Who can I trust?

IN the light of recent political events, that’s a relevant question.

The resignation of the Prime Minister as leader of the Conservative Party came because of the perception that he had “lost the trust” of the public and of his party.

But, of course, the question of trust is not just a question to be asked at a political level. The question of trust is more personal, isn’t it?

Sadly, some people have very few people in their lives who they feel they can really trust.

There is a great difference between believing what a person says in a particular instance and putting your trust in a person.

If I see a very rickety-looking chair, I might say that I believe it can hold my weight but to actually trust the chair to take my weight by sitting on it is a different matter.

There are many people whose words I will believe are true. There are perhaps fewer people to whom I will really entrust myself.

So who can we trust, not just to tell the truth in particular situations but with our lives? To whom can I entrust myself? Is there anyone I can always trust to keep their promises?

No, because even when someone is committed to doing what they have said, sometimes circumstances stop them from doing so.

All of this is why, at the heart of the Christian message, is the call to entrust ourselves to someone greater than ourselves.

In the Psalms we read, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God”.

The Bible speaks of “God who cannot lie” and speaks of His power, which means that nothing can thwart His purposes.

The Bible also demonstrates God’s trustworthiness in that the promises that He made came true in Jesus Christ.

Details about the life of Jesus and the surrounding events of world history were announced in advance, then came true, just as He had said.

Christian faith is not a leap of blind faith, it is a response to One who has demonstrated Himself to be trustworthy on the stage of human history as well as in the lives of those who have trusted Him.

Do you know this trustworthy God through Jesus Christ?