Your letters...

Take care of our history

Sir, — I am writing as chairman of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group about the plan to secure a sustainable future for the River & Rowing Museum (Standard, July 1).

We very much welcome this development.

At the end of last year about 20 members of the group visited the museum at the invitation of its senior staff.

We were briefed on the outlook and met the curatorial staff doing such good work in cataloguing the extensive collection of the museum, much of which consists of artefacts related directly to the history of the town.

We offered to do anything we could to assist in the recovery of the museum, not least in helping to re-establish contact with the town of Henley.

Sadly, nothing came of this meeting. Staff involved moved on.

But we believe there is a reservoir of goodwill in the town towards the museum, which can be drawn on if there is the determination to do so, and that the decay of this vital relationship has contributed considerably to the situation in which the museum now finds itself.

One particular aspect of the trustees’ announcement therefore concerned us greatly, suggesting strongly that the town’s relationship with the museum is still not being given sufficient attention.

I refer to the absence in the statement of any reference to the museum’s important collection on the history of the town.

The display of Henley’s history, which has not changed in essence since the museum was created nearly 30 years ago, is housed in what is known as the Henley Gallery in an isolated position across the bridge away from the main museum.

It is housed above what was described in the announcement as the “former education block”, which apparently is to be converted to commercial uses.

We have therefore asked the trustees if they would now clarify for us the attitude of the museum to its local responsibilities.

Whatever wider ambitions the trustees may have, the town’s gallery is of importance locally as the only existing museum for the town’s history.

Other local towns, for example Thame and Newbury, have their own museums with regularly refreshed displays on their town’s history. For Henley there is only the Henley Gallery.

Yet as townspeople who were involved in the consultations leading up to the creation of the River & Rowing Museum well know, the desire to provide a museum for the town reflecting its own important history predated the decision to create the museum.

The museum’s collection, which is currently being catalogued, includes many objects, papers and photographs given to the museum in good faith by people of the town and its surroundings in the belief that the museum would be a focal point for local history — both research, allowing access to the collection, and displays for the public to visit on the history of the town and the surrounding area.

Frankly, this has not happened and financial difficulties, topped by the recent pandemic, have been taken as the reason why.

But it seems from the announcement as though there may be another reason — that the active provision of a museum for the town, which was part of the original concept behind the River & Rowing Museum, is not being factored into the recovery planning in any meaningful way and may even be being jettisoned altogether.

I hope you can see the reason for our concern and we would welcome the trustees’ clarification of their intentions towards the local collection.

The provision of adequate museum facilities for the town is a matter in which the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group is keenly interested.

We welcome the Henley Standard’s invitation to readers to comment on the museum’s announcement and we look forward to participating in the discussion. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Redley

Chairman, Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

EVs: false narrative

Sir, — Glorious weather, wonderful memories of halcyon days, long trips into the beautiful English countryside, stopping at a convenient eatery for a spot of lunch before returning home happily tired.

These are almost still possible but ominously threatened by the new green technological agenda.

I noticed, returning to Henley through the green, bough-covered roads from Nettlebed, many cars had their lights on, the automatic feature triggered when the light dims below a certain level. It happens in tunnels both long and short.

It rarely has any effect on vision on days of high summer such as we are enjoying now but it does have an effect on how much charge is used and needed at that moment. It got my mind working.

I’m all for green energy — solar, wind, hydro, tidal, algae etc. — and have recently stated the case (not for the first time) for our town to put in turbines at Marsh Lock in order to, at the very least, supplement municipal usage and the new charge stations.

But the need to improve battery life and distance is a primary issue.

Currently it takes me no more than 10 minutes to fill up my fuel tank and that will take between 400 and 500 miles.

Tesla (the current leader) takes how many hours for a proper charge? And the distance on a full charge is around 350 miles, if lucky.

I don’t do much driving but two or three times a month I need to get to Swindon, Monmouth or Bristol and back in a day. That’s not possible on electric (perhaps Swindon is). I can do it easily in my car and still have fuel left for a bit more.

The cost-effectiveness of electric vehicles is a false narrative. For if they were all we were to have, the loss in tax revenue would soon have any government slapping on an equivalent vehicle tax to compensate for the shortfall (and they have said so in not so many words).

The cash cow must be milked for all it’s worth.

The current and very unscientific, punishing green ideology is a false idol, worshiped into self-destruction.

The green lobby purportedly looks at the big picture but disregards the many small working parts, such as communication, lighting, charging, internet, refrigeration, cooking, heating, EV travel. Ignorance is bliss.

Just look at the hypocrisy of the green agenda at Glastonbury this year.

Greta the green puppet high priestess and her followers left more trash and mess than at any time in the festival’s history.

Did they come back to clean it up? No, they went home, opened their electric fridge, turned on internet streaming, put their feet up and posted their photos and emails of how goody-goody they were to Mother Nature over the long weekend.

If they had been that concerned they should not have gone in the first place. It would have saved a lot more of the planet’s and other people’s resources and time to boot. And, yes, it does all boil down to pounds, shillings and pence.

Mind how you go and remember to hydrate. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Far-sighted innovation

Can I offer a few facts to your flat-earth correspondents on the Henley car-charging controversy (Standard, July 15)?

Their two complaints are that there are too many charging points and that they are unoccupied.

On the first point, the two car parks have 511 spaces. Twenty-six charging points are just five per cent of that capacity.

Electric and plug-in hybrid cars are now 25 per cent of new sales, so the figures speak for themselves.

They have more of a case on the second: these chargers are only 7-22kw, so in the maximum three-hour daytime stay you don’t get many miles from a charge and it’s barely worth it. Fewer, faster chargers would have been better for daytime users.

However, that too misses the point: as your original article said, overnight parking is unrestricted, so drivers who are unable to charge at home can use them overnight, when there is time for a full charge.

I call that a far-sighted innovation.

All of us who are happily able-bodied can get frustrated by empty disabled spaces in crowded car parks. Perhaps those are “virtue-signalling” too, and your correspondents want them abolished? — Yours faithfully,

John Nicholls

Sandcroft Road, Caversham

Provision provided

Editor, — I read with interest the letter by Philip Collings (Standard, July 15).

As the owner of an electric vehicle, I applaud Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council for installing charging points with dedicated parking spaces for EVs and hybrid vehicles in the town’s car parks.

They have planned ahead and provided for future provision. For the time being, it seems, I have allocated parking in King’s Road or Greys Road car parks when using the town and wanting to charge the vehicle. Finally. I don’t do virtue signalling. I signal using the traffic indicator provided. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Capell

St Mark’s Road, Henley

Misleading information

Sir, — Once again I feel compelled to reply to a letter from your correspondent Mr Collings, which contains misleading and inaccurate information regarding electric vehicles.

I have several times walked past the charging spaces in the Greys Road car park and noted that they are at least half full. On one occasion there were only three free spaces.

I seem to recall similar letters in your pages when a whole four spaces at Tesco were reserved for electric vehicle charging and, indeed, immediately after they were installed my car was often the only vehicle charging up.

However, now it is not at all uncommon to find all four spaces occupied and I would confidently predict that with the remarkable acceleration in the uptake of electric vehicles, something similar will occur in the town centre car parks before too long.

There were more battery electric vehicles registered in March 2022 than in the whole of 2019, for example, and ownership of EVs continues to show impressive year-on-year growth. South Oxfordshire District Council is to be commended for providing the appropriate infrastructure to support this growth.

I would imagine that powers to penalise misuse of electric car charging spaces falls under the same set of by-laws that cover misuse of disabled spaces.

The comments made about battery fires are simply scaremongering and misinformation, I’m afraid, certainly in relation to electric vehicle batteries. As to batteries catching fire ‘ever more frequently’, according to the latest figures from the NTSB in the USA there were 52 EV fires in the US in 2020, compared to 199,533 fires in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. That is 1,530 fires per 100,000 ICE vehicles compared to 25 per 100,000 vehicles for EVs.

An EV battery fire will start very slowly, initially producing copious amounts of white smoke which serves as a useful warning for the occupants. And a Li-ion battery fire can indeed be extinguished by “normal means”; by pouring water on it, in fact.

Precisely two car parks in Germany temporarily banned electric vehicle parking, and both of these bans were lifted by May 2021. Nowhere in Germany (or anywhere else, as far as I can ascertain) is it ‘illegal to park EVs in underground car parks’.

I trust that Mr Collings is enjoying the current unprecedentedly extreme weather, as he seems to be such an enthusiast for the continued use of fossil fuels? — Yours faithfully,

Kevin Fitzsimons

Western Avenue, Henley

Could Boris switch sides?

Sir, — It now looks as though Rishi will be a shoo-in to make the last two. To my mind he was head and shoulders above the other four in the TV debate, who will be eliminated by the MPs’ vote this week, leaving the final two to jostle for the Prime Minister position by the membership.

My vote would go to Liz Truss.

None of them can hold a candle for charisma and debating skills to Boris.

As I have previously mentioned my view is there will be regrets.

And what of Boris?

For sure he will not content himself just being a backbencher.

There will be an autobiography to write and after-dinner speeches to make, but that will not be enough.

What about becoming the leader of the Liberal party?

Or head of a new party where apparently financial backing is available?

Not such a wild idea where changing allegiances was quite common.

In fact Churchill, whom Boris greatly admires, was one of many Tory MPs who followed the path.

Or even go the whole way? The Labour party seems to be somewhat in the doldrums under present leadership.

How about standing as the Labour candidate for Henley? Apparently he did a good job the first time he was MP for Henley. Both popular and effective.

In no time at all we could be looking at the billboards proclaiming: BORIS FOR MP.

From there it could be a small step to becoming Prime Minister again. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Silly to ignore critics

Sir, — In his article in last week’s Henley Standard John Howell, not for the first time, hinted that criticisms of Boris Johnson can be disregarded if they come from non-Conservatives.

The most obvious difficulty with this contention is that Johnson has removed so many of his critics within the Conservative Party that what remains resembles a personality cult. By invariably referring to the Prime Minister as “Boris”, Mr Howell illustrates this perfectly.

What Mr Howell can never grasp is that the reason people keep criticising Conservative politicians is that the party’s senior figures, in particular Mr Johnson, persist in behaving badly, even criminally.

Though the litany is familiar to anyone paying attention, we must not forget, inter alia, the “VIP lanes” that were used to award contracts to friends at the height of the pandemic, the squandering of billions on the failed test and trace programme, the law-breaking parties and the (ahem) evasions regarding them, the misleading of Lord Geidt over the financing of the Downing Street flat refurbishment and the attempt to shake up the parliamentary standards system in order to save Owen Patterson.

And, finally, Johnson’s Churchillian “terminological inexactitudes” over the appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

In short, Johnson’s premiership has been characterised by one scandal after another and it is perfectly reasonable for Mr Howell’s electors — any of them — to write to him to seek his views.

For Mr Howell to equate the emails he receives as “an attempt to undo a general election which the Conservative Party had won with a large majority” is just silly.

Doesn’t Henley deserve wiser representation than this? — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Robertson

Woodcote

Conservative answer

Editor, — Unfortunately there was an error in last week’s edition: you featured an article by the Henley MP John Howell in the “Opinion” section.

For a politician he is surprisingly reticent in venturing an opinion. He vaguely suggests Boris Johnson was removed from office due to ‘an unparalleled campaign’ and appears to blame the media.

He does not mention the fact that Johnson broke the law, that he repeatedly lied, or that the campaign to remove him was the work of his Conservative colleagues. It would be interesting to know Mr Howell’s opinion. — Yours faithfully,

Stuart Crainer

Wargrave

We can’t let Putin off

Sir, — I read Alexis Alexander’s letter headlined “Danger of us joining war” (Standard, July 15) with building frustration and even anger.

Before getting to the meat of my rebuttal, I would point out alleging a media conspiracy over Labour’s antisemitism crisis under Corbyn is itself antisemitic.

It is predicated on a notion Jewish people fabricate racism claims and are able to manipulate the media to undermine our democracy. This is an age old antisemitic trope.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission report on Labour’s unlawful racist harassment and discrimination under Corbyn was very clear: the argument there was a “smear” campaign against him or the party was in itself racist and in fact amounted to unlawful racist harassment.

As to the issue of the UK providing support to Ukraine in its fight against an invader who, his own words, has imperialist intent, I must most strongly disagree this support is “not worth the candle”.

Putin has proven himself repeatedly to be the greatest threat to peace and security we face.

His support for the dictator Assad in the genocide against his own people in Syria was widely acknowledged, including by NATO, to be driven in part by a desire to destabilise Europe with an influx of refugees.

He was tragically successful in this aim, seeing the rise and election of Putin-friendly, far right politicians across Europe, most notably in Hungary.

Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine, which resulted in the imperialist annexation of Crimea, included the shooting down of a civilian passenger jet with 298 people on board, including 80 children.

This was an act of terror which would be followed up by the Russian regime’s terror attack on British soil in Salisbury, which could have claimed many more lives than that of UK citizen Dawn Sturgess, who tragically did not survive the poisoning which struck four others.

Putin is the aggressor in Ukraine. He has proven himself time and again to be a threat to peace in Europe, which is why famously neutral countries like Finland and Sweden now require the protection of the NATO umbrella.

The NATO allies have been greatly restrained in their support for Ukraine, only providing training and weaponry rather than the direct involvement for which the people of Ukraine have begged.

But this restraint is insufficient for Mr Alexander. He would rather NATO allies stood back and tried to avoid any splashes of blood from Putin’s latest genocide.

This doesn’t work. It has never worked. UK involvement in Ukraine is right, just and, thankfully, has the majority of the population of the UK four square behind it. May it continue until the threat of Putin is no more. — Yours faithfully,

Victoria Freeman

Stevens Lane, Rotherfield Peppard

Weighing up the facts

Sir, — I read with considerable surprise the recent letter from Martin Akehurst (Standard, July 15) which appears to have been written in ignorance of various facts.

Lorry weights might or might not be the issue although in the event of restrictions they obviously would be. But then he goes into realms of what can only be regarded as fantasy.

Why does he totally ignore the fact that there is currently an official HGV route through Henley? Why advance nonsense about using satnavs intended for cars being used by lorry drivers when anyone using a satnav intended for an HGV and loaded with the authorised routes would show Henley on the southern Oxfordshire small towns route for HGVs?

Does he not actually realise that the official HGV route from Wallingford to the M4 passes through Henley, although it is only really valid for vehicles then heading to, or coming from, the east on the M4?

Repeatedly in all that has been said by the objectors to HGVs passing through they have never addressed the major issue of diverting — presumably via Caversham and Reading — the existing route for HGVs passing to/from much of the south-east corner of Oxfordshire.

Before he writes again I would suggest that Mr Akehurst really ought to study the Oxfordshire County Council document Connecting Oxfordshire: Local Transport Plan 2015-2031. Oxfordshire Freight Strategy (especially the map on Page 4), which can be found online in a matter of moments.

Incidentally, I would suggest to those as concerned as the rest of us about the level of traffic in St Andrew’s Road that from what I have seen it is almost wholly a consequence of people driving to and from the housing developments — built since the Sixties, and still continuing, on that side of the town.

I use the route regularly to get to the river bridge at Whitchurch and it is noticeable that other traffic gradually drops away to almost nothing by the time you pass the turning for Highlands Lane because people have stopped at, or turned off to, properties on the way through the built-up area. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Lost wisdom of ancestors

Editor, — Having written previously on the poor standards of much of modern housing — “unsafe human filing cabinets”, “shoebox homes” etc. — it was refreshing to visit the wonderful Weald and Downland Living Museum in Chichester, where I viewed its 15th, 16th and 17th century houses.

They didn’t have dishwashers, refrigerators and inside toilets but they got the basic accommodation right and each had its cottage garden.

How much of the skills and wisdom of past generations have been set aside by developers and planners in pursuit of financial gain? — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Wright

Lowfield Green, Caversham

Mow some, grow some

Sir, — I have resided in Fair Mile for 60 years and lived in the area much longer (I remember goats being used to keep the entrance to Henley neat and tidy).

I have seen the once pristine gateway to Henley deteriorate since its care was taken in-house, this year being the worst ever, and have to question Nicholas Verge’s view (Standard, July 15) that mowing the Fair Mile is moronic.

Why? Because of a square yard where orchids grow?

Is it not beyond the wit of those tasked with mowing/strimming to avoid the orchids and patches of ox-eye daisy while keeping the grass/weeds down?

Leaving the grass to grow hayfield high is dangerous for anyone entering this fast moving road from various side-roads and driveways (only Lambridge Wood Road is wide enough to see traffic when the grass is three feet high) so I was hopeful, when a swathe of grass was cut at the edge of the road, that the remainder would be cut before the royal regatta but, no, only part has been mown to accommodate regatta cars parking. Less eco-warrior think and more common sense would be welcome.

With hayfields all around, is it necessary for Fair Mile to take on the mantle, giving the impression the council either doesn’t care or is bankrupt? Neither of these can be true, so please bring back the mowers. — Yours faithfully,

Doreen Thatcher

Fair Mile, Henley

Heatwave no hindrance

Sir, — Promptly at 9am on Monday morning, a small team of workers from a local roofing company arrived and began unloading their gear.

They had agreed to complete minor work to the ancient roof of our cottage, but I feared that the alarming prospect of high temperatures would put them off. Already the thermometer in our greenhouse had risen to 42C.

When I asked them if they had any worries about this, they replied “No work, no pay” — so I made tea, and the job was done. There’s good British grit for you! — Yours faithfully,

Ginny Batchelor-Smith

Lower Assenden

GP surgery is outstanding

Editor, — Over recent months the national press has featured a great deal of negative comment regarding GP surgeries. With this in mind I would like to thank the Hart Surgery for outstanding service.

Complications following Covid left me with breathing difficulties. I called the surgery, received a call back from Dr Bish within a few hours and was called into the surgery where I had blood tests and an ECG.

We are very lucky to have such an excellent GP practice in Henley and I would like to thank Dr Bish and the team at the Hart Surgery for providing such fantastic care. — Yours faithfully,

Russell Poole

Harpsden

First class cleaning job

Sir, — Station Park, albeit without the copper beech, looks amazing.

Washforce Specialist Cleaning Services completed the pressure-washing of the paving on Tuesday last week on behalf of Henley Town Council.

A first-class job which has completely restored the paving like new.

Many thanks to the council and Washforce from an appreciative and very local resident. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Thanks for dedication

Sir, — I write as a fellow trustee of Paul Barrett, whose tenure at the Chiltern Centre came to an end last week (Standard, July 15).

His tireless and dedicated service to the Chiltern Centre since taking over as chair of trustees 19 years ago has played a significant part in the success of this small charity that has changed the lives of hundreds of young people with disabilities as well as their families.

Paul has ably led us through the good times and the challenging times, always keeping the needs of the young people at the very heart of decision-making to ensure that we are always focused on empowering young people with disabilities to live life to the full.

I would like to extend my thanks, alongside that of all the Chiltern Centre team, to Paul for everything that he has done and achieved. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Steel

Fundraising trustee, the Chiltern Centre, Henley