in Henley’s greenbelt, the countryside, the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a conservation area.

Implicit in the council’s description is that mowing of Fair Mile is done for show, on the baseless assumption that it impresses visitors to the town.

Well, I doubt visitors are very impressed by what greets them now.

While they are driving, cycling or walking along Fair Mile, instead of the many species of wild flowers that were in bloom, they can now enjoy the iconic scenes of dead vegetation and environmental destruction to either side.

The cutting of Fair Mile out of misplaced civic pride has revealed the town council’s supposedly eco-friendly policies to be token and superficial, nothing but window dressing, and greenwash.

It is not as if not cutting would cost the council money. It has to stop. — Yours faithfully,

Nicholas Verge

Chestnut Close, Middle Assendon

Henley Town Council responds: “Much discussion has taken place at the council about Fair Mile and other areas following No Mow May, surveys and comments from the public, some fighting for areas to be left unmown for the benefit of the environment and others angry that areas aren’t mown enough for aesthetics.

“In June, the council agreed not to cut most of Fair Mile, following No Mow May, while further surveys on the wildflowers and wildlife could be undertaken.

“A report and recommendations will be taken to the recreation and amenities committee to consider whether it should be kept closely cut in future years or developed into a wildflower meadow.

“Fair Mile has traditionally been mowed but it is exciting to see the possibilities and a mowing regime for future years will be put together.

“Some parts of the verge needed to be mowed though, such as the area nearest the town used for regatta parking and already promised to the Lions, raising more than £5,000 for local charities.

“Also a strip along the edges of Fair Mile to ensure good visibility for road users and pedestrians.

“The grass nearest trees was left with consideration for the implications cutting has on the tree structure and health.

“The council has been asked to consider the wider aspects of mowing in this area for future years but, as ever, a balance between a huge variety of influences needs to be considered.

“The environment is of huge importance to the council and it is high on all agendas but consideration also has to be made to aesthetics, health and safety, visibility and management of the Assendon Spring as well as operational aspects and the machinery required.”

Lower limit just a start

Editor, — As the co-ordinators of the campaigns for a 20mph speed limit in both St Mark’s Road and St Andrew’s Road, Henley, we were especially pleased to see your report headlined “20mph limit could be made town-wide” (Standard, July 8).

Initially we were astounded that the speed monitoring programmes found that the mean speed of vehicles in our roads ranged from just over 20mph to just under 26mph.

When we looked into the location details, we found that, while factually accurate, this was totally misleading.

For example, on St Mark’s Road, the speed monitoring cables were within 100 yards of the junction with Vicarage Road and as a result drivers did not have the ability to accelerate beyond 30mph by that point.

For St Mark’s Road, the highest speeds are when vehicles get halfway up when on-street parking is less and speeds exceed 30mph.

St Andrew’s Road is now a major rat run with a very high level of traffic with several road junctions as the road ascends and it carries a seriously high risk of accidents due to this.

Indeed John, in his day-to-day work on road safety, has shown that using the same amount of power, vehicles travel faster down a hill than they would going up the same hill (and stopping distances are longer) and for both roads, the highest accident risk arises from the top of both roads.

We are both very pleased that Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak has looked into the issues of speeding in Henley and that his presentation to the town council’s transport strategy group included consideration of traffic-calming measures as well as speed measuring devices and vehicle-activated signs. Just setting a 20mph limit is not enough. We need to be proactive in ensuring that drivers observe and respond to these limits and we welcome the measures that the strategy group is considering. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Hoskins and Keri Powell

St Mark’s Road, Henley

John Norrington

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Spaces are waste of...

Sir, — Further to Judy Mitchell’s letter pointing out the complete waste of space by the allocation of reserved spaces for electric vehicles to be charged in at the King’s Road car park in Henley (Standard, July 8), I have also noticed that almost all of these 26 virtue-signalling spaces are unoccupied at all times. Also, I do not recall hearing a council debate that agreed that some five per cent of all the very scarce parking spaces in the town centre should be sequestered for the benefit of those who can afford these expensive vehicles.

Likewise, I do not recall hearing about the passing of a local bylaw that allows South Oxfordshire District Council to penalise anyone who dares to park in one of these sacred spaces.

Can someone explain this absence of a democratic process?

On a wider front, people really need to be aware of the immense danger that arises when lithium-ion batteries catch fire, as happens ever more regularly.

“Li-ion” batteries are used in everything from mobile phones and rechargeable domestic appliances through to a variety of vehicles such as those electric buses that recently caught fire in Potters Bar.

As you reported recently, we very nearly lost part of our home when a Li-ion battery in an electric mower recently set our neighbour’s garages ablaze.

When they combust spontaneously, Li-ion batteries burn very fiercely and for a very long time and cannot be extinguished by any normal means.

In at least some parts of Germany it has now been made illegal to park EVs in underground car parks because of the risks they pose both to other vehicles and to the buildings above.

My plea to everyone is never to leave any rechargeable device unattended and on charge.

Please be especially vigilant where Li-ion powered devices are used in bedrooms by children of all ages. — Yours faithfully,

Philip M M Collings

Peppard Common

P.S. Can we now hope that the overdue and self-inflicted defenestration of Boris Johnson will bring about the end of the ludicrous net zero policy and the imminent ban on the sale of new gas boilers and petrol-engined vehicles?

They paved paradise...

Sir, — Regarding Henley’s car park spaces, it seems that Judy Mitchell doesn’t share the sentiments of her near-namesake Joni:

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

With new charging points

So I can’t find a spot.

— Yours faithfully,

Andrew Robertson

Folly Green, Woodcote

Weight limit not the issue

The amount of the weight limit designed to ban heavy goods vehicles from Henley is itself not getting to the root problem.

These lorries should not be in Henley in the first place.

The drivers have designated national lorry routes, as can be seen on lorry satnavs.

However, Thames Valley Police will not enforce it unless the town council pays for the exercise and the force has the ability to turn the lorries around.

Some of the worst offenders are the lorries running on car satnavs (considerably cheaper) that do not give priority to designated lorry routes, for example, indicating a short route through Wallingford/Henley/Wargrave as opposed to the designated lorry route of the M40/Marlow bypass/M4.

As another example, when Fair Mile was having repair work done some time back, lorries were barred.

Signs at Nettlebed were totally ignored and we had to install two very large concrete blocks to limit vehicle width. It became a standing joke as lorries frequently rammed the blocks, leaving paint trails across them.

Before lockdown Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak was investigating vehicle numberplate recognition systems, which would be a good idea for the town but they have, as yet, not appeared. The lorries not observing the designated routes are doing significant damage to our roads and buildings.

Just ask the owner of the famous Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street that has suffered immense damage in the past. — Yours faithfully,

Martin Akehurst (retired town councillor)

Two Tree Hill, Henley

Why so many signs?

Why are there so many signs in Henley?

At the top of Harpsden Road there is a sign for the Chiltern Cycleway and one at the station pointing both right and left.

The second part of Peppard Lane is stony, hence no vehicles but a sign points down to Reading Road and another appears to be pointing left.

Then recently two signs close to each other appeared indicating a roundabout but the only roundabout is near Tesco.

In Greys Road the sign to Highlands Farm should indicate to the left.

Now Tesco has joined in with two posts close together indicating a cycle way.

For year there was a thick white line for pedestrians to walk to the left and cyclists to the right.

Thousands of pounds of our money has been wasted. The only decent council service is the bin collection. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs Grant

Peppard Lane, Henley

Danger of us joining war

Sir, — As I was picking up last week’s Standard, with its front page banner headline “Good to have regatta back”, the news came through that Boris Johnson had finally and reluctantly resigned as leader of the Conservative Party.

Reflecting on the confluence of these two announcements and the ensuing hullabaloo, my response was: “Much ado about nothing.”

Because the real seismic event was Mr Johnson’s election to the party leadership as the best candidate to beat Jeremy Corbyn.

The Establishment won with the BBC going all out with multiple anti-semitic items against Labour under Corbyn.

Fast forward to the mutual admiration society of a buffoon and a comedian — what could possibly go wrong?

Plenty that could impact on the regatta being held next year. Remember that Hitler, Mussolini and Franco were also seen as comical figures at the beginning and both world wars were triggered by events thousands of miles away.

As George Orwell pointed out, political leaders promising blood, sweat and tears appeal more to the British public but there is an important difference as the country under Churchill faced an existential threat.

Boris has been called many things — the Arthur Daley of politics and the man who can’t tell the difference between a lie and the truth among them.

But the one I like is Groucho Marx’s joke: “These are my principles and if you don’t like them, I have others.”

When the conflict in Ukraine broke out, Sir Keir Starmer rose to ask this question at Prime Minister’s Questions: “Shouldn’t RT (formerly Russian Today) be banned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?”

Boris answered: “Certainly not, this is what happens in Russia.”

A few days later both the EU and the UK had banned RT without a murmur of protest from the freedom-loving Boris.

To me, he is the personification of “perfidious Albion”.

The bookies’ favourite to replace Boris was (before he decided not to stand) Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who in February boasted that we kicked Russia’s backside in the Crimean War and we could do it again. Leadership contenders like Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat agree.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the UK will train 10,000 Ukrainian recruits at a Ministry of Defence base in the North-West, prompting the Russians to get more hawkish, saying effectively: “Bring it on, we will fight you on the battlefield.”

There is no respite from the Opposition with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves saying that Labour is four-square in its support for Ukraine until the country has been liberated, including Crimea.

If all this sabre-rattling wasn’t enough, Liz Truss is also ready to supply Taiwan with weapons against China.

And the cat is out of the bag as far as the BBC is concerned with the Today presenter on July 8 being concerned that without Boris at the helm we may not be able to send troops to Ukraine if Russia gained more ground — in other words the proxy war will inevitably turn into a real one.

The British people should seriously consider whether, as the country is going to hell in a handcart, “unwavering support” for Ukraine is worth the candle.

Mark Steyn’s voice on GB News that we shouldn’t get involved has been drowned in the politicians’ and mass media propaganda tsunami. — Yours faithfully,

Alexis Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caversham

No integrity or loyalty

Sir, — Be careful what you wish for.

Now his opponents have finally brought down the lion of the jungle, they will watch gleefully as the former MP for Henley and Prime Minister dramatically leaves the stage, mortally wounded (or perhaps he will come back in another guise?)

Who will the audience have to barrack and torment on TV programmes such as Question Time, where the very mention of the word “Boris” produces a howling, braying mob?

This replaced the former hate word “Thatcher”.

What would Sir David Attenborough make of it? In the animal kingdom it is unlikely they would be over- familiar with the word “integrity”, which has been much used by the prospective leaders.

To date the word “loyalty” rarely, if ever, has featured.

Perhaps that will change and we will not be obliged to hold general elections more frequently.

As we will see, there will probably be a price to be paid by Conservative voters for their MPs’ disloyalty and lack of integrity. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

How can this continue?

Sir, — How has Cosmonaut Leisure got away with its activities at Caversham Lakes without having planning permission?

It should have applied for a change of use beforehand. Retrospective applications are the work of bullies. Allowing permission now would only give a green light to others.

Russia and China bulldozed nature reserves to stage winter sports. I trust South Oxfordshire is more civilised. — Yours faithfully,

Graham Bates

Caversham

Lost or stolen bike

Henley Royal Regatta has been and gone. It undoubtedly brings benefits to many people. Unfortunately, it also has the odd unpleasant side effect.

A sturdy boy’s bike (age 10-15?) has been abandoned on the outskirts of town since the regatta. It is relatively new so I can’t believe it has been left there by its owner.

If anyone feels this missing bike is theirs can they please email David at

lostmissingbike@gmail.com with as much detail as possible. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address

supplied

No respect for me

Sir, — At the start of Henley Festival on Friday night, the audience in the lawn area were asked to, “Please remain seated out of respect for Sir Tom [Jones]”.

In the promenade area, I had no choice but to do so as I was wheelchair-bound due to a cancer diagnosis post-ticket purchase (we did ask the organisers, in advance, if a place could be found in the grandstand but unfortunately it was full).

We found a position on the promenade, behind a barrier, with a small gap to view the stage from the wheelchair.

Within seconds of Sir Tom’s appearance the lawn patrons were on their feet and the “gap” was filled by a man who showed no respect for my space.

It meant I would be listening to “The Voice” without seeing the performer (how ironic).

Several audience members pleaded with the man to just move a little to the side but he brazenly turned around to say he was “entitled” to be there.

That’s as maybe but such an ungentlemanly display of selfishness would have been unthinkable not so long ago and certainly not in keeping with the “be kind” culture of current times.

Thank you to all those who tried (in vain) to obtain a gap for me — your kindness heartened me.

And to the man who refused to move: “Without love (there is nothing)”. — Yours faithfully,

Karen Lacey

Henley

Clubbing by the river

Sir, — Hats off to Jo Bausor and the Henley Festival for a barnstorming choice of artist for Saturday night’s show.

We know Henley’s old-timers love a bit of orchestra action and, boy, what a job Pete Tong and his “orchestral” buddies did.

The lawn and grandstand rocked, with people standing from the very first second.

Even the legend Tom Jones couldn’t keep people on their feet for longer than a few songs.

While he was undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser, I was disappointed he ignored the many pairs of high-quality M&S knickers (black, high leg, size 10) that were thrown at him. Mind you, if he’d bent down to pick them up, I suspect he may not have got up, so probably for the best.

And Henley Town Council, how about twinning our now trendy town with San Antonio, home of Ibiza’s world-famous clubbing scene? — Yours faithfully,

Simon Barnett

Lower Assendon