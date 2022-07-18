Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

AMID pomp and pageantry, the clicking of cameras and saluting, a christening took place in Henley on Monday worthy of any royal occasion. The “baby” was named by the Queen and blessed by the Bishop of Oxford and her head was wetted with a 15-minute trip on the Thames. The 28-ton lifeboat of the Solent class is ready to take the place of any of the 250 lifeboats already owned by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. She is said to be virtually unsinkable.

An investigation was carried out at Henley Grammar School this week into allegations that pupils had cheated during a French

O-level paper which they took on June 12. David Henschel, headmaster, had no comment to make. Neither had a spokesman for the Cambridge University examinations syndicate.

The problem of cars queueing up in Bell Street, Henley, to enter the Waitrose car park was considered at a borough council meeting on Tuesday. One suggested solution is an illuminated “car park full” notice at the entrance to be operated by an attendant from a switch.